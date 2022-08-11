Read full article on original website
Find FUN Things In Illinois And Iowa This Week In The QuadCities.com FUN10!
Looking for some FUN things to do over the next week in Illinois and Iowa, Quad-Cities?. It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to...
WATCH: QC Balloon Festival thrills crowd despite winds
Winds may have grounded the big balloons Saturday at this year’s Quad Cities Balloon Festival, but there was plenty to keep everyone entertained. Inflatable attractions, food vendors, a car show and music were on hand for the large crowd to enjoy at the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport. Tethered balloon rides were very popular in the late afternoon when the winds died down as a large line quickly formed with riders eager to take to the wild blue yonder.
Aquatic Center announces end-of-season hours
The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department is wrapping up yet another fun and safe summer with the Muscatine Aquatic Center adjusting operating hours in August and September to accommodate for staffing shortages leading up to the new school year. The Muscatine Aquatic Center will reduce open hours as follows:. August...
Disney On Ice Skates Into Moline November 18-21
Discover why no dream is too big at Disney On Ice presents Into the Magic at Moline’s TaxSlayer Center November 18-21! Seek adventure in the great wide somewhere with Belle as she explores the Beast’s enchanted castle, experience Moana’s courage to embark on a voyage with demigod Maui to save her island, and sing along with Miguel from Coco as he follows the music in his heart. Be inspired by Anna’s devotion to her sister Elsa on her journey to the North Mountain to stop the eternal winter, and watch Rapunzel and Flynn go to great lengths to make her dream come true.
Thursday Night Groove Free Outdoor Concert Series Kicks Off In Rock Island August 18
Thursday Night Groove rocks Schwiebert Park beginning August 18!. The free concert schedule in downtown Rock Island includes:. 8/25 Ivan Singh – Sponsored by Mississippi Valley Blues Society. 9/1 Wicked Liz & the Bellyswirls. 9/8 Crooked Cactus Band. 9/15 Soul Storm. 9/22 Phyllis and the Sharks. 9/29 North of...
Funk Sauce Brass Band Playing Downtown Davenport Tonight For Live At Five
Funk Sauce Brass Band is keeping the music thumping tonight in downtown Davenport!. The Funk Sauce is being served up tonight at Live@Five is taking place in Davenport’s RME Courtyard Fridays at 5pm for FREE live music. Here’s the schedule for tonight and the rest of the way for...
The Case of the Mysterious, Sudden Closure of the Moline Denny’s
It's like a breakup via text. Thursday, the Denny's in Moline suddenly closed. WQAD reports that on Thursday, a note was found on the door of the Moline Denny's, announcing the closure of the restaurant. Permanently. And if you look on Google, Denny's on 52nd Avenue in Moline is indeed listed as 'permanently closed'.
Moline’s Bass Street Landing Wraps Up Free Outdoor Concert Series Tonight With Gray Wolf Band
Gray Wolf Band wraps up the Moline Concert Series at Bass Street Landing for the summer TONIGHT!. Enjoy this free summer concert series every Thursday night through August 11th in Downtown Moline!. Moline Centre’s Thursday Night Summer Concert Series takes place from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on the Plaza...
Western Illinois University Museum Studies Invites the Public to Attend the Iowa Museum Association 2022 Conference Kick-off Party
Moline, IL — The Western Illinois University Museum Studies Program will attend the Iowa Museum Association 2022 Conference Kick-off Party from 2-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 at the Edwards Creative Showroom in Milan, IL. This event is free to the public and no registration is required. “Anybody interested in...
Summer Jam Volume 2 Kicks Off TODAY In East Moline
Lobos Salsa and CJ Sound and Lights have teamed up with Hey Bryans Sportsbar to bring you Summer Jam Volume 2 TODAY!. Summer Jam Volume 2 kicks off at 2 p.m. at Hey Bryans (1140 15 th Ave East Moline) and is FREE to attend!. Headliner for the evening will...
Cirque Italia’s Water Circus Silver Unit Coming To Davenport
The circus is coming to town! And not just any circus. Cirque Italia is bringing its Water Circus Silver Unit to the Quad Cities at the end of this month. This show combines incredible production and circus arts together to create a night that will be remembered for a long time. Tickets for the family are on sale now for a fun evening.
The Velies Bring Outdoor Music To Downtown Davenport Tonight
The Velies will be playing an outdoor concert tonight in downtown Davenport at Quinlan Court. Free music from local artists will rock Davenport’s newest riverfront venue, Quinlan Court every Thursday!. Front Street Brewery and local food trucks will be onsite for food and beverage purchases. Food trucks and beverages...
Bettendorf’s Learning Campus to Host Annual Discovery Fair on August 20th
The Bettendorf Learning Campus is happy to announce the return of its annual Discovery Fair on Saturday, August 20th. The Learning Campus is comprised of the Bettendorf Public Library, Family Museum, and Faye’s Field all located in the 2900 block of Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. This festival of family fun and exploration will take place at all three locations across the Campus from 10:00 AM. – 3:00 PM. This year’s Discovery Fair is presented by the Bettendorf Public Library Foundation through sponsorship of Title Sponsors HNI, Iowa American Water, Lane & Waterman LLP, DuTrac Community Credit Union, and Morgan Stanley, Library Champion Sponsor Pumped Balloons by Veronica and Community Partner Sponsors Russell and Steve’s Mirror & Glass.
Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Experience Coming To Davenport’s Adler Theatre TONIGHT!
The Ultimate Elvis Tribute Experience is coming to Davenport’s Adler Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13!. Tickets go on sale at the Adler box office and all Ticketmaster outlets at 10 a.m. Friday, May 20. About Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Experience. Shawn Klush is the closest that anyone...
Ballet Quad Cities Returns With Exciting New Season Of Dance
Ballet Quad Cities, the area’s premier dance company, is returning for an exciting new season of dance in 2022-2023!
Rock Island fills new community engagement position
The city of Rock Island has hired former Dispatch-Argus and Quad-City Times reporter Sarah Hayden as community engagement manager, a new position for the city. She started in the job Monday, Aug. 8. “I am very excited about joining such a strong and talented team already in place with the...
Local talent part of Quad Cities entertainment
The water skiing team known as Backwater Gamblers Ski Club was founded in 1980 and have been wowing crowds ever since. Performances take place at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday and Sunday from Memorial Day to Labor Day weekend on the Rock River in Rock Island. They recently claimed 2022 Central Region Champions in July competition that was held on their “home” waters.
Muscatine park closed indefintely due to vandalism
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday morning, Muscatine Parks and Recreation staff announced that Musser Skate Park has been closed to the public until further notice. Officials say the discovery of vandalism inside the park led to the decision. Cinder blocks were concreted to the interior of the SkatePark, and a parking block from the Skate Park parking lot was placed on top.
Happy Joe’s Closes The Davenport Location On Rockingham Road
West enders in Davenport aren't going to be happy when they read this. Happy Joe's has closed its location on Rockingham Road. The silver lining in this dark cloud is that the employees on Rockingham Road are still employed and the ovens from Rockingham are still being used. If you...
Updated hours of operation coming to the Bettendorf Public Library
The Bettendorf Public Library will be adopting new hours as a part of its fall schedule change. Along with opening on Sundays, the following operating hours will begin after Labor Day on Tuesday. September 6th and be in effect until Memorial Day 2023. Monday – Thursday: 9:00 AM – 8:00...
