Hall County, GA

wrganews.com

Bartow Home destroyed in Fire on Wednesday night

According to a press release from Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services, crews were dispatched to 492 Barnsley Gardens Rd, Adairsville, Wednesday, 08/10/2022, at approximately 8:49 p.m. The caller advised his house was fully engulfed in flames. BCFES crews arrived on the scene to find a fully involved structure. Multiple...
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall County Commission approves residential development for Winder Highway

The Hall County Commission on Thursday approved a rezoning request allowing for the construction of 52 homes off Winder Highway in South Hall County. Applicant Ponderosa Land Holdings, LLC sought to rezone a 31.64-acre track on the west side of Winder Highway near its intersection with Plantation Drive to Planned Residential Development, which the commission approved unanimously.
HALL COUNTY, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Central Avenue, Demorest

The building at left was constructed as the Odd Fellows Hall in 1901 and the shotgun store on the right, the only remaining wood-framed commercial building in Demorest, was built in 1893. Demorest Commercial Historic District, National Register of Historic Places.
DEMOREST, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: WCFR and WCSO are searching for a missing 84-year-old man

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Aug. 12, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue and Walton County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing 84-year-old man in the Gratis community. Mr. Dennis Tillman, 84, was last seen earlier this afternoon at his home on Jim Daws Spur off Mountain Creek Church Road in Gratis. He is described as an African American male who was last seen wearing a green polo shirt and blue jeans.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Monroe man dies while fishing on Lake Sinclair

The Eatonton Messenger is reporting that Bobby McIntyre, 62, of Monroe, died Tuesday evening while fishing on Lake Sinclair in Putnam County. He is believed to have suffered a medical emergency. Click or tap on this link for the full story on the Eatonton Messenger.
MONROE, GA
11Alive

4 shot, 1 dead in Clayton County incident, police say

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Four people were shot and one person is dead following a shooting Saturday night in Clayton County, police said. The Clayton County Police Department said they responded to the 5400 block of Riverdale Road in unincorporated College Park around 10:45 p.m. Police did not release...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Danielsville man and his mother arrested after traffic stop in Forsyth County

A Danielsville man was arrested Friday, hours after fleeing a traffic stop in Forsyth County on foot, and his mother was also arrested in the incident. In a social media post, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said deputies pulled over a vehicle driven by Kevin Turner, 31, near the intersection of Bethelview Road and Canton Highway when Turner fled the vehicle and ran into the woods, leaving his mother in the car.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Habersham County Courthouse, 1964, Clarkesville

This Mid-Century Modern structure, now known as the “old county courthouse”, is slated for redevelopment, having been sold by the county circa 2019. It replaced a much more traditional 1898 courthouse and has been widely despised by the community since its construction. The clock tower was added in 1983 but did nothing to appease the building’s legion of detractors. A new court complex was in use by 2013.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Six suspects arrested in connection with Oakwood vehicle thefts

Hall County authorities on Wednesday arrested six suspects in connection with a series of vehicle thefts and entering autos in the Oakwood area. Hall County Sheriff's Office public information officer B.J. Williams said deputies responded to I-985 near Exit 16 just before 4 a.m. after a 911 caller told Hall County Dispatch about some suspicious activity on the interstate.
OAKWOOD, GA
accesswdun.com

Stolen vehicle pursuit on Mundy Mill Road leads to two arrests

The Oakwood Police Department recovered a stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon and arrested two suspects. Officers began a lookout after they found out that a white Tahoe was stolen from Hall County, according to the department’s Facebook page. They saw the car on Mundy Mill Road and attempted to pull it over, but the driver fled toward McEver Road.
OAKWOOD, GA
CBS 46

Two 19-year-olds identified as victims of Cobb County murder-suicide

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A murder-suicide is under investigation in Cobb County, according to Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit. Police officials tell CBS46 News officers responded to the 1900 block of Olive Springs Road in Marietta after calls of a female that was shot around 9:30 a.m. Upon...
COBB COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Habersham mail theft reports on rise, sheriff warns

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office is warning homeowners to pay special attention to their mail following an increase in mail theft complaints in the county. The thieves are specifically targeting letters containing containing cash and checks, officials say. Clarkesville Post Office Supervisor Leslie Gailey says theives have been stealing...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Newton County man gored by buck in his backyard, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after officials say a Newton County man was gored by a buck in his backyard. A shocking video released by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division on Facebook shows the shocking encounter with the buck. A man appears to...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

North Ga school employee arrested parking lot shooting

Schools will be closed on what was supposed to be the first day of the new school year in Union County, where a school employee was arrested after allegedly shooting at a car in a school parking lot Thursday: it happened at Union County Primary School. The accused gunman was arrested in Blairsville. There were no injuries.
UNION COUNTY, GA
WJCL

GBI: School employee arrested following Georgia parking lot shooting

A Georgia school employee has been arrested for a shooting in a school parking lot, officials said Friday. Dwight Anthony Brown, 64, of Blairsville, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, said Nelly Miles, of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Miles said the shooting happened about 2:15 p.m. Thursday...
BLAIRSVILLE, GA
WYFF4.com

What's left of Georgia Guidestones to get new home

ELBERTON, Ga. — The pile of granite that was once known as a structure called the Georgia Guidestones, which was destroyed last month in an explosion, is getting a new home. The Elbert County Board of Commissioners voted this week to donate the Guidestones' remains to the Elberton Granite Association, an official told WYFF News 4.
ELBERTON, GA
11Alive

3 fatal shootings happen in 1 south Atlanta neighborhood within 24 hours | Residents raise concerns

ATLANTA — People living in south Atlanta are concerned after three fatal shootings took place over a span of 24 hours. A young man was shot at a birthday party on Lakewood Avenue Wednesday night. Earlier that same day, a woman was shot and killed on McWilliams Road. Thursday afternoon, the suspect in the case was involved in a police chase near University Avenue and Pryor Road.
ATLANTA, GA

