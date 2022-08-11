Read full article on original website
wrganews.com
Bartow Home destroyed in Fire on Wednesday night
According to a press release from Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services, crews were dispatched to 492 Barnsley Gardens Rd, Adairsville, Wednesday, 08/10/2022, at approximately 8:49 p.m. The caller advised his house was fully engulfed in flames. BCFES crews arrived on the scene to find a fully involved structure. Multiple...
accesswdun.com
Hall County Commission approves residential development for Winder Highway
The Hall County Commission on Thursday approved a rezoning request allowing for the construction of 52 homes off Winder Highway in South Hall County. Applicant Ponderosa Land Holdings, LLC sought to rezone a 31.64-acre track on the west side of Winder Highway near its intersection with Plantation Drive to Planned Residential Development, which the commission approved unanimously.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Central Avenue, Demorest
The building at left was constructed as the Odd Fellows Hall in 1901 and the shotgun store on the right, the only remaining wood-framed commercial building in Demorest, was built in 1893. Demorest Commercial Historic District, National Register of Historic Places.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: WCFR and WCSO are searching for a missing 84-year-old man
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Aug. 12, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue and Walton County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing 84-year-old man in the Gratis community. Mr. Dennis Tillman, 84, was last seen earlier this afternoon at his home on Jim Daws Spur off Mountain Creek Church Road in Gratis. He is described as an African American male who was last seen wearing a green polo shirt and blue jeans.
Monroe Local News
Monroe man dies while fishing on Lake Sinclair
The Eatonton Messenger is reporting that Bobby McIntyre, 62, of Monroe, died Tuesday evening while fishing on Lake Sinclair in Putnam County. He is believed to have suffered a medical emergency. Click or tap on this link for the full story on the Eatonton Messenger.
4 shot, 1 dead in Clayton County incident, police say
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Four people were shot and one person is dead following a shooting Saturday night in Clayton County, police said. The Clayton County Police Department said they responded to the 5400 block of Riverdale Road in unincorporated College Park around 10:45 p.m. Police did not release...
accesswdun.com
Danielsville man and his mother arrested after traffic stop in Forsyth County
A Danielsville man was arrested Friday, hours after fleeing a traffic stop in Forsyth County on foot, and his mother was also arrested in the incident. In a social media post, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said deputies pulled over a vehicle driven by Kevin Turner, 31, near the intersection of Bethelview Road and Canton Highway when Turner fled the vehicle and ran into the woods, leaving his mother in the car.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Habersham County Courthouse, 1964, Clarkesville
This Mid-Century Modern structure, now known as the “old county courthouse”, is slated for redevelopment, having been sold by the county circa 2019. It replaced a much more traditional 1898 courthouse and has been widely despised by the community since its construction. The clock tower was added in 1983 but did nothing to appease the building’s legion of detractors. A new court complex was in use by 2013.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Mental health issues, family disputes and separate issues with people sleeping in their vehicles after park hours
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 4 – 11, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Mental Person –...
accesswdun.com
Six suspects arrested in connection with Oakwood vehicle thefts
Hall County authorities on Wednesday arrested six suspects in connection with a series of vehicle thefts and entering autos in the Oakwood area. Hall County Sheriff's Office public information officer B.J. Williams said deputies responded to I-985 near Exit 16 just before 4 a.m. after a 911 caller told Hall County Dispatch about some suspicious activity on the interstate.
accesswdun.com
Stolen vehicle pursuit on Mundy Mill Road leads to two arrests
The Oakwood Police Department recovered a stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon and arrested two suspects. Officers began a lookout after they found out that a white Tahoe was stolen from Hall County, according to the department’s Facebook page. They saw the car on Mundy Mill Road and attempted to pull it over, but the driver fled toward McEver Road.
CBS 46
Two 19-year-olds identified as victims of Cobb County murder-suicide
MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A murder-suicide is under investigation in Cobb County, according to Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit. Police officials tell CBS46 News officers responded to the 1900 block of Olive Springs Road in Marietta after calls of a female that was shot around 9:30 a.m. Upon...
nowhabersham.com
Habersham mail theft reports on rise, sheriff warns
The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office is warning homeowners to pay special attention to their mail following an increase in mail theft complaints in the county. The thieves are specifically targeting letters containing containing cash and checks, officials say. Clarkesville Post Office Supervisor Leslie Gailey says theives have been stealing...
CBS 46
Newton County man gored by buck in his backyard, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after officials say a Newton County man was gored by a buck in his backyard. A shocking video released by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division on Facebook shows the shocking encounter with the buck. A man appears to...
North Ga school employee arrested parking lot shooting
Schools will be closed on what was supposed to be the first day of the new school year in Union County, where a school employee was arrested after allegedly shooting at a car in a school parking lot Thursday: it happened at Union County Primary School. The accused gunman was arrested in Blairsville. There were no injuries.
WJCL
GBI: School employee arrested following Georgia parking lot shooting
A Georgia school employee has been arrested for a shooting in a school parking lot, officials said Friday. Dwight Anthony Brown, 64, of Blairsville, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, said Nelly Miles, of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Miles said the shooting happened about 2:15 p.m. Thursday...
WYFF4.com
What's left of Georgia Guidestones to get new home
ELBERTON, Ga. — The pile of granite that was once known as a structure called the Georgia Guidestones, which was destroyed last month in an explosion, is getting a new home. The Elbert County Board of Commissioners voted this week to donate the Guidestones' remains to the Elberton Granite Association, an official told WYFF News 4.
3 fatal shootings happen in 1 south Atlanta neighborhood within 24 hours | Residents raise concerns
ATLANTA — People living in south Atlanta are concerned after three fatal shootings took place over a span of 24 hours. A young man was shot at a birthday party on Lakewood Avenue Wednesday night. Earlier that same day, a woman was shot and killed on McWilliams Road. Thursday afternoon, the suspect in the case was involved in a police chase near University Avenue and Pryor Road.
WYFF4.com
Driver dies after Oconee County crash with pickup truck, troopers say
OAKWAY, S.C. — An Upstate driver has died after a crash involving a pickup truck, the South Carolina Highway Patrol released Friday. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Monday on West Oak Highway at Tokeena Road, just east of Oakway. Ridgeway said...
