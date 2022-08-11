ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillette, WY

county17.com

Guide to candidates for Campbell County primary ballot

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The 2022 primary election is fast approaching, with Primary Election Day on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Get to know your city, county and state candidates with our compiled list. Wyoming residents may register and vote at their polling places on Election Day, according to the Wyoming Secretary...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Bikers Boost State's Economy As They Ride Through Wyoming To Sturgis Rally

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When bikers come through Wyoming on their way to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, they’re bringing more than freedom on two wheels. They’re also bringing an economic boost for the Cowboy State. Just think how much money 400,000 motorcyclists can...
STURGIS, SD
county17.com

Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (8/11/2022)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Thursday, Aug. 11:. At 12:11 a.m. to Highland Court for the report of a lawnmower on fire. Upon arrival firefighters located a city rollout dumpster that had been on fire and extinguished by a neighbor. Firefighters finished suppressing the remaining fire upon arrival.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Motorcyclist Dead After Hitting Guardrail on I-90 in Wyoming

A 70-year-old Washington woman is dead after crashing her motorcycle west of Gillette, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, near milepost 93.728 on Interstate 90. The patrol says Marilou Vanderiet was riding east in the right-hand lane when she failed to...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

PHOTOS: 6th Annual Matthew Sorenson Memorial Disc Golf Tournament

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Temperatures Saturday afternoon soared into the 90s, but that didn’t stop disc golf enthusiasts from hitting the course hard for the 6th Annual Matthew Sorenson Disc Golf Tournament. Cries of excitement at a great shot coupled with rattling chains; groans of disappointment followed by dull...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Aug. 12

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Aug. 12

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Burglary, Aug. 11, Kirk Street, GPD. A 66-year-old man called the police at...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Motorcycle driver dies after crash on I-90 near Gillette

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A motorcycle driver died in a crash on Friday, Aug. 5 on Interstate 90 near Gillette, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Troopers were notified of the crash at around 6:31 p.m. on Aug. 5. The motorcycle had been heading eastbound...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Break-in at Fox Park residence, police investigating

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette police are on the hunt for a suspect who reportedly broke into a home in the Fox Park subdivision early this morning, according to the City of Gillette. Officers responded to a residence near Cam-Plex this morning shortly after 8 a.m. for the report of...
GILLETTE, WY

