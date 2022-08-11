Read full article on original website
Related
kinyradio.com
NOTN 8-12 AM
Organizations in Alaska have gotten creative in trying to help voters understand how to cast their ballot in the state's first ranked voting election on Aug. 16. Fishing in the 76th Golden North Salmon Derby gets underway Today. A federal court ruling this week has thrown into doubt the future...
kinyradio.com
Ranked-choice voting results won’t be reported for 15 days following Aug. 16 election
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The special election for Alaska’s at-large U.S. House seat is less than one week away. Election Day is Aug. 16, and early voting began on Monday, Aug. 1. The race will feature Alaska’s first-ever ranked-choice voting election, with Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich, and Democrat Mary S. Peltola, running as the top three.
alaskasnewssource.com
First ever electric car rally in Alaska to make history
3 people have died in a fire at an AVCP Regional Housing Authority building. The fire took place at an Association of Village Council Presidents Regional Housing Authority apartment complex at 409 Ptarmigan. Updated: 6 hours ago. The first day of school for Mat-Su students is Aug. 16. Superintendent Randy...
These cities are hit hardest by inflation: report
You may think inflation hits expensive states hardest, but that's not the case.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alaskapublic.org
Legislative committee boosts budget for Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. investigation
A committee of the Alaska Legislature voted unanimously on Wednesday to spend another $50,000 on its investigation into the firing of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. director Angela Rodell, bringing the investigation’s total budget to $150,000. Sen. Natasha von Imhof, R-Anchorage, the chair of the House-Senate Legislative Budget and Audit...
alaskapublic.org
3 well-funded conservatives are running for Alaska governor. 1 will likely not survive the primary.
When Mike Dunleavy ran for governor four years ago, he was the conservative candidate, running far to the right of the incumbent. Now, as he vies for re-election, Dunleavy has got two well-funded candidates running to the right of him: Wasilla Rep. Christopher Kurka and Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce.
kinyradio.com
Rate of job openings in Alaska continues to trend high
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Job openings in the state are near an all-time high. That was written about in the August edition of Alaska Economic Trends, prepared by the Alaska Department of Labor. In May, Alaska's job openings rate was 11.2%, its third-highest month on record. The U.S. rate was...
kdll.org
Econ 919 — Weeding out old regs
Before planting a seed or selling a gram, every commercial marijuana business in Alaska first needs a license. Applying for a license is a lengthy process that can take months — a problem the state’s Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office has identified as a top priority. Now, there’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 12, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Three people died and two were injured in a fire at...
kinyradio.com
Hannan voices support of social media guidelines for state lawmakers
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Legislature is contemplating new advice and policies regarding social media use to cover its 60 members. The joint House-Senate Legislative Council unveiled its first draft of a new policy last month, but individual lawmakers voiced objections to the proposal, and further revisions are expected before a final policy is settled.
midnightsunak.com
‘Where there’s smoke, there’s fire.’ Anchorage Assembly seeks answers on resume deception
Adapted from The Midnight Sun Memo, a newsletter project from your humble Midnight Sun editor. For everyone who’s been asking about keeping up via email or how to support the work we’ve been doing here, we finally have an answer in this nifty newsletter… which comes with two free editions per week and extras for subscribers (though, as you might have learned from following this blog, the schedule can’t be entirely guaranteed). Sign up now!
Voter management system used in Alaska tied to leftist activists and Democrat operatives
A prominent voter-roll management system used by 31 states, including Alaska and the District of Columbia has politically compromised ties, according to a new report by independent research group VerityVote. The Electronic Registration Information Center, or ERIC, was sold to states like Alaska as a quick and easy way to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
radiokenai.com
Soldotna Farm Honored As Alaska’s 2022 Farm Family
Lancashire Farm has been named Alaska’s 2022 Farm Family of the Year. The Soldotna farm that began homesteading on the Kenai Peninsula in 1948 raises sheep and lambs for meat and 4-H kids, meat and layer chickens, ducks, timothy hay, berries, vegetables, and fiber from sheep for wool and yarn.
Project Veritas, in Anchorage, says it has smoking gun on Murkowski and ranked choice voting ballot mess
Project Veritas, an investigative journalism nonprofit, landed in Anchorage this week and is doing a story about Sen. Lisa Murkowski and her ties to the creation of the ranked choice voting election system created by Ballot Measure 2. The reporter for Project Veritas tried to show Murkowski a computer screen...
alaskasnewssource.com
‘Bombshell’ dropped on future of Southeast Alaska king salmon fishery
SEATTLE, Washington (AP) - A federal court ruling this week has thrown into doubt the future of a valuable commercial salmon fishery in Southeast Alaska. The U.S. District Judge Richard Jones in Seattle sided with the nonprofit Wild Fish Conservancy in determining that the National Marine Fisheries Service improperly approved the troll fishery for king salmon, also known as Chinook, in 2019.
kinyradio.com
Nelson named as executive director of Alaska Department of Fish & Game
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Department of Fish & Game has announced that Art Nelson has taken the position of executive director, replacing Glenn Haight who departed earlier this summer. According to a press release, Nelson brings experience with the board’s regulatory process from his past service on the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ktna.org
A Lonesome Stepchild of Cook Inlet—The Susitna River
Chair of the board for the Matsu Fish and Wildlife Commission Mike Wood came to Alaska to do a semester course with the National Outdoor Leadership School and never left. He lights up when he talks about the Alaskan Range. Spent the first half of my life trying to climb...
Notice of Aug 13 Hawaii's 2nd Congressional District Election
The 2nd Congressional District of Hawaii covers all or part of Honolulu County, Maui County, Hawaii County, Kauai County, Kalawao County. All U.S. House districts, including the 2nd Congressional District of Hawaii, are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for August 13, 2022. The filing deadline is June 7, 2022.
Race results for Maui and Kauai’s next county mayors
Two mayoral races are underway in Hawaii. Kauai County and Maui County both looking to re-elect their incumbent's or elect a new mayor.
Comments / 0