Bridport, VT

dailyadvent.com

Zuckerman cleans up for November contest, snips off ponytail

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - David Zuckerman, Vermont’s Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, has cut off his signature ponytail. The haircut comes after a campaign fundraiser that let supporters decide whether to cut it or keep it. The hair was donated to “Hair we Share,” a charitable organization that uses donated hair to...
VERMONT STATE
The Valley Reporter

Democrats outvote Republicans in primary voting

Local Democrats outvoted Republicans overwhelmingly in this week’s primary election on August 9. In the five towns in the Mad River Valley 1,938 Democrats cast primary ballots along with 327 Republicans and six Progressives. In Warren, Waitsfield, Fayston, Moretown and Duxbury voter turnout ranged from 29.7% in Duxbury to...
WAITSFIELD, VT
Addison Independent

State board: Ripton not ready to run its own school district

RIPTON — The Vermont State Board of Education today, Friday, Aug. 12, voted unanimously to issue an opinion that “there is an overwhelming risk” that Ripton won’t be able to assume full responsibility for educating its students beginning next July — either as a supervisory district or as a school district within a supervisory union.
RIPTON, VT
WCAX

A brief history of the Belvidere Asbestos Mine

EDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - It looks like a pile of rocks from afar, but the Belvidere Asbestos Mine was once a community staple in the Northeast Kingdom. Our Rachel Mann takes us back in time to Eden to look at the impact the mine had. The Belvidere Asbestos Mine has...
EDEN, VT
WCAX

Victim in Shelburne Road shooting familiar to police

Stuck in Vt: Talking with Ben, Debbie & Ethan Kilham of Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire. For almost 30 years, Ben Kilham has been rehabilitating orphaned, injured and abandoned black bear cubs and releasing them back into the wild — over 400 bears and counting. Updated: 4...
LYME, NH
WCAX

Vt. cannabis farmers ramp up to supply new marketplace

CRAFTSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - In less than two months, people will be able to buy marijuana in stores across Vermont. Reporter Calvin Cutler visited the state’s largest grow operation to see what it takes for farmers poised to supply the state’s new legal marketplace. In less than two...
VERMONT STATE
NECN

Vermont State Police to Aid Burlington, VT Police in Patrol Saturday Night

Vermont State police say 10 state troopers will be joining the Burlington Police Department in a patrol of Burlington's downtown Saturday night. The ten additional state police officers were requested by Burlington police after a shooting occurred in downtown Burlington on Saturday morning, according to officials. State police say their...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Amid a Rise in 'High-Risk Conflicts' With Black Bears, Officials Urge Vermonters to Take Precautions

One evening earlier this summer, Carin Roberts and her husband, Jack, were sipping beers on the porch of their North Ferrisburgh home. As they sat unwinding to the sound of chirping crickets in rural Addison County, something startled their dog, Pretzel. The "all-American mutt," as Carin described her, bounded off the porch and around the back of the house, barking wildly.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
VTDigger

Burlington police officer shoots man in leg

Vermont State Police are investigating the incident, which began when three Burlington officers responded to an “unspecified emergency” at 249 Manhattan Drive shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington police officer shoots man in leg.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Shelburne Farms co-founder dies on Lake Champlain

SHELBURNE, Vt. — One of the co-founders of Shelburne Farms died on Thursday while swimming in Shelburne Bay with his grandchildren. Shelburne Police said that Marshall Webb, 74, was swimming with his grandchildren on Lake Champlain near the edge of the Shelburne Farms property when a storm began to roll in. The children told police they continued to play in the water, then the boat they were using began to float away, causing Webb to stop and help put the children inside.
SHELBURNE, VT
WCAX

65th annual Vermont Antique and Classic Car Show

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - “They come here to see the cars, they come here, as I mentioned earlier about the nostalgia,” said Christopher G. Barbieri of the Car Show. Whether it’s food, or old car parts, there’s something for everyone at the Vermont Antique and Classic Car Show.
WATERBURY, VT
majorleaguefishing.com

GALLERY: Final Weigh-In on Lake Champlain

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – Fishing was outstanding throughout the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. event on Lake Champlain. Check out the Top 25 pros and Strike King co-anglers as they put their fish on the scales to crown a couple Toyota Series champions. This event was presented by BoatLogix and...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Back to School drive with Plattsburgh Police Dept.

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - We are weeks away from back to school, and shopping for school supplies can be hard for some families. But, the Plattsburgh police department wants to help. They’ve teamed up with Behavioral Health Services North in Plattsburgh for a back to school drive. You can...
PLATTSBURGH, NY

