dailyadvent.com
Zuckerman cleans up for November contest, snips off ponytail
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - David Zuckerman, Vermont’s Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, has cut off his signature ponytail. The haircut comes after a campaign fundraiser that let supporters decide whether to cut it or keep it. The hair was donated to “Hair we Share,” a charitable organization that uses donated hair to...
The Valley Reporter
Democrats outvote Republicans in primary voting
Local Democrats outvoted Republicans overwhelmingly in this week’s primary election on August 9. In the five towns in the Mad River Valley 1,938 Democrats cast primary ballots along with 327 Republicans and six Progressives. In Warren, Waitsfield, Fayston, Moretown and Duxbury voter turnout ranged from 29.7% in Duxbury to...
Party Leaders Call On Candidate to End Campaign for Franklin County Sheriff
Leaders of the Franklin County Republican and Democratic parties are calling on Deputy Sheriff John Grismore to end his bid for elected office after a video surfaced showing Grismore kicking a handcuffed man. Grismore, a captain in the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, is the lone candidate for the county sheriff's...
Stuck in Vermont: Talking with Ben, Debbie & Ethan Kilham of Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire
For almost 30 years, Ben Kilham has been rehabilitating orphaned, injured and abandoned black bear cubs and releasing them back into the wild — over 400 bears and counting. You may have read one of Ben’s books, heard one of his 600-plus talks, seen him in the IMAX 3D film Pandas or watched one of his many media appearances.
This Place in History: Barre Cow Pasture
It was originally an area for cattle to graze, but it was later a golf course and is now a woodland preserve open for hiking.
3 Vermont infrastructure projects to receive $34 million in federal funding
The three grants will go toward replacing the Winooski River Bridge that connects Winooski and Burlington, constructing the Federal Street multi-modal connector in St. Albans and planning improvements in public transportation in five Vermont counties. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 Vermont infrastructure projects to receive $34 million in federal funding.
Addison Independent
State board: Ripton not ready to run its own school district
RIPTON — The Vermont State Board of Education today, Friday, Aug. 12, voted unanimously to issue an opinion that “there is an overwhelming risk” that Ripton won’t be able to assume full responsibility for educating its students beginning next July — either as a supervisory district or as a school district within a supervisory union.
WCAX
A brief history of the Belvidere Asbestos Mine
EDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - It looks like a pile of rocks from afar, but the Belvidere Asbestos Mine was once a community staple in the Northeast Kingdom. Our Rachel Mann takes us back in time to Eden to look at the impact the mine had. The Belvidere Asbestos Mine has...
‘A blazing flame extinguished’: Mentors remember Burlington homicide victim Kayla Noonan
“Kayla was the kind of woman that was not afraid to be herself,” said a former colleague. “She was proud, goal oriented, and on her way to accomplishing great things in life.” Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘A blazing flame extinguished’: Mentors remember Burlington homicide victim Kayla Noonan.
WCAX
Victim in Shelburne Road shooting familiar to police
Stuck in Vt: Talking with Ben, Debbie & Ethan Kilham of Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire. For almost 30 years, Ben Kilham has been rehabilitating orphaned, injured and abandoned black bear cubs and releasing them back into the wild — over 400 bears and counting. Updated: 4...
WCAX
Vt. cannabis farmers ramp up to supply new marketplace
CRAFTSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - In less than two months, people will be able to buy marijuana in stores across Vermont. Reporter Calvin Cutler visited the state’s largest grow operation to see what it takes for farmers poised to supply the state’s new legal marketplace. In less than two...
Vermont sheriff’s captain investigated for kicking detainee in groin
ST. ALBANS, Vt. — A sheriff’s office captain who is campaigning to become sheriff is under investigation for kicking a man who was in custody. Capt. John Grismore, of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, has been placed on administrative leave. According to a video of the incident...
NECN
Vermont State Police to Aid Burlington, VT Police in Patrol Saturday Night
Vermont State police say 10 state troopers will be joining the Burlington Police Department in a patrol of Burlington's downtown Saturday night. The ten additional state police officers were requested by Burlington police after a shooting occurred in downtown Burlington on Saturday morning, according to officials. State police say their...
What new inflation bill means for the Adirondacks
The Inflation Reduction Act centers a large amount of effort around climate change and ecological issues.
Amid a Rise in 'High-Risk Conflicts' With Black Bears, Officials Urge Vermonters to Take Precautions
One evening earlier this summer, Carin Roberts and her husband, Jack, were sipping beers on the porch of their North Ferrisburgh home. As they sat unwinding to the sound of chirping crickets in rural Addison County, something startled their dog, Pretzel. The "all-American mutt," as Carin described her, bounded off the porch and around the back of the house, barking wildly.
Burlington police officer shoots man in leg
Vermont State Police are investigating the incident, which began when three Burlington officers responded to an “unspecified emergency” at 249 Manhattan Drive shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington police officer shoots man in leg.
mynbc5.com
Shelburne Farms co-founder dies on Lake Champlain
SHELBURNE, Vt. — One of the co-founders of Shelburne Farms died on Thursday while swimming in Shelburne Bay with his grandchildren. Shelburne Police said that Marshall Webb, 74, was swimming with his grandchildren on Lake Champlain near the edge of the Shelburne Farms property when a storm began to roll in. The children told police they continued to play in the water, then the boat they were using began to float away, causing Webb to stop and help put the children inside.
WCAX
65th annual Vermont Antique and Classic Car Show
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - “They come here to see the cars, they come here, as I mentioned earlier about the nostalgia,” said Christopher G. Barbieri of the Car Show. Whether it’s food, or old car parts, there’s something for everyone at the Vermont Antique and Classic Car Show.
majorleaguefishing.com
GALLERY: Final Weigh-In on Lake Champlain
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – Fishing was outstanding throughout the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. event on Lake Champlain. Check out the Top 25 pros and Strike King co-anglers as they put their fish on the scales to crown a couple Toyota Series champions. This event was presented by BoatLogix and...
WCAX
Back to School drive with Plattsburgh Police Dept.
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - We are weeks away from back to school, and shopping for school supplies can be hard for some families. But, the Plattsburgh police department wants to help. They’ve teamed up with Behavioral Health Services North in Plattsburgh for a back to school drive. You can...
