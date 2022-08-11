Read full article on original website
50 Cent’s Son To Make Acting Debut In Upcoming ‘Skill House’ Movie
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is growing his multi-media empire, and he wants his son to be a part of it. The rapper took to social media on Monday (August 8) to reveal that his son Sire will star alongside him in the upcoming horror film, Skill House. Jackson’s Instagram posts show his nine-year-old listening to Josh Stolberg, the film’s director, as they sit on a couch on set. Sire’s role in the film is currently unspecified, but his performance was good enough to make his father happy. More from VIBE.comEminem "Crack A Bottle" Music Video Unlocked From Shady VaultPlease Read This If You're...
Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri & Mike Epps To Star In ‘Young. Wild. Free’ From Macro Film Studios & Confluential Films
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Macro Film Studios, Confluential Films and No Label Productions are collaborating on the film Young. Wild. Free. Sanaa Lathan (The Perfect Guy), Algee Smith (Judas and the Black Messiah), Sierra Capri (On My Block) and Mike Epps (The Upshaws)star. Directed by Thembi Banks (Insecure) and written by Juel Taylor (from a story created by Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier), the film follows a hot-tempered high school senior who finds his claustrophobic life suddenly thrust into an enticing, dangerous direction after he is robbed at gunpoint by the girl of his dreams. Producers include Macro...
Talking With Tami
Snoop Dogg Brings Out Family For Netflix’s ‘Day Shift’ Premiere
Rapper Snoop Dogg and his family hit up the red carpet for the world premiere of Netflix’s Day Shift. He appeared on the carpet with his Broadus gang that included his wife Shante, son Cordell, daughter Cori and son Corde plus his uncle. I remember when he son played little league football, wow has time flew by! Snoop plays an unlikely character who’s a country bumpkin called, Big John Elliott Day. In the movie they slay guns, machetes and decapitate vampires Shift is streaming now on Netflix make sure to check it out! More inside and happy Friday everyone!
Tami Roman-Starrer ‘Haus Of Vicious’ Lands At BET; Premiere Date Set
BET has picked up Haus of Vicious, the drama series led by Tami Roman (Ms. Pat Show, Unfaithful: Caught in the Act). It is set to premiere August 17 at 8 p.m. From creator Jill Ramsey, the eight-episode first season follows Roman’s character Chantel Vivian, a fashion designer whose success is overshadowed by her narcissistic husband, addiction, unresolved childhood traumas, and dysfunctional personal life. With the assistance of her secret weapon, Jaelyn Ryan (Erica Peeples), publicist to her Vicious Empire, Chantel works to rise through the ranks, but her husband Kane’s (Redaric Williams) behavior threatens to tear down the house Chantel...
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
Nicki Minaj Makes Rihanna Reference On New Song ‘Super Freaky Girl’: Listen
Nicki Minaj is back – again! Months after dropping a pair of songs with Lil Baby, Nicki restarted her comeback with her new song, “Super Freaky Girl.” The track features some racy lyrics, and the second verse ends with a reference to Rihanna. “Get me rocky ASAP, n****a, word to Rih,” Nicki sings. Interestingly, both Nicki and Rihanna have been romantically linked to Drake in the past.
Gang in Real Life: These Rappers Went to Jail For Being Gangsters
Love it or hate it, certain sectors of rap music are solely predicated on being tough. It’s not just about the words you say, but the bravado in which you say them. Gangsta rap started in the 80s. Acts like Ice-T and NWA held no punches, skewing the genre with its no-holds-barred approach to rhyming […]
Fizz Talks Omarion Learning Of Apryl Jones Romance When He Dropped Off Their Kids
Last week, Drink Champs fired off a trailer that featured several upcoming guests. Gangsta Boo, Talib Kweli, Issa Rae, Rowdy Rebel, and more are slated for unforgettable appearances, but today (August 12), we're highlighting a sneak peek at the episode with three members of B2K. There has been ongoing animosity between J Boog, Fizz, Raz B, and Omarion—we saw much of that following O's Verzuz—and it all seemed to come to a head when Fizz began dating Apryl Jones.
Chrisean Rock Says Blueface Officially Asked Her To Be His Girlfriend
Chrisean Rock and Blueface have always had a hectic relationship. From their social media arguments to their public appearances, the two have managed to stay relevant on the internet. After their recent back and forth though, according to Rock, it seems that they have finally made things official. Just last...
Beyonce Shares Lengthy Teaser for ‘I’m That Girl’ Music Video: Watch
Beyonce has surprised fans with a teaser for her upcoming music video for ‘I’m That Girl’. The song appears on the latest album RENAISSANCE which debuted on top of Billboard 200 last week with 335k copies moved. ‘I’m That Girl’ is the opening track on the album which is produced by Beyonce herself along with Kelman Duran.
Ne-Yo Opens Up About Separation From His Wife: 'We Couldn’t Talk To Each Other'
Ne-Yo has opened up about separating from his wife Crystal Smith, claiming their marital issues began because they were unable to communicate with one another. In a snippet from the latest episode of Drink Champs, the “Miss Independent” crooner can be seen opening up about the very public separation he’s currently experiencing with his wife of six years, even though during the pandemic things seemed like they were in repair.
Keke Palmer Wants to Play Whitney Houston After Viral Tweet Says They ‘Act Exactly the Same’
Between Keke Palmer’s latest role in Nope and comparisons of her career to Zendaya, Palmer has been a hot topic. Now, it seems the actress is also getting comparisons to Whitney Houston, whose 49th birthday just passed on Aug. 9. When a fan tweeted, “Keke Palmer and Whitney Houston...
Drake Roasts His Father Dennis Graham For Getting a Massive Tattoo of His Face
Drake's dad, Dennis Graham, just etched his love for his son in ink, and the rapper isn't too thrilled with the result. Drake took to Instagram Monday to share a shot of his father's arm, tattooed with a portrait of his son's face. The tat, which appears just below Dennis' shoulder, features a younger Drizzy smirking at the camera. In the "Texts Go Green" rapper's post, he not only shared a photo of the massive tattoo but called out his dad for getting it.
Blacc Sam Gets Nipsey Hussle Feature Removed From The Game’s ‘DRILLMATIC’; Wack 100 Calls Him “Selfish”
UPDATE: TMZ has reported that Wack 100 never submitted the correct paperwork for the song. Reportedly, when DRILLMATIC‘s track list dropped, Atlantic Records were surprised and a cease and desist was delivered. Blacc Sam had nothing to do with it. When The Game released his new album DRILLMATIC, one...
Beyoncé Has Her Beyhive Buzzing After Dropping Surprise ‘I’m That Girl’ Teaser
The Renaissance visuals are coming — for real, for real. After dropping her LP with only a few stills to give fans the chance to “be limitless in their expansive listening journey,” Beyoncé is ready to give her Beyhive the colorful glam, looks, and visual art that they’ve come to expect from their Queen Bey. On Friday, Beyoncé released what she titled ” I’M THAT GIRL (Official Teaser)” — a teaser for what will be either the long-form visual to accompany the album or a music video for “I’m That Girl.” Or, perhaps the visual for Renaissance is called “I’m That Girl?” We’re...
Megan Thee Stallion Announces ‘Traumazine’ Release Date, Shares Tracklist & Cover Art
Megan Thee Stallion has surprised fans by revealing that she’ll be dropping her brand new album Traumazine this Friday (August 12). After track leaks, as well as her tracklist and cover art surfacing in recent days, the Houston rapper has decided to move forward and release the project this week. Meg has said the 18-track album will be her last on the 1501 Ent. roster, which she’s had a ton of public issues with as of late.
