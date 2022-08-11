Read full article on original website
deseret.com
Why Gabe Reid transferred from Stanford to Utah
Gabe Reid has returned to the state of Utah — a place where he has longstanding family ties. And he’s joined a program at the University of Utah that will allow him to chase opposing quarterbacks and a program that he is hoping to help capture another Pac-12 championship.
deseret.com
Why ‘starting fast’ is so crucial for Utah’s offense this season
For Utah, one of the mantras, both uttered and ineffable, during fall camp is “Start Fast.”. That’s not what happened last year, when the Utes’ offense started, shall we say, slow. Utah opened the season against FCS in-state foe Weber State, and though it scored 40 points,...
deseret.com
Goal met: No turnovers by BYU offense in first scrimmage
Kalani Sitake is walking a tight rope the first week of BYU’s football practice. This was evident at Saturday’s first scrimmage in LaVell Edwards Stadium. Sitake continued to hold out star players such as tight end Dallin Holker, receiver Puka Nacua and others. He said the time will come when proven veterans will need to be tested, pushed and even challenged more with all the benefits of hard tackling, but Saturday wasn’t that time.
deseret.com
Why new Utah safety Clayton Isbell is turning heads in fall camp
Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley likes what new safety Clayton Isbell brings to the defense. Isbell transferred to the Utes after playing two seasons at Illinois State. His sophomore season, he collected 62 tackles and three interceptions. Now, Isbell is making an impression in fall camp. “He covers a lot...
ksl.com
Can car washes help in the fight to conserve Utah's water?
WEST JORDAN — Robert Bartholomew runs his fingers through the bristles of a massive cloth brush inside a Mister Car Wash tunnel. This brush, a tool to help clean off the 550 to 1,000 vehicles that come through this location daily, is temporarily off at this moment to reduce the noise inside the tunnel while there's a lull in traffic on a recent morning.
espn700sports.com
Gator Dave Waters previews No. 8 Utah @ Florida, scouts the Gators + more
Dave Waters joins The Drive to preview Utah @ Florida(9/3), scout the Gators, standout QB Anthony Richardson, Billy Napier at the helm, Dan Mullen’s tenure in Gainesville, atmosphere at The Swamp + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the...
deseret.com
Why BYU could bring some chaos to the College Football Playoff race (think more spoiler role)
Unlike Utah, BYU isn’t seen as a College Football Playoff contender this season. The Cougars, though, do have a challenging schedule that, if they were to go undefeated, could change that as the program plays its final year of independence in 2022. What’s more likely, however, is that BYU...
deseret.com
Utah’s Junior Tafuna eager to improve after being named Pac-12’s top freshman defender last year
Utah defensive lineman Junior Tafuna woke up one morning last December and received news that, for him, was stunning, exciting and humbling. That’s when he learned he had been named Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year. “I was kind of shocked,” he recalled. “I thought, ‘Oh, that’s pretty...
deseret.com
BYU football: Cougars enter second half of preseason training camp with plenty left to accomplish
Saturday’s first scrimmage of preseason training camp basically confirmed what seventh-year BYU coach Kalani Sitake already knew about his 2022 football team. “This is a highly competitive team right now,” Sitake said after watching 84 plays from scrimmage and another 20 or so plays from special teams at LaVell Edwards Stadium. “I think we have an idea (about) who our major players are.”
ksl.com
Feds award $25.4M to 2 projects that modernize Utah infrastructure. Here's what they are
SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S. Department of Transportation on Thursday announced that it was delivering a little more than $25.4 million in funds to Utah, which will be put toward a pair of projects aimed at modernizing the state's infrastructure. Nearly all of the money awarded on Thursday...
saltlakemagazine.com
Avalanche of Suds: Beerfests Take Over the Utah Mountains
There’s something about autumn’s approach that triggers a thirst. Specifically, the thirst for a frosty beverage in the hills. Parched from a summer under the hot sun, people suddenly unleash their inner lederhosen like we’re on holiday in Bavaria. Fortunately, Utah mountains abide such behavior, playing host to numerous beer-laden festivities at resorts throughout the Beehive State.
Lions? Tigers? Meteors? Oh my!
UTAH — Rumors of a meteor after a loud boom and earthquake-like sensations are driving locals from Odgen, Herriman, Park City, and Lehi to social media to compare notes. The […]
Utah drum corps makes history at major competition
A Utah drum corps has every reason to toot their own horns after making history at one of the world's biggest competitions.
deseret.com
‘It is neck and neck’: BYU’s defense holds its own against prolific offense, maybe even wins the day, in first scrimmage of fall camp
Preseason training camp scrimmages, especially the first ones, are never really great gauges of anything, let alone which unit — offense or defense — has the upper hand through the first eight or so practices of August. Seasoned fans and reporters know a lot of what is reported...
ksl.com
Utah's Hogle Zoo to expand, open 'a different kind of exhibit' in 2023
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox remembers the first time he came to Utah's Hogle Zoo. His family didn't have a lot of money growing up, but his grandparents saved up for a trip to the zoo at the east end of Salt Lake City when he was about 6 or 7 years old. Those are memories he still treasures all these years later.
deseret.com
Opinion: The Great Salt Lake is looking not so great — Where is our pioneer determination?
Born in Provo, I’ve lived most of my life in Utah. For the first time since COVID-19, I flew out this summer to see family and saw the Great Salt Lake looking less great. Much less. Back home here in Massachusetts, I heard a special segment of “The Daily”...
deseret.com
High school football: Timpview picks up statement win over Lone Peak in opener
The Timpview Thunderbirds and Lone Peak Knights got their 2022 football seasons underway Friday night in a lopsided game that saw the Thunderbirds defeat the Knights 31-10. It marked the fourth consecutive year that the two schools met to open the season, and Friday’s result gave Timpview its first win in those games. This year, the contest was played at Provo High School to accommodate the Thunderbirds, whose football field remains under construction.
Utah high schools have their first 'Friday night lights' games of the season
All across Utah, many high schools' football teams had their first games of the season Friday night.
Gephardt Daily
State reaches out to Ukrainian refugees living in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The state is reaching out to Ukrainians who relocated to Utah to escape the war in their homeland. “Are you a Ukrainian that arrived to the United States recently? Did you sponsor Ukrainians lately?” reads the recent post on social media from Utah Refugee Services, a division of the Department of Workforce Services. “Join us online to learn about community resources that are available to assist you.”
deseret.com
A streetcar that’s desired: What’s causing the S-Line’s ridership surge?
Public transit has struggled to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic in Utah and across the country. But one surprising mode of transportation within Utah Transit Authority's portfolio is suddenly bucking all the trends. The S-Line, a short streetcar service that travels to and from Central Pointe Station in South Salt...
