Read full article on original website
Related
WECT
There is a kangaroo on the loose in Ohio
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police say there is one kangaroo on the loose in Ohio, WOIO reported. A person stopped at the police station Thursday morning claiming that they had spotted a kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, Ohio. Warning: This story contains video with profanity that has...
WECT
Female NCDOT employee fatally struck while on job Friday
SIMS, N.C. (WNCN) - A 17-year-veteran of the North Carolina Department of Transportation was killed while on the job Friday after being hit while on the side of the highway, officials said. Anna Bradshaw was cleaning up debris on a shoulder of U.S. 264 Alternate in Wilson County when she...
WECT
Local Red Cross members seeing Kentucky flooding damage firsthand
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A rising death toll and mounting damage is still the scene in much of eastern Kentucky. With help coming from all parts of the country, James Jarvis and other members of the American Red Cross Cape Fear chapter have recently arrived in Kentucky to help render aid to the impacted communities.
WECT
Holmes Foundation holds back-to-school backpack giveaway
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Cars lined up to get free backpacks for the upcoming school year Saturday morning. Parents from all across southeastern North Carolina drove to Shallotte for the Holmes Foundations back-to-school backpack giveaway. More than 1,000 backpacks were stuffed with school supplies for students in each school grade,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WECT
Understanding how the CDC’s changed COVID guidelines could impact the start of school in the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s back to school for some South Carolina schools on Monday, and many students in North Carolina head back at the end of the month. Changing guidelines from the CDC could impact those students as they return to the classroom. The CDC announced Thursday that...
Comments / 0