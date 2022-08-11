ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
WECT

There is a kangaroo on the loose in Ohio

BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police say there is one kangaroo on the loose in Ohio, WOIO reported. A person stopped at the police station Thursday morning claiming that they had spotted a kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, Ohio. Warning: This story contains video with profanity that has...
STARK COUNTY, OH
WECT

Female NCDOT employee fatally struck while on job Friday

SIMS, N.C. (WNCN) - A 17-year-veteran of the North Carolina Department of Transportation was killed while on the job Friday after being hit while on the side of the highway, officials said. Anna Bradshaw was cleaning up debris on a shoulder of U.S. 264 Alternate in Wilson County when she...
WILSON COUNTY, NC
WECT

Local Red Cross members seeing Kentucky flooding damage firsthand

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A rising death toll and mounting damage is still the scene in much of eastern Kentucky. With help coming from all parts of the country, James Jarvis and other members of the American Red Cross Cape Fear chapter have recently arrived in Kentucky to help render aid to the impacted communities.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Holmes Foundation holds back-to-school backpack giveaway

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Cars lined up to get free backpacks for the upcoming school year Saturday morning. Parents from all across southeastern North Carolina drove to Shallotte for the Holmes Foundations back-to-school backpack giveaway. More than 1,000 backpacks were stuffed with school supplies for students in each school grade,...
SHALLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fire#Caught On Camera#Cnn#Gorman

Comments / 0

Community Policy