ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 0

Related
wach.com

South Carolina man leaves 'generous donation' to animal shelter in his estate

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An animal shelter in South Carolina received a very generous donation from the estate of a man who recently passed away. The Humane Society of Marlboro County said the niece of Jennings Griggs visited the shelter on Thursday to present an "extremely generous donation for the shelter animals from the estate of her beloved Uncle."
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Deputy in Oklahoma shot; scene still active

WASHINGTON (TND) — A deputy, as well as a civilian, were shot in Oklahoma on Friday, according to authorities. The Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police said a Grady County Sheriff's Office deputy was wounded near Bridge Creek around 11:30 a.m. EDT. The deputy is being transported via helicopter...
GRADY COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy