Broncos name new team president

By Colleen Flynn
 3 days ago

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Denver Broncos announced a new team president days after the Walton-Penner Group officially became the new owners.

Damani Leech has been named president of the Broncos, owner and CEO Greg Penner announced . Leech spent the last three seasons as chief operating officer of NFL International.

Leech will participate in business operations dealing with Empower Field at Mile High and the UCHealth Training Center.

Community and new Broncos owners hope to spur inclusion elsewhere

“As we sought to identify a dynamic, forward-thinking and inspiring leader to guide the Broncos into this exciting new chapter, Damani stood out among several very qualified candidates,” Penner said. “There was a high degree of interest in this opportunity with the Broncos, which speaks to the reputation of this organization and Damani’s strong credentials.”

Leech has more than 25 years of experience at the professional and collegiate levels.

“It is a tremendous honor to join Broncos Country during such an exciting time for one of the premiere franchises in all of sports,” Leech said. “Greg and the other partners are visionary leaders, and the trust they have shown in me is deeply humbling. I’m thrilled to support our world-class ownership, leadership team and staff on this journey to drive innovation and growth throughout every area of the Denver Broncos.

“With a championship history and heritage, the Broncos are a remarkable organization that has a special connection with its fans and community. Speaking with George Paton during this process, it’s clear that this team is positioned to succeed on and off the field. I can’t wait to work alongside ownership, George, Coach Hackett, the players and staff to help this flagship franchise reach the next level of greatness.”

Leech will work with general manager George Paton under Penner.

What Leech brings to the Broncos

Leech has been working in executive roles with the NFL since 2015 and focused mainly on business development and growing the game internationally. Previous to that, he spent 17 years in various roles with the NCAA.

Greg Penner named Broncos CEO following Joe Ellis

He was named a “40 under 40 winner” by Sports Business Journal in 2014 and received the NFL Commissioner’s Award for assisting with the launch of the Black Engagement Network in 2018.

He has a bachelor of arts degree in public policy and international affairs from Princeton University and earned a master of arts degree in higher education administration from Indiana University.

