New Britain, CT

milfordmirror.com

Opinion: A mighty New Haven industrial corridor is reduced to weeds

Since its founding in 1638, New Haven has been shaped by over 380 years of history along its streets, river fronts, and harbor. This heritage is reflected in historic districts that are documented and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. One of these, the River Street National Historic District, is the site of industries that made New Haven a thriving manufacturing center between the Civil War and World War I. River Street is one of the last industrial historic districts in New Haven and represents an era when city workers sent their products worldwide.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Hartford Celebrates West Indian Independence With Parade, Festival

Festival season is upon us. From live performances to Caribbean cuisine, Hartford was filled with vibrant colors and rich smells for the sixtieth annual West Indian Independence celebration. “It comes after Jamaica's independence and Trinidad's independence. They were first two to gain independence in 1962 and then followed by the...
HARTFORD, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
New Britain, CT
Government
City
New Britain, CT
New Britain Herald

Girls learn what it's like to be firefighters in unique training camp

NEW BRITAIN – Whether or not they go on to become emergency responders someday, participants of the Girls Future Firefighter Camp (GFFC) are stronger for it. 17 teens from all over the state took part in the Girl Scouts of Connecticut’s GFFC at New Britain Fire Department’s Station No. 5 Aug. 11 to 14 and others completed the program the week prior.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Bleachers hosts car show for autism awareness

BRISTOL – Having a son with autism inspired city resident Lyndon McLellan to host a car show behind Bleachers Bar over the weekend. His love of cars blended with his love for his son Riley, 12, were the catalysts to Puzzled Kustoms’ Inaugural Car & Bike Show Sunday. Proceeds from the event went to benefit the largest autism research organization in the U.S., Autism Speaks.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

135 new housing units open at The Audubon in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s no shortage of new construction in the Elm City. On Wednesday, city leaders marked the official opening of “Phase 2” of the mixed-use development project “The Audubon New Haven.” They cut the ribbon on 135 new luxury apartments, which includes nearly 7,000 square-feet of ground-floor retail space on Orange […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Pedestrian struck by train after falling onto tracks

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian was struck by a train after falling onto the tracks at the Bridgeport Train Station on Saturday morning. Authorities responded to the incident around 9 a.m. The extent of any potential injuries is unknown at this time. The 8:39 a.m. train from New Haven to Grand Central Terminal in […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Person
Erin Stewart
NBC Connecticut

How Is the New Surcharge on Mini Liquor Bottles Being Used?

In 2021, Connecticut legislators enacted a five-cent surcharge on mini-alcohol bottles to combat the generation of solid waste and excessive littering, the bill states. Towns and cities recently received their first check from the mini liquor bottle surcharge, and some have received upwards of $100,000, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Britain Herald

John W. McKaig Jr.

John W. McKaig, Jr., 83, of Newington, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Marilyn A. (Grazulwich) McKaig for over 50 years. Born in New Britain, son of the late John and Susan (Glossup) McKaig, he attended New Britain and West Hartford schools, before graduating from Avon Old Farms. John served in the U.S. Coast Guard. He was formerly employed by the Aetna prior to becoming a Real Estate Agent. He was a member of the local Elks Club.
NEWINGTON, CT
Scribe

82 - 84 Church Street

HAMDEN!!! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED 3 BDRM 1 BATH 3RD FLOOR APT - Hamden!!! Spacious 3rd floor ***ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED*** 3 bedroom apt freshly painted and renovated. Features wood look vinyl floors, kitchen with plenty of cabinets stainless steel appliances, beautiful tiled backsplash and coin operated laundry (basement). Convenient to highways and close to shopping.
NBC Connecticut

Southington Couple Is Gifted Dream Wedding From Community

Weddings can be stressful with a lot of organizing, from the cake and the wedding favors, to the venue and catering. And a Southington woman was gifted it all so she could have her dream wedding. "Here we are 24 days until my wedding and everything is already in place,"...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Democrats a no-show at the 139th annual Crocodile Club

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – The 139th annual Crocodile Club at Lake Compounce in Bristol was back this year. Politicians poke fun at one another and skip the campaigning, but something was different in the air. This is a charity event for the Carousel Museum. If you have a horse in the race for the midterm […]
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Puerto Rican Festival welcomed back to New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Puerto Rican Festival will return to the New Haven Green Saturday from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and feature a number of live performances. Joseph Rodriguez with Puerto Ricans United, the organization that hosts the event, said it feels good bringing the celebration back downtown.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Catalytic converters stolen from remaining Cromwell Senior Center buses

CROMWELL — The senior center was dealt another blow to its transportation quandary this week when three of its buses had their catalytic converters stolen overnight. Police Capt. Fred Sifodaskalakis said the converters were stolen from the Town Hall parking lot by a group of about three people sometime after midnight Wednesday. A security camera captured the incident, Sifodaskalakis said, but the suspects’ identities were obscured by darkness and poor video quality.
CROMWELL, CT
News Break
Politics
FOX 61

Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 12-14

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the second weekend of August and after several days of sweltering heat, this weekend is shaping up to be a 10/10!. If you're looking for something to do, here's what's going on around the state:. "Love is a burning thing" and you can go "down,...
CONNECTICUT STATE

