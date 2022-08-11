(Mike Leischner, WSAU) A Central Wisconsin woman accused of lying on a firearms transaction document may have purchased a gun used in a Merrill homicide. Police say Ashley Zastrow did not intend to keep one of the handguns she bought in January, and instead passed it on to Tanner Graap who later used it to kill Kayla Frank a few days later.

