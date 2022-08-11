ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antigo, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Wausau teen accused of attempted homicide in near-fatal shooting

A Wausau teenager is facing attempted first-degree intentional homicide charges after allegedly shooting a man in the head on Saturday in a Wisconsin Rapids parking lot. Christopher Stevens, 17, is being held on a $250,000 cash bond after an initial appearance Wednesday in Wood County Circuit Court. The shooting was...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Man convicted in Abbotsford shooting gets 18 months in prison

NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - A 24-year-old man convicted for his role in a shooting in Abbotsford will spend 18 months in prison followed by 36 months of extended supervision. Joennuel Moctezuma-Torres pleaded no contest to an amended charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. In exchange for the plea, a count of attempted homicide was dismissed, but considered during his sentencing hearing.
ABBOTSFORD, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Antigo, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Antigo, WI
City
Wausau, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WSAW

57th Fun Fly In gets underway

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau RC Sport Club’s 57th annual Fun Fly In started Friday, with their first ever night flight and movie on the lawn. The weather was a little overcast and cooler than your normal August day, but that didn’t put a damper on the fun.
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Central Wisconsin Man Accused of High Speed Chase and Meth Possession Found not Competent for Trial

(Raymond Neupert, WRN) A Central Wisconsin man accused of tossing a gun and meth from a car before crashing in a high speed chase has been found not competent to stand trial. Court records show that 26-year-old Trenton McCorkle failed to pass a competency evaluation in his case. He's accused of leading police on a chase through the Wausau metro last winter, weaving in and out of traffic before crashing into a light pole.
WausauPilot

JUST IN: At least 1 injured in Tomahawk motorcycle crash

A motorcycle crash Wednesday in Tomahawk left at least one man with injuries significant enough that rescue crews called for a medical helicopter. The crash was reported just before 8 p.m. on Tannery Road involving a single motorcycle with two passengers, a man and a woman. Tomahawk EMS responded to...
TOMAHAWK, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Brown
wearegreenbay.com

BurgerFest underway this weekend in Outagamie County

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Downtown Seymour is going to be filled with eventgoers throughout the next couple of days as BurgerFest makes its return. The event enters its 33rd year with the parade theme being “Burgers of the Future.” The fun starts on Friday night with hot air balloons at Rock Ledge School and Park.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Man Arrested for Possession After Routine Traffic Stop

A Marshfield man is facing possession charges after a routine traffic stop. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, during a routine traffic stop, an officer learned the driver, a 28-year-old Marshfield man, had several valid warrants out for his arrest. The male was taken into custody on the warrants and the officer located several types of drugs in the man’s possession.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Some Wausau parking violation fines to double

Drivers in Wausau could soon pay double the current fee if they illegally park their vehicles on boulevard, parkways or sidewalks. The Finance Committee on Wednesday approved a proposal by the Wausau Police Department to change a municipal ordinance that would increase the fine for boulevard parking violations from $10 to $20.
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Five counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,587,799 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,268 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,587,7991,586,117 (+1,597) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,934 (64.7%)3,771,542 (64.7%) Fully...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: I-41 at County U back open after crash in Outagamie County

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports the crash is cleared. All lanes should now be open. There is no news yet on if anyone was injured. Original Story: NOW: Crash impacting I-41 at County U in Outagamie County. THURSDAY 8/11/2022 5:08 p.m. OUTAGAMIE COUNTY,...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
waupacanow.com

Fatal crash on U.S. 45

One person was killed and four more were injured shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, on U.S. Highway 45. According to the New London Police Department, preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound pickup truck crossed the center line and struck two northbound vehicles. The crash was on the New...
NEW LONDON, WI
WSAW

Annual Veterans Tribute celebration returns for 2022

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The annual veterans tribute has returned for 2022 with Bull Falls Brewery hosting the event for the second year in a row. The event is a celebration honoring service people that have been in various military branches. Many veterans themselves even volunteer for the event, such as those from Wausau American Legion Post 10 and American Legion Post 492, Rothschild.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Sweet corn season returns for central Wisconsin

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Food lovers, rejoice. Sweet corn season is finally back. Sweet corn season is a yearly routine in which customers become anxious to grab some delicious, locally grown food. Many farmers around central Wisconsin have prepared months to provide fresh, locally grown foods for customers. Before that, though, farmers take several careful months preparing to provide the best food possible.
ROTHSCHILD, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy