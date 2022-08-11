Florida man taunts Trump by flying ‘Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha’ banner over Mar-a-Lago
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A group in Florida hired a pilot to fly a banner over Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday and taunt former President Donald Trump with the message “ha ha ha ha ha.”
NBC 6 reports a plane with a banner reading “ha ha ha ha ha” circled above Trump’s Palm Beach estate, days after federal agents executed a search warrant on the property.DeSantis criticized for blasting FBI’s search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago
The banner was commissioned by Thomas Kennedy, a self-professed Trump critic and Democratic activist from Miami, and his friends.
Kennedy said they paid $1,800 to fly the banner near the mansion for three hours.
“It brought me a lot of joy to do so,” Kennedy said. “I would do it again.”Florida OnlyFans model charged with murder in boyfriend’s death
He said he wanted to send a message to Trump and the former president’s supporters, who had gathered outside his home shortly after news of the search broke.
