Florida man taunts Trump by flying ‘Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha’ banner over Mar-a-Lago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A group in Florida hired a pilot to fly a banner over Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday and taunt former President Donald Trump with the message “ha ha ha ha ha.”

NBC 6 reports a plane with a banner reading “ha ha ha ha ha” circled above Trump’s Palm Beach estate, days after federal agents executed a search warrant on the property.

The banner was commissioned by Thomas Kennedy, a self-professed Trump critic and Democratic activist from Miami, and his friends.

Kennedy said they paid $1,800 to fly the banner near the mansion for three hours.

“It brought me a lot of joy to do so,” Kennedy said. “I would do it again.”

He said he wanted to send a message to Trump and the former president’s supporters, who had gathered outside his home shortly after news of the search broke.

“Honestly, go do something better with your time,” Kennedy said of Trump’s supporters.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.