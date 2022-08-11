Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen Walters
Related
13 Big Name Bands That Have Performed in Flint That May Surprise You
Flint has always been known as a great rock n' roll town. The people of Flint and surrounding areas have always been hard workers that love nothing more than finishing their day with a killer live rock show. That's why for decades some of the biggest names in rock have been coming to town.
These 2 Michigan Cities Landed on the “40 Worst to Visit” and It’s Not Ok
Not exactly the list everyone is hoping to land on. Being named the worst of anything is less than flattering. Trust us, we know, our professional sports teams here in Michigan continually take a hit, but now our cities?. Get this, MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The...
10 Richest Cities In Michigan 2022
$6.4 Mil Home by Detroit Looks Like Something a Cartel Would Own. This mansion on Lake St. Clair is huge. Every room seems to be designed differently with what can only be described as "f*** you money."
The Invasive, Nasty Spotted Lanternfly Has Just Been Detected in Michigan
Experts have been warning us and this time they were right. The Spotted Lanternfly - an invasive creature native to eastern Asia - has been detected in Oakland County. The Spotted Lanternfly has been on our radar since April of 2019 when we first shared experts' warnings that the bug was expected to invade Michigan. Residents of eastern Pennsylvania have been battling with the bugs for several years now, with some even reporting that they feel like they've been held as prisoners in their homes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kevin From The Machine Shop – Top 5 Little Debbie Cakes
The month of August marks the 62nd anniversary of Little Debbie snack cakes. The original image of Little Debbie used on packaging and advertising, which began on August 23, 1960, was based on a black-and-white photo. Full-color portraits of Little Debbie started later that same year. Fast forward all of...
These Homes For Sale in Flint for Under $20k Need More Than Paint
Some of homes that you'll find for sale in Michigan aren't necessarily what you'd call "move-in ready." You could definitely say that about these homes in Flint that are for sale for under $20,000. Not everyone can afford a home on the water with eight bedrooms, four bathrooms, a huge...
Rochester Announces Dates For Big Bright Light Show 2022
One of the biggest and best Christmas light displays in Michigan is located in downtown Rochester. Since 2006 people from all over the Great Lakes State and beyond have enjoyed the Big Bright Light Show. The Downtown Rochester Big Bright Light Show will be brightening the night sky with Christmas...
15 Classic WTF Posts From Flint Police Operations Facebook Page
Man do we miss that classic updates from the Flint Police Operations Facebook page. A few years ago, Facebook was actually tolerable, and killing time while scrolling your feed made you laugh. Nowadays, not so much. Most of what you see is arguing, political warfare, and other stupid posts. Before...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan Family Disgusted After Finding Trash + Debris in Father’s Grave
A Detroit area family is grieving all over again after exhuming their father's remains and discovering that the cemetery dumped trash and debris in his casket. Terry Jowett says she first noticed that the ground near her father's gravesite looked like it had been dug up early last year. When she inquired about the displaced ground, she received a puzzling response from Resurrection Ceremony in Clinton Township.
Cleaning Crew Member Murdered by a Coworker at GM Assembly Plant in Lake Orion
Police are investigating an early morning homicide involving a member of the cleaning crew at a General Motors assembly plant in Lake Orion this morning. The plant remains closed today as the Oakland County Sheriff's Department conducts an investigation into the alleged homicide. The incident occurred early this morning, around 1:30 am between two members of the cleaning crew at the facility on Giddings Rd. in Orion Township.
Lansing’s Potter Park Zoo Welcomes Endangered Red Panda Cub to Family
How lucky are we to have not one, but two amazing zoos such a short drive from Flint? One of those, Potter Park Zoo, has a brand new very adorable reason for you to head to Lansing for a visit. The zoo, founded in 1920, announced on its website that...
35 Years Ago: Flight 255 Crashes After Taking Off From Detroit Airport
Nearly 35 years ago, 156 people died after Northwest Flight 255 crashed just moments after taking off from Detroit Metropolitan Airport. On August 16, 1987, Northwest Flight 255 was headed for Arizona when it suddenly crashed onto Middlebelt Road and into an overpass on I-94. The Tragic incident is considered...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pizza Cat Opens In Detroit – Deliciously Weird Pizza And More
Detroit's newest pizza craze is weird - in a good way. Pizza Cat in Greektown is serving delicious pizzas with countless crust options including Hemp crust, and super unique toppings including Flaming Hot Doritos and Flaming Hot Cheetos. Regardless if you are vegetarian, on a Keto diet, or a complete...
See Animals Like Never Before at This Ann Arbor Creature Conservancy
Ann Arbor has a spot that offers more than your traditional Michigan zoos do. The Creature Conservancy is a non-profit group that promotes animal conservation through education. Nothing against other zoos in the state, it's just that The Creature Conservancy offers a truly one-of-a-kind interaction and education experience. The Creature...
Whoops – That One Time MLive Thought Ironsnake Was KISS
Amazon was recently called out for using a picture of the band Steel Panther to promote a Motley Crue documentary. After seeing this recent photo faux pas, I immediately thought about the time MLive publications mistakingly used a picture of Flint's own Ironsnake when promoting an actual KISS concert in Grand Rapids.
Meijer Cashier Attacked After Telling Customer She Had Too Many Items
Police say a Meijer employee in Rochester Hills was brutally beaten after telling a customer she had too many items to use the self-checkout lane. The incident occurred on the evening of August 1 at around 6 pm. The 55-year-old cashier (whose name is being withheld) informed the customer that she had too many items to use the retailer's self-checkout system and directed her toward another cashier. The woman was accompanied by two younger females and she told the employee that one of the orders was for her daughter.
8 Awesome Tribute Shows Coming To The Machine Shop
If you love country, rock, rap, or all of the above, there is an upcoming tribute show for you at The Machine Shop. The fun kicks off this month with a tribute to the three outlaws of country music, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, and Waylon Jennings - The Highway Men Live on Saturday, August 27th. This is the first time this tribute will be at The Machine Shop.
Possible Child Abduction Attempt In Lapeer County
Breaking news today about a possible child abduction attempt in Lapeer County on Gosline Road. A female came outside from the house and the male told her he was trying to get directions for milk. Seriously? It gets even crazier, the male then attempted to get the woman into his car to give him directions. She refused and that is when she called 911.
These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Detroit Couple Gets Married in Michigan Hospital After Mom Put on Life Support
Tamika Williams was not about to get married without her mother at her side. So when her mom was put on life support, Tamika and her fiance tied the knot at Detroit's Sinai-Grace Hospital. Sure, it Was an Unusual Wedding. Most little girls don't dream of getting married in a...
1470 WFNT
Burton, MI
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
655K+
Views
ABOUT
1470 WFNT has the best news coverage for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfnt.com
Comments / 0