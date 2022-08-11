ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1470 WFNT

The Invasive, Nasty Spotted Lanternfly Has Just Been Detected in Michigan

Experts have been warning us and this time they were right. The Spotted Lanternfly - an invasive creature native to eastern Asia - has been detected in Oakland County. The Spotted Lanternfly has been on our radar since April of 2019 when we first shared experts' warnings that the bug was expected to invade Michigan. Residents of eastern Pennsylvania have been battling with the bugs for several years now, with some even reporting that they feel like they've been held as prisoners in their homes.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
1470 WFNT

Kevin From The Machine Shop – Top 5 Little Debbie Cakes

The month of August marks the 62nd anniversary of Little Debbie snack cakes. The original image of Little Debbie used on packaging and advertising, which began on August 23, 1960, was based on a black-and-white photo. Full-color portraits of Little Debbie started later that same year. Fast forward all of...
FLINT, MI
1470 WFNT

Rochester Announces Dates For Big Bright Light Show 2022

One of the biggest and best Christmas light displays in Michigan is located in downtown Rochester. Since 2006 people from all over the Great Lakes State and beyond have enjoyed the Big Bright Light Show. The Downtown Rochester Big Bright Light Show will be brightening the night sky with Christmas...
ROCHESTER, MI
1470 WFNT

15 Classic WTF Posts From Flint Police Operations Facebook Page

Man do we miss that classic updates from the Flint Police Operations Facebook page. A few years ago, Facebook was actually tolerable, and killing time while scrolling your feed made you laugh. Nowadays, not so much. Most of what you see is arguing, political warfare, and other stupid posts. Before...
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ancient Aliens#Extraterrestrial Life#Ancient Egypt
1470 WFNT

Michigan Family Disgusted After Finding Trash + Debris in Father’s Grave

A Detroit area family is grieving all over again after exhuming their father's remains and discovering that the cemetery dumped trash and debris in his casket. Terry Jowett says she first noticed that the ground near her father's gravesite looked like it had been dug up early last year. When she inquired about the displaced ground, she received a puzzling response from Resurrection Ceremony in Clinton Township.
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

Cleaning Crew Member Murdered by a Coworker at GM Assembly Plant in Lake Orion

Police are investigating an early morning homicide involving a member of the cleaning crew at a General Motors assembly plant in Lake Orion this morning. The plant remains closed today as the Oakland County Sheriff's Department conducts an investigation into the alleged homicide. The incident occurred early this morning, around 1:30 am between two members of the cleaning crew at the facility on Giddings Rd. in Orion Township.
LAKE ORION, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
UFO
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Indiana Jones
Country
Egypt
1470 WFNT

Pizza Cat Opens In Detroit – Deliciously Weird Pizza And More

Detroit's newest pizza craze is weird - in a good way. Pizza Cat in Greektown is serving delicious pizzas with countless crust options including Hemp crust, and super unique toppings including Flaming Hot Doritos and Flaming Hot Cheetos. Regardless if you are vegetarian, on a Keto diet, or a complete...
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

See Animals Like Never Before at This Ann Arbor Creature Conservancy

Ann Arbor has a spot that offers more than your traditional Michigan zoos do. The Creature Conservancy is a non-profit group that promotes animal conservation through education. Nothing against other zoos in the state, it's just that The Creature Conservancy offers a truly one-of-a-kind interaction and education experience. The Creature...
ANN ARBOR, MI
1470 WFNT

Whoops – That One Time MLive Thought Ironsnake Was KISS

Amazon was recently called out for using a picture of the band Steel Panther to promote a Motley Crue documentary. After seeing this recent photo faux pas, I immediately thought about the time MLive publications mistakingly used a picture of Flint's own Ironsnake when promoting an actual KISS concert in Grand Rapids.
FLINT, MI
1470 WFNT

Meijer Cashier Attacked After Telling Customer She Had Too Many Items

Police say a Meijer employee in Rochester Hills was brutally beaten after telling a customer she had too many items to use the self-checkout lane. The incident occurred on the evening of August 1 at around 6 pm. The 55-year-old cashier (whose name is being withheld) informed the customer that she had too many items to use the retailer's self-checkout system and directed her toward another cashier. The woman was accompanied by two younger females and she told the employee that one of the orders was for her daughter.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
1470 WFNT

8 Awesome Tribute Shows Coming To The Machine Shop

If you love country, rock, rap, or all of the above, there is an upcoming tribute show for you at The Machine Shop. The fun kicks off this month with a tribute to the three outlaws of country music, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, and Waylon Jennings - The Highway Men Live on Saturday, August 27th. This is the first time this tribute will be at The Machine Shop.
FLINT, MI
1470 WFNT

Possible Child Abduction Attempt In Lapeer County

Breaking news today about a possible child abduction attempt in Lapeer County on Gosline Road. A female came outside from the house and the male told her he was trying to get directions for milk. Seriously? It gets even crazier, the male then attempted to get the woman into his car to give him directions. She refused and that is when she called 911.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
FLAT ROCK, MI
1470 WFNT

1470 WFNT

Burton, MI
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
655K+
Views
ABOUT

1470 WFNT has the best news coverage for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy