Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ director speaks out on those Jessica Jones rumors
When the Disney Plus series that eventually became She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was first announced, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans instantly placed Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock and Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones at the top of their cameo wish-list. After all, the rights to the street-level favorites had reverted back...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ showrunner was rejected by Marvel three times
Although it may seem like Marvel doesn’t reject any idea, the studio rejected three of Jessica Gao’s pitches before she landed She-Hulk. Gao was speaking at the She-Hulk global press conference when she revealed these surprising stumbles in her MCU journey. However, she acknowledged that the upcoming Disney Plus series was the “right project,” and she’s grateful for the earlier rejections:
wegotthiscovered.com
You’ll get to see a lighter side of Daredevil in ‘She-Hulk’
One of the darkest Marvel superheroes will be getting a lighter touch in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Yes, Daredevil will likely withhold some of his death-defying stunts in the upcoming Disney Plus MCU series, according to series creator Jessica Gao. She’s not saying that he will be a coward—far from it. But he will be a little greener in She-Hulk as opposed to the blood-red tone of Netflix’s Daredevil. Gao explained to The Direct how much fun she had working with a Daredevil out of his element:
wegotthiscovered.com
A supernatural superhero thriller takes a dark turn on streaming
There’s no rule that says superhero stories need to be fast-paced, fun-filled, and candy-colored tales of costumed crimefighters, and you get the feeling that even prominent enemy of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Martin Scorsese would have gotten a kick out of last year’s The Innocents. While not strictly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Do the Hulk and She-Hulk share a power set?
Jennifer Walters is finally getting her own show and MCU fans cannot wait to watch. A once-ordinary superhero lawyer, Walters needs to get a blood transfusion from her cousin, the one and only Bruce Banner, that contains gamma radiation. After the transfer, Walters finds herself in the form of She-Hulk. Fans of the MCU are curious to know if Jennifer Walters and She-Hulk share a power set with her cousin Bruce Banner and the Hulk.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterJessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64Teddy Ray, Comedian, 'Pause With Sam Jay' Actor and 'Messyness' Co-Host, Dies at 32 Griggs debuted as Stephanie...
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Stranger Things’ fans trying really hard not to invest in this ‘DnD’ theory
The latest season of Stranger Things is still dominating conversations. Despite more than a month passing since the final episode’s airing, season four of the supernatural show weighs heavy on fans’ minds. In the penultimate season of the mega-popular show, it brought new characters and threats to light and left just enough of its story dangling to keep viewers hooked.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
A slick and polished political thriller breaches the Netflix Top 10 in 68 countries
Jamie Foxx’s Day Shift might be Netflix’s number one movie, which is no surprise when it’s a high concept action comedy featuring vampires that cost a reported $100 million and features plenty of famous faces, but subscribers haven’t exactly been sleeping on Spanish thriller Code Name: Emperor, either.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans possessed by praise for a cult favorite flick
Amidst a plethora of narratives within the horror genre, the demonic possession sub-genre is easily one of the most profitable. And while William Friedkin’s The Exorcist firmly placed the sub-genre in the spotlight, a handful of modern possession movies have kept eagle-eyed horror fans intrigued — including Scott Derrickson’s The Exorcism of Emily Rose, which is terrifyingly based on a true story.
wegotthiscovered.com
Why hasn’t ‘The Batman 2’ been greenlit by Warner Bros yet?
One of the biggest movies to come out in 2022 was The Batman, and fans and critics alike praised the film. Robert Pattinson put his own take on the legendary DC character and did not disappoint. The plan that has been circling around is for Pattinson and director Matt Reeves to make another Batman trilogy that creates a Bat-verse separate from the DCEU.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Prey’ star explains how he was sold on playing a huge alien hunter
Dane DiLiegro said that the catalyst for his new Predator were the keywords “feral,” “animalistic,” “wild,” and “primal.”. Those are what director Dan Trachtenberg used to inform DiLiegro’s portrayal of the iconic, dreads-wearing and dread-causing alien in Prey. This installment takes the Predator to the Comanche Nation in 1719, so the primeval setting required a primeval redesign of the ornery antagonist. As DiLiegro told Screen Rant, Predator went from a clunky wrestler to a sleek warrior:
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Lost’ showrunner Damon Lindelof wants Marvel Studios to make fewer movies
Marvel Studios has announced many upcoming projects for Phases Five and Six, to the point where they have a release date timeline extending to the year 2025. Fans noticed this after they graphed the duration of every Marvel content per year. The MCU is now becoming a powerhouse with an ever-expanding world but there is also the question of accessibility, especially for those new to the franchise. And that seems to be the case for Lost and Watchmen showrunner, Damon Lindelof, who wants Marvel to release fewer movies.
wegotthiscovered.com
Aaron Taylor-Johnson explains why ‘Kraven the Hunter’ stands out from the pack
Any comic book adaptation being crafted by Sony is guaranteed to be viewed with a mix of skepticism and suspicion, especially following the Morbius debacle that saw the film hacked apart in post-production and become an ironic internet sensation before bombing twice in theaters, so Kraven the Hunter has a lot of work to do in order to win over the doubters.
wegotthiscovered.com
Do the Avengers get paid?
They may be Earth’s mightiest heroes, but are they Earth’s best-paid heroes? The superhero vocation seems to be part of the gig economy at best, but you’d think that The Avengers, who have literally saved the entire planet and even the entire universe, would rate a comfortable pay scale with full benefits from someone. If not the government, then at least S.H.I.E.L.D., or even Tony Stark. Do the Avengers make scale for assembling? Or does Captain America have to drive for Uber on his days off from punching out Hydra agents?
wegotthiscovered.com
A polarizing video game comedy uses cheat codes to crack the streaming Top 10
There’s a school of thought that believes the best video game movies are the ones that aren’t even based on existing console favorites, with the likes of Dwayne Johnson’s Jumanji sequels, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Wreck-It Ralph, Free Guy, Crank and Ready Player One all making for a solid argument. Depending on which side of the divide you fall on, last year’s Hero Mode could be worthy of adding to the discussion, too.
wegotthiscovered.com
When do Rick and Morty release in ‘MultiVersus?’ Confirmed
The Warner Bros. fighting game MultiVersus is almost out of pre-release. The game – which has been compared to Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. – has been performing well in pre-release, recently appearing at EVO 2022. MultiVersus is free-to-play with optional micro-transactions to purchase characters and skins among other things. It is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Andor’ star Diego Luna says Hollywood still dislikes accents
Diego Luna has the distinction of starring in one of the best expanded universe Star Wars movies ever: Rogue One. A perfect mix of fan service and compelling narrative, the movie was a smash and led to Luna’s upcoming project, Andor. One would think that with all his success,...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Bullet Train’ wins the weakest box office weekend in 6 months, but ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ still rolls on
The end of August is typically when the wheels come off blockbuster season, but Bullet Train has at least managed to repeat at the top of the charts after hauling in a slightly stronger than expected second weekend haul of $13.1 million. Unfortunately, the downside is that this frame ranks...
wegotthiscovered.com
A forgotten comedy packed with future stars reconnects on streaming
In a fitting development given the movie’s title, were forgotten ensemble comedy 10 Years shot and sent out into the wild a decade on from its release, then the chances are incredibly high that it would become a certifiable box office sensation based on the sheer volume of names involved in the project that have gone on to much bigger and better things in Hollywood.
Comments / 0