Marvel Studios has announced many upcoming projects for Phases Five and Six, to the point where they have a release date timeline extending to the year 2025. Fans noticed this after they graphed the duration of every Marvel content per year. The MCU is now becoming a powerhouse with an ever-expanding world but there is also the question of accessibility, especially for those new to the franchise. And that seems to be the case for Lost and Watchmen showrunner, Damon Lindelof, who wants Marvel to release fewer movies.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO