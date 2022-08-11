Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Native Leaves Mountaineers
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers lost their second player in two days when reserve running back Owen Chafin decided to leave the football program and enter the transfer portal. Chafin, a Junior from Huntington, West Virginia, said the following about his departure: “It’s truly been a...
Clarksburg PD looking for missing juvenile
The Clarksburg Police Department have posted on Facebook that they are searching for a juvenile that has been reported missing.
WDTV
WVU fan day gives Mountaineer faithful a chance to meet the team
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - It was fan day in Morgantown Saturday for Mountaineer football fans. 1500 people were in attendance to meet the team and get autographs from their favorite players. For some fans, Morgantown is home, but for the freshman class of 2022, the first football matchup is one for the ages.
Metro News
Scam investigation underway in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Police in Clarksburg are warning the public, specifically older ladies, about a group scam targeting shoppers at the Kroger store on Emily Drive. Reports indicate the group will try to distract a shopper with a question while another member of the group takes the victim’s wallet or purse from a shopping cart.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDTV
WVU offensive line fueled by Mountain State natives
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - With the Backyard Brawl fast approaching, the offensive line for the Mountaineers has been a talking point. Three players: Zach Frazier, Doug Nester and Wyatt Milum are from West Virginia. As Milum reflected on his recruitment, he noted the reasons why he stayed in West Virginia...
WDTV
Sunday Sit Down: Mountain State Lacrosse Club President Jay Rodgers
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountain State Lacrosse Club was created back in February 2020, “Well I’d say five, six years ago, we had several kids in the area, girl mainly that were playing club lacrosse for a Pennsylvania team and they did that for three, four five years and they learned a lot, got to go to a lot of amazing places, some excellent coaching and things like that but they were kind of missing that playing for their state, the whole idea was just to grow the game, grow the game of lacrosse, give the opportunity for girls and boys to be able to play and play more than just the short spring season,” said Mountain State Lacrosse Club President Jay Rogers.
Man found dead from 3 gunshots in Grafton home, another charged
GRAFTON, W.Va. — A man has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting another man three times at a residence in Taylor County. Troopers with the Taylor County detachment of the West Virginia State Police Wednesday responded to a shooting call at Thomas Farm Road in Taylor County, according to the criminal complaint. While on […]
16-year-old killed in crash in Fayette County
SALTLICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 16-year-old boy from Connellsville was killed and two others were taken to the hospital after a crash in Fayette County Saturday afternoon. Pennsylvania state police said they were called to reports of an accident at the intersection of Indian Creek Valley Road and Calvary Church Road in Saltlick Township at around 2:58 p.m. Saturday.
Man crashes into building after leading state police in a chase in Fayette County, authorities say
SMITHFIELD, Pa. — Police said a man is facing charges after he led state troopers on a chase that ended when he crashed his vehicle into a building. State police said troopers began a pursuit after a vehicle sped past them at 90 mph in Smithfield. Officers tried to pull the speeding vehicle over, but the driver would not stop.
WDTV
Clara Agnes Primm McCann
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clara Agnes Primm McCann, 87, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at United Hospital Center.She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on February 20, 1935, a daughter of the late Charles and Carman Quinaut Primm.She was married on May 17, 1956, to Eugene E. McCann, who preceded her in death on June 20, 2017, after 61 years of marriage.Mrs. McCann is survived by four children, Charles L. McCann of Clarksburg, Bruce E. McCann of Clarksburg, Melissa L. McCann of Clarksburg, WV, and Jason B. McCann and spouse Tyson of Grafton. She was grandmother to 10 grandchildren, Charles, Jamie, Heather, Ashley, Amber, Bea, Patty, Jacob, Ayden, and Isaiah; and a multitude of great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Charles Edgar Primm of Illinois.In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Teresa J. McCann.Mrs. McCann was a graduate of Washington Irving High School, and was a telephone operator with C & P/AT&T. She was a member of Quiet Dell United Methodist Church. She was a dedicated wife and mother and had a strong faith in God.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the Bridgeport Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Wide Receiver Enters the Transfer Portal
Morgantown, West Virginia – Mike Evans, a transfer wide receiver from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has decided to leave the West Virginia Mountaineers football program and enter the transfer portal. Evans, a redshirt freshman, transferred to West Virginia over the summer after playing at Robert Morris the previous season. The Mountaineers...
WDTV
Donna Marie Craven
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Donna Marie Craven 61, of Clarksburg, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, at United Hospital Center with her daughter Eva by her side.She was born in Vermont on May 7, 1961, a daughter of the late Mary Patton.Surviving are two daughters, Christina Craven of Clarksburg and Eva Sprouse and husband Josh of Clarksburg; five grandchildren, Nikita, Abigail, Thomas, Jeffrey and Colie; two great grandchildren, Noah and Luna. Also surviving are three sisters, Linda Patton and fiancé Billy Lauer, Cindy Dick and husband Wayne, and Betty Cossabone and husband Mike; and several nephews, Cordell, Johnathan and Austin. She also leaves behind her pride and joy her cats, Harley and Hunter.She was also preceded in death by her sister, Sherry Craven and two infant brothers.Donna worked for the Arc of Harrison County for many years. She enjoyed her job and being with the clients daily made her very happy. She loved shopping and spending time with her family. Donna had a great personality and when she was with her grandchildren or her participants at work, she was full of happiness. She loved them all so very much. She will be missed so much!Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Bryant Bailey presiding.Honoring her wishes, she will be cremated following the service. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.
Fairmont man sentenced for role in drug trafficking conspiracy
A Fairmont man was sentenced Monday for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy.
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for August 12
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
WDTV
Fatal accident closes portion of 1-79
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A single vehicle accident has resulted in a fatality on I-79, Monongalia County Emergency Services tell 5 News. Officials say the accident occurred between mile markers 143 and 146 on I-79 southbound. The crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. That portion of I-79 was...
Upshur County, West Virginia man says ‘Angel Flight saved my life’
BUCKHANNON, WV (WBOY) — Angel Flight East is a non-profit that charts hundreds of flights each year to get medical patients to their treatment, all free of charge. George Tenney, 66, is one of these patients. A lung cancer survivor from Upshur County, Tenney has flown with Angel Flight over 100 times to get to […]
WBOY
Stories of the Week: August 7 through August 13
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. Three people were killed Thursday in a plane crash in Marion County. Public comments are being accepted on work to complete Corridor H. A new bridge spanning Route 50 to the...
West Virginia officials investigating plane crash with 3 people on board
METZ, W.Va. (WBOY) – Nexstar has been following reports of an aircraft crashing in Marion County. According to 911 officials, it happened just after 7:00 p.m Thursday when a small plane crashed near the community of Metz, just north of Mannington. At least three people were on board The reporter on the scene said several […]
Suspect in Cherokee Co. murder arrested in West Virginia
A man accused of killing a Cherokee County man last month has been arrested in West Virginia.
3 killed when small plane crashes in West Virginia
The plane was flying from Bloomfield, Indiana, to Pennsylvania.
Comments / 4