BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Donna Marie Craven 61, of Clarksburg, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, at United Hospital Center with her daughter Eva by her side.She was born in Vermont on May 7, 1961, a daughter of the late Mary Patton.Surviving are two daughters, Christina Craven of Clarksburg and Eva Sprouse and husband Josh of Clarksburg; five grandchildren, Nikita, Abigail, Thomas, Jeffrey and Colie; two great grandchildren, Noah and Luna. Also surviving are three sisters, Linda Patton and fiancé Billy Lauer, Cindy Dick and husband Wayne, and Betty Cossabone and husband Mike; and several nephews, Cordell, Johnathan and Austin. She also leaves behind her pride and joy her cats, Harley and Hunter.She was also preceded in death by her sister, Sherry Craven and two infant brothers.Donna worked for the Arc of Harrison County for many years. She enjoyed her job and being with the clients daily made her very happy. She loved shopping and spending time with her family. Donna had a great personality and when she was with her grandchildren or her participants at work, she was full of happiness. She loved them all so very much. She will be missed so much!Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Bryant Bailey presiding.Honoring her wishes, she will be cremated following the service. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.

CLARKSBURG, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO