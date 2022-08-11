Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Richton police chief to remind residents of leash laws
RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Richton Police Chief Jimmy Bunch is reminding residents of the town’s leash laws after a recent incident. According to reports, Timothy Scarborough of Richton was riding his bike near his home when a group of dogs came out from another yard and attacked him. Scarborough...
WDAM-TV
HPD investigating Sunday morning gunfire
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate Sunday morning gunfire in the 400 block of Broad Street. No injuries were re[ported in the incident, which was called in shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday, Hattiesburg Public Information Officer Ryan Moore said. While...
Home struck by gunfire on Broad Street
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A home was struck by gunfire in Hattiesburg on Sunday, August 14. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to a call about a shooting just before 8:00 a.m. in the 400 block of Broad Street. They said no one was shot, but a home was hit during […]
Two arrested on meth, fentanyl charges in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were arrested after a search warrant turned up meth and fentanyl in Jones County. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said narcotics agents conducted a search warrant at a home in the 1800 block of Highway 184 in the Powers community on Friday, August 12. Kelsey […]
Three wanted for drive-by shooting in Covington County
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three people are wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting in Covington County. Officials with the Covington County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said Tadavious King, Tremail Wilson and Juwanna Graham are wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened earlier this week. Officials said the suspects were driving a white […]
WDAM-TV
2 arrested on drug charges in Powers community
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A pair of Powers community residents are facing drug charges after a search warrant was executed at their residence Friday night. Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents arrested Kelsey Bradshaw, 42, and James Blankenbeckly, 40, on a trio of “possession with intent” charges, including:
WDAM-TV
Fleeing driver Perry facing two new felonies, previous bond revoked
ELLISVILE, Miss. (WDAM) - A Heidelberg man remains in the Jones County Jail Saturday after seeing his bond on previous felonies revoked after leading authorities Friday night on a high-speed chase through Jones County. Friday night’s dash didn’t end until a stolen vehicle driven by Daniel Perry ran out of...
WDAM-TV
1 dead Saturday in Forrest County housefire
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A fatal Saturday morning fire in Forrest County remains under investigation. Shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday, firefighters from North Forrest and Macedonia volunteer fire departments arrived on the scene, and were notified by neighbors that someone still might be in the fully-involved home in the 2100 block of Glendale Avenue.
Deputies led on chase across 2 counties, Lucedale man arrested
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — One man was arrested Thursday, Aug. 11 after George County deputies said they were led on a chase spanning two counties. Joe Stewart, 35, was charged after deputies received a call from a business in the Rocky Creek area. A woman called from her workplace and said she “received threatening […]
WLBT
Owner, worker with moving company arrested
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the Better Business Bureau of Mississippi, Since 2019, over 30 Mississippians have fallen victim to a moving service that moves your belongings, but sometimes that’s the last time they’re ever seen. Spyder Moving Services, located in Oxford and Hattiesburg, has received positive...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg woman located, safe
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has located a woman reported missing in Hattiesburg. HPD said Lashonda Harris, 25, has been located and is safe. The police department originally said she was last seen leaving her home on West 5th Street on Wednesday, Aug. 10, and was wearing dark blue scrubs and a grey shirt and was in a white Nissan Altima.
mageenews.com
Narcotics Arrest Made by Magee PD
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. On August 10th, 2022 officers conducted a traffic stop on a Daniel Nolan Mouton where he was found to be in possession of a large amount of Narcotics. Officers with the Magee Police Department along with Simpson County Sheriff’s Office then conducted a search warrant on Mouton’s home where more illegal narcotics were found. Mouton has been charged with Possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine and Possession with intent to distribute Marijuana, along with sale of a controlled substance; Methamphetamine. Magee Police Department would like to thank County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s office for their assistance. Mouton has since gone before the Judge and has a bond set of $225,000.
WDAM-TV
Missing woman last seen in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police ask for public assistance to locate a missing woman last seen in Hattiesburg. Veronica Holton, 37, was last seen on June 29 when she was released from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department Correctional Facility. Holton’s family said that before her arrest, she traveled from...
an17.com
Sheriff upgrades charges on pair after Washington Parish shooting victim dies
On July 23, Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a man who had been shot near the intersection of Sunny Hill Road and Highway 38 in the Mt. Hermon area. The investigation subsequent to the shooting led to the arrest of Tyler Oatis, 18, Jessica Mezquite, 20, was identified as being with Oatis at the time of the shooting.
Person dies in house fire on Glendale Avenue
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A house fire on Glendale Avenue in Forrest County claimed the life of one person on Saturday, August 13. Officials with the Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) said their crews and North Forrest VPD responded to the fire just after 7:00 a.m. in the 2100 block of Glendale Avenue. They […]
WDAM-TV
Covington Co. man reported missing, endangered
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins and Metro Crime Stoppers Tip Hotline are asking the public for help locating a senior citizen who is reported “Missing and Endangered.”. Elester Womack, also called “Farrell” by his family and friends, is 61 years old and of medium build....
Woman injured in crash on Springhill Road in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle collision that happened in Jones County. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the crash happened on Springhill Road and Alton Gavin Road after 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 11. A woman had to be extricated from a Toyota Corolla due to the extensive damage […]
WDAM-TV
26 arrested in a Covington County warrant round-up, five at large
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Twenty-six people with outstanding felony warrants were arrested Tuesday by a coalition of Covington County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents. Another five people remain at large after Tuesday’s county-wide sweep. During the round-up, deputies and officers recovered two stolen trailers,...
Leakesville man released from jail, allegedly flees deputy hours later
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A Leakesville man was arrested after allegedly fleeing from deputy sheriffs in George County. Robert Stone, 20, was arrested Friday after the sheriff’s office said a deputy attempted to pull over his vehicle on Salem Campground Road in the Barton community around 9 p.m. Stone allegedly fled from the deputy, […]
bobgermanylaw.com
Laurel, MS - Victims Injured in Collision at I-59 & Masonite Rd
Laurel, MS (August 12, 2022) - On Thursday afternoon, August 11, there were reported injuries following a car crash in Laurel. The collision was reported at around 3:32 p.m. at the intersection of Interstate 59 SB and Masonite Road. The injured parties were treated at the scene by attending medical...
