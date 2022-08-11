ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

WDAM-TV

Richton police chief to remind residents of leash laws

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Richton Police Chief Jimmy Bunch is reminding residents of the town’s leash laws after a recent incident. According to reports, Timothy Scarborough of Richton was riding his bike near his home when a group of dogs came out from another yard and attacked him. Scarborough...
RICHTON, MS
WDAM-TV

HPD investigating Sunday morning gunfire

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate Sunday morning gunfire in the 400 block of Broad Street. No injuries were re[ported in the incident, which was called in shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday, Hattiesburg Public Information Officer Ryan Moore said. While...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Home struck by gunfire on Broad Street

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A home was struck by gunfire in Hattiesburg on Sunday, August 14. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to a call about a shooting just before 8:00 a.m. in the 400 block of Broad Street. They said no one was shot, but a home was hit during […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Two arrested on meth, fentanyl charges in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were arrested after a search warrant turned up meth and fentanyl in Jones County. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said narcotics agents conducted a search warrant at a home in the 1800 block of Highway 184 in the Powers community on Friday, August 12. Kelsey […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Three wanted for drive-by shooting in Covington County

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three people are wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting in Covington County. Officials with the Covington County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said Tadavious King, Tremail Wilson and Juwanna Graham are wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened earlier this week. Officials said the suspects were driving a white […]
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

2 arrested on drug charges in Powers community

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A pair of Powers community residents are facing drug charges after a search warrant was executed at their residence Friday night. Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents arrested Kelsey Bradshaw, 42, and James Blankenbeckly, 40, on a trio of “possession with intent” charges, including:
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Fleeing driver Perry facing two new felonies, previous bond revoked

ELLISVILE, Miss. (WDAM) - A Heidelberg man remains in the Jones County Jail Saturday after seeing his bond on previous felonies revoked after leading authorities Friday night on a high-speed chase through Jones County. Friday night’s dash didn’t end until a stolen vehicle driven by Daniel Perry ran out of...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

1 dead Saturday in Forrest County housefire

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A fatal Saturday morning fire in Forrest County remains under investigation. Shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday, firefighters from North Forrest and Macedonia volunteer fire departments arrived on the scene, and were notified by neighbors that someone still might be in the fully-involved home in the 2100 block of Glendale Avenue.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Owner, worker with moving company arrested

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the Better Business Bureau of Mississippi, Since 2019, over 30 Mississippians have fallen victim to a moving service that moves your belongings, but sometimes that’s the last time they’re ever seen. Spyder Moving Services, located in Oxford and Hattiesburg, has received positive...
OXFORD, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg woman located, safe

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has located a woman reported missing in Hattiesburg. HPD said Lashonda Harris, 25, has been located and is safe. The police department originally said she was last seen leaving her home on West 5th Street on Wednesday, Aug. 10, and was wearing dark blue scrubs and a grey shirt and was in a white Nissan Altima.
HATTIESBURG, MS
mageenews.com

Narcotics Arrest Made by Magee PD

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. On August 10th, 2022 officers conducted a traffic stop on a Daniel Nolan Mouton where he was found to be in possession of a large amount of Narcotics. Officers with the Magee Police Department along with Simpson County Sheriff’s Office then conducted a search warrant on Mouton’s home where more illegal narcotics were found. Mouton has been charged with Possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine and Possession with intent to distribute Marijuana, along with sale of a controlled substance; Methamphetamine. Magee Police Department would like to thank County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s office for their assistance. Mouton has since gone before the Judge and has a bond set of $225,000.
MAGEE, MS
WDAM-TV

Missing woman last seen in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police ask for public assistance to locate a missing woman last seen in Hattiesburg. Veronica Holton, 37, was last seen on June 29 when she was released from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department Correctional Facility. Holton’s family said that before her arrest, she traveled from...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Person dies in house fire on Glendale Avenue

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A house fire on Glendale Avenue in Forrest County claimed the life of one person on Saturday, August 13. Officials with the Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) said their crews and North Forrest VPD responded to the fire just after 7:00 a.m. in the 2100 block of Glendale Avenue. They […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Covington Co. man reported missing, endangered

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins and Metro Crime Stoppers Tip Hotline are asking the public for help locating a senior citizen who is reported “Missing and Endangered.”. Elester Womack, also called “Farrell” by his family and friends, is 61 years old and of medium build....
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Woman injured in crash on Springhill Road in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle collision that happened in Jones County. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the crash happened on Springhill Road and Alton Gavin Road after 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 11. A woman had to be extricated from a Toyota Corolla due to the extensive damage […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

26 arrested in a Covington County warrant round-up, five at large

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Twenty-six people with outstanding felony warrants were arrested Tuesday by a coalition of Covington County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents. Another five people remain at large after Tuesday’s county-wide sweep. During the round-up, deputies and officers recovered two stolen trailers,...
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Laurel, MS - Victims Injured in Collision at I-59 & Masonite Rd

Laurel, MS (August 12, 2022) - On Thursday afternoon, August 11, there were reported injuries following a car crash in Laurel. The collision was reported at around 3:32 p.m. at the intersection of Interstate 59 SB and Masonite Road. The injured parties were treated at the scene by attending medical...
LAUREL, MS

