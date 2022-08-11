Read full article on original website
whatsupnewp.com
Scarborough South State Beach amenities will be closed on weekdays starting August 15 until Labor Day
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) has announced that Scarborough South State Beach in Narragansett will be closed weekdays starting Monday, August 15, and open weekends only for the last three weeks of the summer beach season. All beach facilities will close for the season the day after Labor Day, Monday, September 5.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island veterinarian surrenders license amid growing concerns from past
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Rhode Island veterinarian has surrendered her license to practice in the state, after a number of concerns regarding animal treatment have resurfaced from her past. This is according to the state’s database for licensed veterinarians. On Thursday a spokesperson with Banfield Hospital confirmed...
independentri.com
Local author takes on untold story about slave trade in RI
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Christian McBurney’s new book, “Dark Voyage: An American Privateer’s War on Britain’s African Slave Trade,” opens a potentially untold story about Rhode Island’s episode in the African slave trade during the Revolutionary War. As McBurney tells it, he was...
whatsupnewp.com
Old Canteen Restaurant, donut/coffee shop, liquor store, and other businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island
The latest listings on BizBuySell and LoopNet show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business. The names and locations are...
rinewstoday.com
In the Arena – Michael DiBiase with Joe Paolino Jr.
This week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews Michael DiBiase, former chief of staff to Gov. Raimondo, who is now President & CEO of the RI Public Expenditure Council. They talk about budgets both local and national, possible recession, the state surplus from American Rescue Plan, and Providence funding. Pre-payment of debts such as pension fund and auto tax debt were mentioned, and increase in provider rates for health and human services. Questionable might be Zambarano Hospital expansion. Would like to see more funds for job training, education, etc. – investing in people always good to do.
whatsupnewp.com
NUWC Division Newport, Baylor University students aim to advance autonomous capabilities of robots
NEWPORT, R.I. – Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport is partnering with Baylor University on a Naval Engineering Education Consortium (NEEC) project to improve the autonomous capabilities of robots. The objective of this project, titled, “Improved Robot Autonomy using Neuromorphic-Based Stochastic Computing,” is to use novel computing techniques...
whatsupnewp.com
‘Walking The Battlefield’ to be held at Heritage Park in Portsmouth on September 24
On Saturday, September 24, the Battle of Rhode Island Association will partner with the Portsmouth Conservation Commission to present “Walking the Battlefield.”. The event will be held at Heritage Park, located at Hedley St and Highpoint Ave. Visitors will be guided through the action of The Battle of Rhode...
WPRI
On the Rhode: Summer at Ocean House
Ocean House is Rhode Island’s only five-diamond resort. This luxury resort is located right on the water in Westerly, serving up spectacular views and memory-making opportunities for anyone’s summer stay. Ashley Erling went to the resort on Friday morning to check out the events and activities to enjoy...
whatsupnewp.com
Newport Polo: Cosmic Ball goes supernova
Newport Polo is pleased to announce that its 21st annual International Polo Charity Ball, held on Friday, August 5, orbited to new heights. The white marble setting of Rosecliff and white formal dress code of the Kia Ora Cosmic Ball, presented by BD rendered an ethereal movie set experience, aspiring to the Gilded Age soirees of Newport’s legendary mansions along Bellevue Avenue.
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up Today: Friday, August 12
Good Morning, today is Friday, August 12. 🌊 Newport has earned top honors on a U.S. list-naming it the friendliest and most welcoming place in America-while Matera, Italy topped the international list. Read More – Newport named the friendliest and most welcoming place in America. 🌊 WUN’s Frank...
4 RI counties at ‘medium’ COVID-19 level
The COVID-19 community level has been raised for three more Rhode Island counties due to an increase in new cases and hospitalizations.
Time Out Global
5 Relais & Châteaux properties you should road trip to from Boston
New England is blessed with a few months of dreamy summer weather. One of the best ways to savor it is by visiting the various nooks and crannies that are our beaches, mountains and fishing villages on a weekend getaway. We are also blessed with high-end properties, within driving distance of Boston, in those nooks and crannies. Did you know that you can road trip to multiple Relais & Châteaux properties from Boston? Here is a weekend itinerary where you can stop by at least five without getting tired from the driving.
GoLocalProv
NEW: Middletown Estate With View of Cliff Walk Hits Market for $25 Million
A $25 million Middletown property has just hit the market. Current owner Anthony Spiratos shared the announcement on Friday. "Today, on behalf of the Spiratos Family, I’m officially announcing that we have listed our estate, Sea View Villa on Easton’s Point, for a listing price of $25 million.
nrinow.news
Two northern RI beaches closed for swimming due to bacteria
BURRILLVILLE/GLOCESTER – The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended closure on Wednesday of two beaches in northern Rhode Island after testing showed high bacteria levels, the latest facilities in the state to see swimming paused over water concerns. Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville and Harmony Hill School Beach in...
Turnto10.com
Some state beaches to close outdoor showers
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Thursday some state beaches will not have outdoor showers or water available. This is in an attempt to save water and adhere to Narragansett's ban on outdoor water use. The following beaches will not have access to outdoor shower...
GoLocalProv
Monday: RISP Surveillance - Federal Hill Toscan Social Club’s Visitors Include State House Insiders
Coming Monday -- GoLocal has secured Rhode Island State Police surveillance records tracking the comings and goings at a range of locations, including one of the old-time Federal Hill social clubs — the Toscan Social Club. The club has been raided for illegal gambling over the years and, as...
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up Today: Saturday, August 13
Good Morning, today is Saturday, August 13. 🌊 Third Beach has gotten the ok from the Rhode Island Department of Health to reopen for swimming because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels. 🌊 Governor Dan McKee, state and local officials joined Fortuitous Partners to break ground yesterday on...
whatsupnewp.com
NUWC Division Newport tests Snakehead large displacement unmanned undersea vehicle for autonomous missions
NEWPORT, R.I. – A U.S. Navy team led by NUWC Division Newport staff demonstrated an end-to-end intelligence preparation of the operational environment (IPOE) mission with the Snakehead large displacement unmanned undersea vehicle (LDUUV) prototype at the Narragansett Bay Test Facility on July 21. The Snakehead LDUUV conducted a long...
ABC6.com
Veterinarian no longer works for Johnston pet hospital in midst of investigation
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A veterinarian is no longer employed at a Johnston pet hospital, after a number of concerns surfaced from her past. The public relations manager at Banfield Pet Hospital, Liz Morales, told ABC 6 News Thursday that Dr. Janine Oliver “is no longer employed at Banfield.”
whatsupnewp.com
RIDOH recommends reopening Third Beach and Spring Lake Beach for swimming; new advisory for Slack Pond Beach
The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends reopening Third Beach in Middletown and Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville for swimming because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels. RIDOH recommends closing Slack Pond Beach in Smithfield for swimming due to high bacteria levels. RIDOH will continue to monitor and...
