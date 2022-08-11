ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

whatsupnewp.com

Scarborough South State Beach amenities will be closed on weekdays starting August 15 until Labor Day

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) has announced that Scarborough South State Beach in Narragansett will be closed weekdays starting Monday, August 15, and open weekends only for the last three weeks of the summer beach season. All beach facilities will close for the season the day after Labor Day, Monday, September 5.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island veterinarian surrenders license amid growing concerns from past

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Rhode Island veterinarian has surrendered her license to practice in the state, after a number of concerns regarding animal treatment have resurfaced from her past. This is according to the state’s database for licensed veterinarians. On Thursday a spokesperson with Banfield Hospital confirmed...
JOHNSTON, RI
independentri.com

Local author takes on untold story about slave trade in RI

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Christian McBurney’s new book, “Dark Voyage: An American Privateer’s War on Britain’s African Slave Trade,” opens a potentially untold story about Rhode Island’s episode in the African slave trade during the Revolutionary War. As McBurney tells it, he was...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
rinewstoday.com

In the Arena – Michael DiBiase with Joe Paolino Jr.

This week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews Michael DiBiase, former chief of staff to Gov. Raimondo, who is now President & CEO of the RI Public Expenditure Council. They talk about budgets both local and national, possible recession, the state surplus from American Rescue Plan, and Providence funding. Pre-payment of debts such as pension fund and auto tax debt were mentioned, and increase in provider rates for health and human services. Questionable might be Zambarano Hospital expansion. Would like to see more funds for job training, education, etc. – investing in people always good to do.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

NUWC Division Newport, Baylor University students aim to advance autonomous capabilities of robots

NEWPORT, R.I. – Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport is partnering with Baylor University on a Naval Engineering Education Consortium (NEEC) project to improve the autonomous capabilities of robots. The objective of this project, titled, “Improved Robot Autonomy using Neuromorphic-Based Stochastic Computing,” is to use novel computing techniques...
NEWPORT, RI
WPRI

On the Rhode: Summer at Ocean House

Ocean House is Rhode Island’s only five-diamond resort. This luxury resort is located right on the water in Westerly, serving up spectacular views and memory-making opportunities for anyone’s summer stay. Ashley Erling went to the resort on Friday morning to check out the events and activities to enjoy...
WESTERLY, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Newport Polo: Cosmic Ball goes supernova

Newport Polo is pleased to announce that its 21st annual International Polo Charity Ball, held on Friday, August 5, orbited to new heights. The white marble setting of Rosecliff and white formal dress code of the Kia Ora Cosmic Ball, presented by BD rendered an ethereal movie set experience, aspiring to the Gilded Age soirees of Newport’s legendary mansions along Bellevue Avenue.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up Today: Friday, August 12

Good Morning, today is Friday, August 12. 🌊 Newport has earned top honors on a U.S. list-naming it the friendliest and most welcoming place in America-while Matera, Italy topped the international list. Read More – Newport named the friendliest and most welcoming place in America. 🌊 WUN’s Frank...
NEWPORT, RI
Time Out Global

5 Relais & Châteaux properties you should road trip to from Boston

New England is blessed with a few months of dreamy summer weather. One of the best ways to savor it is by visiting the various nooks and crannies that are our beaches, mountains and fishing villages on a weekend getaway. We are also blessed with high-end properties, within driving distance of Boston, in those nooks and crannies. Did you know that you can road trip to multiple Relais & Châteaux properties from Boston? Here is a weekend itinerary where you can stop by at least five without getting tired from the driving.
NEWPORT, RI
nrinow.news

Two northern RI beaches closed for swimming due to bacteria

BURRILLVILLE/GLOCESTER – The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended closure on Wednesday of two beaches in northern Rhode Island after testing showed high bacteria levels, the latest facilities in the state to see swimming paused over water concerns. Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville and Harmony Hill School Beach in...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
Turnto10.com

Some state beaches to close outdoor showers

(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Thursday some state beaches will not have outdoor showers or water available. This is in an attempt to save water and adhere to Narragansett's ban on outdoor water use. The following beaches will not have access to outdoor shower...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up Today: Saturday, August 13

Good Morning, today is Saturday, August 13. 🌊 Third Beach has gotten the ok from the Rhode Island Department of Health to reopen for swimming because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels. 🌊 Governor Dan McKee, state and local officials joined Fortuitous Partners to break ground yesterday on...
NEWPORT, RI

