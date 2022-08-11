Read full article on original website
U.S. cuts Colorado River water allocations to drought-stricken Southwest
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- As the worst drought in centuries dries up the West, the Biden administration announced Tuesday it will cut water supplies from the Colorado River to six neighboring states and Mexico after talks failed on a new water conservation plan. The Interior Department said Tuesday it will...
Western states hit with more cuts to Colorado River water
SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — For the second year in a row, Arizona and Nevada will face cuts in the amount of water they can draw from the Colorado River as the West endures more drought, federal officials announced Tuesday. Though the cuts will not result in...
