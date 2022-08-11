ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

wchstv.com

Historic summer rainfall pattern continues

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An unprecedented, record-breaking summer of rainfall continues on in spite of a deceptive break this past Friday and Saturday. After a short spell of fall-like weather the humidity cranked up Sunday and an approaching storm system produced an astonishing amount of rain for some parts of our area.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Campbells Creek Drive temporarily closes after mudslide

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 9:11 a.m. 8/16/22. Metro 911 said the 800 block of Campbells Creek Drive has reopened. The road had been blocked Monday evening after a large mudslide. ORIGINAL STORY. The 800 block of Campbel's Creek Drive was shut down after a large mudslide covered...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Traffic snarled on Jefferson Road after gas leak

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Metro 911 said Jefferson Road in South Charleston was shut down Tuesday afternoon due to a gas leak. Dispatchers reported about 4:35 p.m. that the road would be closed between Kanawha Turnpike and Davis Creek due to a natural gas leak. The leak happened...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Food Quest: Hot Cup Coffee Shop

LOGAN, W.Va. (WCHS) — It's a coffee shop like none other, where the atmosphere and drinks are magical. The Hot Cup in downtown Logan is serving up a slice of Hollywood in Southern West Virginia. "I like to call it a progressive place where the misfits can fit in,"...
LOGAN, WV
wchstv.com

Dr. Rahul Gupta, the nation's drug czar, to visit West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dr. Rahul Gupta, a former top state health official in West Virginia who is the White House drug czar, will be traveling to the Mountain State beginning Tuesday to meet with those on the frontlines of the overdose epidemic. Gupta, the director of the White...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Flood warning issued for Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A flood warning was issued Tuesday for central Fayette County. The National Weather Service said the warning will be in effect until 8 p.m. At about 5:10 p.m., local law enforcement reported heavy rain across the area, causing flooding in Fayetteville. Video courtesy below...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

FBI trains Cabell County educators to deal with an active shooter

MILTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County educators are being trained in what to do if an active shooter somehow got inside a school. The FBI organized the training, making it as close to the real thing as possible. West Virginia law mandates that county school systems have active shooter training during the school year.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Road Trippin'...State Fair of WV Maple Syrup Cotton Candy

The WV Maple Syrup Producers Association is looking forward to hearing from you. Please feel free to get in touch through email at wvmaplesyrupproducers@gmail.com or visit us on Facebook. If you have any questions about this site, please email webmaster@wvmspa.org.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Town of Eleanor helps reunite Ukrainian family

ELEANOR, W.Va. — Residents of Eleanor have come together to help a student from Ukraine who has been unable to communicate with his family for nearly a year. It's a plight faced by many in the worn-torn country. More than 70 Ukrainians have fled to the United States to avoid their home country's conflict with Russia, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
ELEANOR, WV
wchstv.com

Flooding stuns Smithers, prompting state of emergency declaration

FAYETTE COUNTY, W. Va. (WCHS) — Smithers residents and emergency crews are trying to clean up after a massive amount of rain came Monday morning, causing Smithers Creek to overflow. Stormwaters overtook roads, yards and homes. The flooding left layers of mud and debris littered across neighborhoods in about...
SMITHERS, WV

