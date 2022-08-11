Read full article on original website
Work to begin to help alleviate flooding at longtime flooding trouble spot in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Some work is planned on Arlington Boulevard, long a trouble flooding spot in Huntington, that officials hope will alleviate some of the flooding issues. Arlington Boulevard between Larkspur Drive and U.S. 60 will be closed intermittently between now and Aug. 23, so that the West...
Vehicle crashes, goes over embankment on Kanawha Boulevard East in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said a vehicle went over an embankment on Kanawha Boulevard East in Charleston, but it didn’t end up in the water. Police and EMS were at the scene of the crash that occurred about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Kanawha Boulevard E.
Marshall University expands 'metro' tuition rate for students in Ohio, Kentucky
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Several dozen counties in Ohio and Kentucky have been added to the area where students receive reduced tuition rates at Marshall University in West Virginia. The university's board of governors expanded the metro tuition rate eligibility to cover a 100-mile radius from the Huntington campus.
State of emergency declared in Kanawha, Fayette after areas hammered by flooding
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency in Kanawha and Fayette counties after excessive rainfall led to massive flooding that walloped the region. In Kanawha County, more than 100 or more houses received flood damage in Campbells Creek and at least two...
Historic summer rainfall pattern continues
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An unprecedented, record-breaking summer of rainfall continues on in spite of a deceptive break this past Friday and Saturday. After a short spell of fall-like weather the humidity cranked up Sunday and an approaching storm system produced an astonishing amount of rain for some parts of our area.
Donations and volunteers come in to help with Smithers recovery effort
SMITHERS, W.Va. (WCHS) — Teresa Cooper’s driveway on Stockton Street in Smithers is now a collection of the area’s debris as signs, garbage cans, even a railroad post, now clutter her driveway and basement. “Some of the stuff is mine, but most of it just washed in...
'This is the worst I've ever seen,' Eastern Kanawha County resident says
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Even after the unusually heavy rain, more than 6 inches in spots, ended, runoff continued to cut a destructive path in Eastern Kanawha County along Hughes Creek and other small streams that feed into the Kanawha River. Homes flooded, roadway surfaces were peeled, and bridges...
Campbells Creek Drive temporarily closes after mudslide
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 9:11 a.m. 8/16/22. Metro 911 said the 800 block of Campbells Creek Drive has reopened. The road had been blocked Monday evening after a large mudslide. ORIGINAL STORY. The 800 block of Campbel's Creek Drive was shut down after a large mudslide covered...
Traffic snarled on Jefferson Road after gas leak
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Metro 911 said Jefferson Road in South Charleston was shut down Tuesday afternoon due to a gas leak. Dispatchers reported about 4:35 p.m. that the road would be closed between Kanawha Turnpike and Davis Creek due to a natural gas leak. The leak happened...
Food Quest: Hot Cup Coffee Shop
LOGAN, W.Va. (WCHS) — It's a coffee shop like none other, where the atmosphere and drinks are magical. The Hot Cup in downtown Logan is serving up a slice of Hollywood in Southern West Virginia. "I like to call it a progressive place where the misfits can fit in,"...
Dr. Rahul Gupta, the nation's drug czar, to visit West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dr. Rahul Gupta, a former top state health official in West Virginia who is the White House drug czar, will be traveling to the Mountain State beginning Tuesday to meet with those on the frontlines of the overdose epidemic. Gupta, the director of the White...
'You have the most important job in the world,' actress Jennifer Garner writes teacher
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Wayne County teacher’s wish to have some books for her kids was answered, and it was filled by a West Virginian who has made a name for herself on the big screen. Buffalo Elementary School teacher Erin Fuller-Wellman said in a Facebook...
Marshall University welcomes new students to campus ahead of fall semester
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — New Marshall University students will be welcomed to campus as they prepare for the fall semester that begins Aug. 22. Marshall’s annual Week of Welcome returns following a two-year hiatus due to COVID concerns, running from Aug. 15 to 21. Dr. Sherri Stepp serves...
'We're completely cut off,' resident says day after floods hit Eastern Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — It's hard to get a handle on the slippery mess left behind from Monday's flooding that was still blocking West Virginia highways 16 and 39 in Fayette County Tuesday. The half-a-foot of rain took out the highway bridge on Carbondale Road in Smithers. It's a...
Flood warning issued for Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A flood warning was issued Tuesday for central Fayette County. The National Weather Service said the warning will be in effect until 8 p.m. At about 5:10 p.m., local law enforcement reported heavy rain across the area, causing flooding in Fayetteville. Video courtesy below...
FBI trains Cabell County educators to deal with an active shooter
MILTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County educators are being trained in what to do if an active shooter somehow got inside a school. The FBI organized the training, making it as close to the real thing as possible. West Virginia law mandates that county school systems have active shooter training during the school year.
Road Trippin'...State Fair of WV Maple Syrup Cotton Candy
The WV Maple Syrup Producers Association is looking forward to hearing from you. Please feel free to get in touch through email at wvmaplesyrupproducers@gmail.com or visit us on Facebook. If you have any questions about this site, please email webmaster@wvmspa.org.
Town of Eleanor helps reunite Ukrainian family
ELEANOR, W.Va. — Residents of Eleanor have come together to help a student from Ukraine who has been unable to communicate with his family for nearly a year. It's a plight faced by many in the worn-torn country. More than 70 Ukrainians have fled to the United States to avoid their home country's conflict with Russia, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Flooding stuns Smithers, prompting state of emergency declaration
FAYETTE COUNTY, W. Va. (WCHS) — Smithers residents and emergency crews are trying to clean up after a massive amount of rain came Monday morning, causing Smithers Creek to overflow. Stormwaters overtook roads, yards and homes. The flooding left layers of mud and debris littered across neighborhoods in about...
Deputies arrest man on outstanding warrant while investigating shooting in Elkview
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County detectives said a man wanted on an outstanding warrant was arrested after deputies responded to a shooting in Elkview Monday afternoon. Deputies responded to a shooting on Elk River Road, in Elkview, shortly after 4:30 p.m.. Detectives said they found a woman shot...
