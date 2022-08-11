Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk's Take On $440M Autonomy Contract: 'Production Much Bigger Challenge Than Demand'
Autonomy, a privately held electric vehicle subscription company, announced last week it has placed $1.2 billion worth of orders with 17 global automakers for 45 electric vehicles. Autonomy’s vehicle subscription platform for consumers and the automotive industry enables vehicle subscriptions as an alternative to traditional car buying. What Happened:...
Elon Musk's Mars Obsession Intensifies: A 'Self-Sustaining City' On The Red Planet In 20 Years
Elon Musk on Saturday reaffirmed his unwavering focus on colonizing Mars and making human life multi-planetary. “I hope there is a self-sustaining city on Mars in 20 years,” the Tesla CEO said in a tweet. His statement came as a response to a tweet by Tesla Owners Silicon Valley,...
digg.com
Earth Has Started Spinning Faster — What Does It All Mean?
As scientists consider dropping a second off their atomic clocks for the first time, others warn that it could cause widespread disruption. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most...
Bill Gates' 1974 Harvard Student Resume: Here Are The Mistakes He Made
Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates recently shared his 1974 resume on LinkedIn. While sharing his old resume on the social media platform, he told the followers that he was sure their resume looked a lot better than his own. The LinkedIn post read, "Whether you're a recent grad or...
RELATED PEOPLE
Meet Javier Olivan, Sheryl Sandberg's Successor At Meta
In June, Sheryl Sandberg stepped down as COO of Meta Platform Inc META, after which, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg named long-term associate Javier Olivan as Sanberg's successor. Olivan joined Facebook over 15 years ago, before joining the social media giant, he was with Siemens AG SIEGY as an R&D engineer.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
70K+
Followers
158K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0