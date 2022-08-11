ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
digg.com

Earth Has Started Spinning Faster — What Does It All Mean?

As scientists consider dropping a second off their atomic clocks for the first time, others warn that it could cause widespread disruption. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Benzinga

Meet Javier Olivan, Sheryl Sandberg's Successor At Meta

In June, Sheryl Sandberg stepped down as COO of Meta Platform Inc META, after which, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg named long-term associate Javier Olivan as Sanberg's successor. Olivan joined Facebook over 15 years ago, before joining the social media giant, he was with Siemens AG SIEGY as an R&D engineer.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
70K+
Followers
158K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy