KNOXVILLE, Iowa — The Shark Racing team continues to be a premier testament to what dedication can yield. The driving duo of Logan Schuchart and Jacob Allen capped a strong week at Knoxville Raceway by putting both cars in the top five of the 61st Knoxville Nationals finale on Saturday night, Schuchart in third and Allen in fifth.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 7 HOURS AGO