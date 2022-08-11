Read full article on original website
speedsport.com
An Amazing Week For Shark Racing
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — The Shark Racing team continues to be a premier testament to what dedication can yield. The driving duo of Logan Schuchart and Jacob Allen capped a strong week at Knoxville Raceway by putting both cars in the top five of the 61st Knoxville Nationals finale on Saturday night, Schuchart in third and Allen in fifth.
speedsport.com
Knoxville Notes: Gravel’s Bitter Pill
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — David Gravel drove a race good enough to win the 61st Knoxville Nationals Saturday night at Knoxville Raceway. The problem was Donny Schatz drove a better one. Gravel, the 2019 Nationals winner, took the lead at the start of the second segment and drove away from...
speedsport.com
Breaking Down The Knoxville Nationals Field
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — No driver from Iowa has ever won the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals. But Iowa driver Austin McCarl starts on the pole for Saturday night’s 61st annual event at the legendary Knoxville Raceway located on the Marion County Fairgrounds. McCarl, the son of seven-time Knoxville...
speedsport.com
PPM Injured In Knoxville Crash
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Parker Price-Miller suffered two fractured vertebrae in Saturday night’s first-turn accident during the Knoxville Nationals at Knoxville Raceway. According to Price-Miller’s mother, Kami Ronk, the driver was transported to the hospital in Des Moines overnight and was found to have a fractured C7 and T5 vertebra.
speedsport.com
Big Night for Ford, TSR & Donny Schatz
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — For the past three World of Outlaws seasons, Donny Schatz and Tony Stewart Racing have struggled with consistency and results as they developed the new Ford Performance sprint car engine. Their results have shown. Schatz won only five races in 2020, three last year and had...
speedsport.com
Phillips’ Dream Comes True
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — As Tasker Phillips signed autographs and took photos with the huge gathering of fans surrounding his pit area Thursday night at Knoxville Raceway, his grin never wavered. The full-time farmer, part-time racer from Pleasantville, Iowa, had just locked into the Knoxville Nationals feature for the first...
speedsport.com
An Emotional, Family Moment For Austin McCarl
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Austin McCarl wasn’t entirely sure why his father, Terry, ran up to his car full of emotion as he exited the track following a fourth-place effort in Thursday night’s preliminary feature for the 61st Knoxville Nationals. Once he learned the reason, Austin couldn’t hold...
speedsport.com
Rickey Sanders Scores At Ocean Speedway
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Rickey Sanders continued his hunt for the Ocean Sprints presented by Taco Bravo championship, scoring his first- series win in the penultimate weekend of action for the 360 Sprint Car Series on Friday night. Sanders held off Bud Kaeding through lapped traffic on several occasions en...
speedsport.com
Allen Capitalizes On Confidence
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Jacob Allen had already won three World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series features this season, but Friday night’s preliminary victory during the Knoxville Nationals at Knoxville Raceway may have been his coming out party as race car driver. Allen, who has been...
speedsport.com
Austin McCarl Earns Knoxville Nationals Pole
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — In what was one of the most unusual weeks of qualifying in the 61-year history of the Knoxville Nationals, the combined points from the two preliminary fields revealed an extremely interesting field. The top 16 drivers in points are locked into Saturday night’s 50-lap, $175,000-to-win main...
speedsport.com
Knoxville Shark Attack Part II
KNOXILLE, Iowa — Another night of the 61st annual NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals and it was another Shark Attack. One night after Logan Schuchart won the opening night feature at legendary Knoxville Raceway, his teammate, Jacob Allen, took the checkered flag for his first victory at Knoxville Raceway.
