Golf

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship

If you’re looking for signs of the beefed-up rewards that come in the PGA Tour’s 2022 postseason, the FedEx St. Jude Championship is a good place to start. The tournament replaced The Northern Trust as the first event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs and with it comes not just a new name and venue (TPC Southwind), but a significantly larger prize money payout.
Will Zalatoris explains why he rejected hero rock-shot in FedEx playoff

Will Zalatoris debuted a brand-new caddie this week, Joel Stock. He threw him right into the fire. Or should we say he threw him onto the rocks? That’s where Zalatoris made his most important decision of the week — with Stock’s help. And then, a few minutes later, he proved their decision correct. His prize was a $2.7 million first-place check and the first PGA Tour victory of his promising young career.
Patrick Reed makes bold LIV Golf claim

So far, it’s mostly been a war of words between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. But what if the golfer who plays for each tour played against one another, who would win? LIV Golf player Patrick Reed seems to think his side would hold their own. Reed, who...
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares Racy Outfit Photo

While Brooks Koepka is off growing the LIV Golf Tour, his wife, Jena Sims, continues to grow her social media profile. The wife of the former PGA Tour star continues to build on her following on social media. Sims, who is hoping to become a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model,...
Tony Jacklin twists the knife on Greg Norman: "Losing touch with reality"

Tony Jacklin has told talkSPORT he fears the Ryder Cup will be reduced to an "exhibition event" as he described LIV Golf's impact on professional golf as "a nightmare". Jacklin, understandably, has strong views on the developing situation in the golf world as a four-time Ryder Cup Europe captain. Speaking...
Pro golfer posts Twitter rant and quits PGA after receiving hefty fines

English professional golfer Jamie Dick went on a Twitter rant on Saturday evening about the fines he has received from the PGA and it gained quite a lot of attention. According to Dick, he chose to play in Clutch Pro Tour events because they offer significantly higher payouts than the PGA Assistant's events which offer first prizes of £270.
Cam Smith’s delayed two-stroke penalty raises questions about timing

When Cameron Smith arrived at TPC Southwind on Sunday morning, he was two strokes off the FedEx St. Jude Championship lead. He was also the betting favorite, going off at sportsbooks at around +350 to emerge the winner come Sunday evening. Plenty was at stake — not just Smith’s FedEx Cup chances but also the fact that with a win, he would get to World No. 1 for the first time in his career.
More drama for Cameron Smith as he gets two-shot retroactive penalty after bizarre rules incident from Saturday

Coincidence? Karma? Just bad luck? However, you want to characterize what happened to Cameron Smith, who has been the center of a lot of attention this week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, it doesn’t change the fact that he’ll start the final round on Sunday four shots off the lead rather than two after incurring a two-shot penalty for an unusual rules incident that spilled over from his third round.
Report: Tiger meeting with top golfers in support of PGA TOUR

Tiger Woods is stepping up to support the PGA TOUR. The 15-time major champion will meet with a number of the world's top golfers Tuesday to discuss the TOUR's next steps in the face of a mounting threat from LIV Golf, ESPN's Mark Schlabach reports. "It's a meeting to get...
Rules Guy: If your ball goes in a bunker, is it legal to take practice swings that touch the sand in a different bunker?

The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. I’ve heard that if your ball is in a bunker, you can go into another bunker to take practice swings that touch the sand. But I interpret Rule 12.2b as meaning that all bunkers are equally relevant. True?
GOLF’s Subpar: Tom Izzo on his pro-am round with Tiger Woods

— Thanks to our official sponsor Dewar’s. Make sure to check out their Reserve Bar listings today: https://www.reservebar.com/collections/house-of-dewars. This week’s episode is presented by FanDuel Sportsbook. If you’ve never tried FanDuel Sportsbook, what are you waiting for? Go to https://www.fanduel.com/subpar or download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to get started. Be sure to sign up with promo code SUBPAR so they know we sent you.
