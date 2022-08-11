ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Adventist Health Receives Five Stars

First published in the Aug. 6 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has awarded Adventist Health Glendale its third consecutive five-star rating, the highest-possible, through the Overall Hospital Star Ratings program. This recognition is due to the dedication and hard work that the...
GLENDALE, CA
Fine Arts Club Awards Scholarship

First published in the July 28 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. President of the Fine Arts Club of Pasadena Jim Childs recently welcomed members and guests at the historic Athenaeum at Caltech for the finale of their 108th anniversary year. One of the highlights of the evening was the presentation of the inaugural Roman Andrew Borek Endowment Scholarship Award to Pasadena Conservatory of Music student, Eddie Zhou.
PASADENA, CA
Vacant Galleria Units Transform Into Temporary Art Exhibits

First published in the Aug. 6 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Glendale Arts and Culture Commission and the Urban Art Fund recently announced the opening of temporary art exhibits in the Glendale Galleria. The Storefront Art Program is a year-round program in partnership with property owners, realtors, retailers,...
GLENDALE, CA
Piatos Enjoys Summer Tennis Success

Margaret Piatos, a San Marino resident and rising senior at Harvard-Westlake High School, was a member of the winning team last week at the National Clay Court team tennis event that was held in Midlothian, Virginia. Piatos is a member of Harvard-Westlake girls’ tennis team and last year, the Wolverines...
SAN MARINO, CA
Largest Street Repaving in Burbank History Underway

First published in the Aug. 6 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Burbank embarked on its largest street resurfacing project in the city’s history this summer. Set to end in October, the city will repave and restore more than 170 street segments, or 26.5 miles, of roadway. The project...
BURBANK, CA

