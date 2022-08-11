BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For the past few days, a series of cold fronts have brought showers and thunderstorms, resulting in Flash Flood Warnings in some areas. Today, a high-pressure system and upper-level trough will push in from the northwest, bringing mild, dry, stable air into West Virginia. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds. Winds will come from the north at 5-10 mph, and temperatures are in the upper-70s, a few degrees below-average for this time of year. Overnight, a few more clouds push into our area, but skies will still be mostly clear. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the mid-50s, below-average for overnight temperatures. Tomorrow afternoon, clouds will build in from the northwest, but skies will still be partly sunny. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-70s, with a few areas around the 80-degree mark. Then on Sunday afternoon, a low-pressure system out west moves in, bringing a few showers and thunderstorms into our region. So a few areas might see some rain. Then during the first half of the week, the area of low-pressure moves east of us, keeping skies partly to mostly cloudy and pushing a few showers and thunderstorms into our area. It’s not until after Wednesday that the system moves away altogether and nicer conditions come in. All the while, temperatures will be in the upper-70s to low-80s, a few degrees below-average for this time of year. In short, today and tomorrow will bring sunshine and mild temperatures, and clouds and rain increase early next week.

