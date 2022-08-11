ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, MO

Burglars cut hole in side of Ashland pharmacy building

By Matthew Sanders
 3 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Ashland police are looking for the people responsible for cutting a hole in the wall of a pharmacy to get inside early Thursday.

The Ashland Police Department said on Facebook that someone cut a hole to get inside Kilgore's pharmacy on Eastside Drive at about 4:15 a.m. Thursday. Police say the burglars stole an item that had a GPS tracker and they were found by Jefferson City police.

However, they got away after a chase in a vehicle and on foot, according to police.

Police did not release other details about the break-in or what was stolen.

Columbia, MO
