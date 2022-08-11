ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

theonlycolors.com

Why Michigan State being elite is good for college football

There is a constant narrative that has been floating around in college football over the past few years. That narrative sounds something like this: “There are only a certain number of elite teams, and nobody else can be elite.”. While the first part of that statement is accurate, the...
EAST LANSING, MI
Maize n Brew

Tarris Reed brings his large personality to Michigan basketball

Brian Boesch, the play-by-play voice of Michigan basketball, has turned his Defend the Block podcast into a must-listen. The past few weeks, he has been talking with each of the incoming freshman. On Tuesday, it was Tarris Reed’s turn, who explained his career so far, as well as his strengths and weaknesses, as well as this awesome, candid answer as to why he committed to Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, MI
theonlycolors.com

Big Ten Expansion: Michigan State Spartans versus USC Trojans

Unless you have been living under a rock for the last several weeks, you are aware that the Big Ten Conference is officially expanding once again when the UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans join the league in August 2024. That surprising announcement broke on June 30. With that in mind,...
EAST LANSING, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Rainy Saturday Sets Records In West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a dismal and dreary day Saturday in West Michigan, and the unrelenting rainfall set new records for several cities around the region. When it came to temperatures, the cities of Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Battle Creek all set new records for their lowest high temperatures ever on Aug. 13.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
94.9 WMMQ

The 25 Michigan Cities with the Softest Water

Don't you just hate it when you wash the dishes, and no matter what you do, they're still spotty? That gross-looking film probably isn't harmful to you. More than likely it's hard water residue. If you've ever washed your hands and they still felt slippery after rinsing the soap away,...
MICHIGAN STATE
WGAU

Mastodon bones discovered by Michigan road crews

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Road crews in Kent County discovered prehistoric bones while digging along a western Michigan road earlier this week. The crews were scheduled to replace a culvert along the county line to prevent water backup, but they halted excavation Thursday when they found a 3-foot-long femur, WOOD-TV reported.
KENT COUNTY, MI
99.1 WFMK

Lansing Will See Some Fall-Like Weather This Weekend

Michigan's summer has really been a scorcher this year. We've seen some extremely high temperatures and humidity. If you've been struggling to keep cool so far, you'll finally feel some relief this weekend with some fall-like temperatures. After weeks of temperatures in the 80s and 90s, and skyrocketing levels of...
LANSING, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Outstanding Views You’ll Treasure In Lansing

Although it's only mid August, summer is coming to an end soon. Take advantage of the daylight and warmer temperatures while you still can. Michigan is loaded with amazing views. Often times I have thought I needed to be deep into the U.P. or on a Great Lake to enjoy some amazing views. I was lying to myself. There are great views all over the state and we have some cool views right here in mid Michigan.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Festival celebrates pride in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Thousands gathered in the streets of Old Town, to celebrate love, inclusion and diversity Saturday. June is National Pride Month, but at this festival, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced that August 13th is a special day for pride as well. “Today I declare pride day in Lansing,” Schor said. The event […]
LANSING, MI
wsgw.com

Sturgeon to be Released into Saginaw Bay Watershed

The public is invited to a lake sturgeon release celebration on August 19 in the Saginaw Bay Watershed. Releases will reintroduce more than 100 hatchery-raised sturgeon into each tributary of the Saginaw Bay Watershed. That includes the Cass, Flint, Shiawassee, and Tittabawassee rivers. Lake sturgeon are a unique Great Lakes...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
ABOUT

94.9 WMMQ plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

