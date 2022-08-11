Read full article on original website
theonlycolors.com
Why Michigan State being elite is good for college football
There is a constant narrative that has been floating around in college football over the past few years. That narrative sounds something like this: “There are only a certain number of elite teams, and nobody else can be elite.”. While the first part of that statement is accurate, the...
Michigan Football: 2 newcomers who’ll have the biggest impact in 2022
There are two newcomers — one a freshman, one a graduate transfer, that are going to have a major impact on Michigan football this season. The Michigan football season is about to start in three weeks as of this writing. Players will be making contributions to help the team achieve successful goals.
nationofblue.com
Tom Izzo continues ‘Spartan for Life’ commitment with contract extension
Tom Izzo and Michigan State have agreed to terms of a new contract extension that continues his “Spartan for Life” commitment. The new deal adds an additional five years onto Izzo’s contract. He has a career record of 666-267. Here are details from MSU Athletics:. East Lansing,...
Maize n Brew
Tarris Reed brings his large personality to Michigan basketball
Brian Boesch, the play-by-play voice of Michigan basketball, has turned his Defend the Block podcast into a must-listen. The past few weeks, he has been talking with each of the incoming freshman. On Tuesday, it was Tarris Reed’s turn, who explained his career so far, as well as his strengths and weaknesses, as well as this awesome, candid answer as to why he committed to Michigan.
theonlycolors.com
Big Ten Expansion: Michigan State Spartans versus USC Trojans
Unless you have been living under a rock for the last several weeks, you are aware that the Big Ten Conference is officially expanding once again when the UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans join the league in August 2024. That surprising announcement broke on June 30. With that in mind,...
abc12.com
High School Football Preview: Montrose's Reinhart a coaching legend in Michigan, but how well do his players know him?
MONTROSE, Mich. (WJRT) - Montrose head football coach Dennis Reinhart is one of Michigan's best, but how well do his players know him?. Brandon: What would you say is [Reinhart's] favorite food?" Senior wide reciever Michael Stevenson: "I'll just throw out there chicken." Brandon: "Why would you say chicken?" Stevenson:...
Rainy Saturday Sets Records In West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a dismal and dreary day Saturday in West Michigan, and the unrelenting rainfall set new records for several cities around the region. When it came to temperatures, the cities of Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Battle Creek all set new records for their lowest high temperatures ever on Aug. 13.
The 25 Michigan Cities with the Softest Water
Don't you just hate it when you wash the dishes, and no matter what you do, they're still spotty? That gross-looking film probably isn't harmful to you. More than likely it's hard water residue. If you've ever washed your hands and they still felt slippery after rinsing the soap away,...
Hockey community rallies to help Dexter man paralyzed in game
CHELSEA, MI - Neal Boudette described his friend and sometimes hockey teammate Bill Ellsworth’s fall as a freak accident. The fall wasn’t the result of a malicious hit, but something that could have happened to anyone in the over-40 hockey league at the Arctic Coliseum in Chelsea. Ellsworth...
‘Abhorrent’ actions lead to MSU teacher’s resignation in lieu of termination
EAST LANSING, MI – A former Michigan State University teacher resigned in lieu of termination last year, with the university finding he violated university policy by sexually harassing an individual. Arthur Ward, who had been a teaching specialist at MSU since 2013 in its Lyman Briggs College, resigned on...
Mastodon bones discovered by Michigan road crews
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Road crews in Kent County discovered prehistoric bones while digging along a western Michigan road earlier this week. The crews were scheduled to replace a culvert along the county line to prevent water backup, but they halted excavation Thursday when they found a 3-foot-long femur, WOOD-TV reported.
Lansing Will See Some Fall-Like Weather This Weekend
Michigan's summer has really been a scorcher this year. We've seen some extremely high temperatures and humidity. If you've been struggling to keep cool so far, you'll finally feel some relief this weekend with some fall-like temperatures. After weeks of temperatures in the 80s and 90s, and skyrocketing levels of...
Mastodon bones unearthed during construction project in West Michigan (PICTURES, VIDEO)
Multiple bones were unearthed from the area. University of Michigan researchers determined they belonged to a mastodon, most likely a male who passed away between the age of 12 and 20, according to multiple sources.
Couple who drowned in Lake Michigan ‘will be together forever,’ mother says
SOUTH HAVEN, MI — A 22-year-old recent graduate of Michigan State University and 19-year-old MSU sophomore will be remembered for the way they cared for others, as well as one another. Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi, and Emily MacDonald, 19, of Columbus Township, had been dating for five years...
You’ll Love Playing Pool At These Lansing Establishments
One of my favorite things to do is play pool. I started playing when I was a wee lad. We had a pool table at our house for a part of my life, when I turned 18 I was able to hit the tables at the local pool halls back home. Paying by the hour sure beats paying per game.
Outstanding Views You’ll Treasure In Lansing
Although it's only mid August, summer is coming to an end soon. Take advantage of the daylight and warmer temperatures while you still can. Michigan is loaded with amazing views. Often times I have thought I needed to be deep into the U.P. or on a Great Lake to enjoy some amazing views. I was lying to myself. There are great views all over the state and we have some cool views right here in mid Michigan.
Festival celebrates pride in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Thousands gathered in the streets of Old Town, to celebrate love, inclusion and diversity Saturday. June is National Pride Month, but at this festival, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced that August 13th is a special day for pride as well. “Today I declare pride day in Lansing,” Schor said. The event […]
wsgw.com
Sturgeon to be Released into Saginaw Bay Watershed
The public is invited to a lake sturgeon release celebration on August 19 in the Saginaw Bay Watershed. Releases will reintroduce more than 100 hatchery-raised sturgeon into each tributary of the Saginaw Bay Watershed. That includes the Cass, Flint, Shiawassee, and Tittabawassee rivers. Lake sturgeon are a unique Great Lakes...
BRRR It is cold! Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First Frost for Michigan
This is not my first walk in the park with a Farmer's Almanac. Growing up, I would collect the actual printed-out Farmer's Almanacs for my grandfather. Since my grandfather was blind, little Lisha B would sit in his lap and read to him the specific predictions and news he wanted to hear about.
Dangerous Invasive Bug Spotted In Michigan For The First Time In History
The bug is native to eastern Asia.
