Beto promises to increase the minimum wage, "when we win"Ash JurbergTexas State
Abandoned Trailer Starts Three Fires in KaufmanLarry LeaseKaufman County, TX
Community Comes together To Help Balch Spring Fire VictimsLarry LeaseBalch Springs, TX
Local Organizations Helping Balch Springs Fire VictimsLarry LeaseBalch Springs, TX
Balch Springs Fire Causes $6M in DamagesLarry LeaseBalch Springs, TX
Dallas Observer
DFW Vintage Swap Meet Celebrates 5 Years
Jason Won started the DFW Vintage Swap Meet in 2017 with some help from a few friends who shared an interest in exclusive shoes and deadstock clothing. Since then, Won and his small team went from packing a small family-owned ballroom with a handful of dedicated vendors to connecting with over 200 vendors from across the country and relocating to Dallas Market Hall, which has been the home of the DFW Vintage Swap Meet since 2019. This weekend on Aug. 13, they will celebrate their fifth anniversary with their largest show ever.
Vintage clothes, music, art & more showcased at DFW Vintage Swap Meet Saturday
Vintage is in and out of fashion as the years come and go but nowadays vintage is atop of the fashion world. The older the better they say and that rings truer than true at the DFW Vintage Swap Meet as it celebrates its fifth year on Saturday.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas LGBTQ Health Organization to Host Transgender Pride Event
Prism Health North Texas, an LGBTQ-focused health facility and community center, is set to host its first annual Texas Trans Pride event on Sept. 30. The event is promised to be a celebration of transgender identity and an opportunity for transgender and gender non-conforming persons to come out and express themselves as they see fit, organizer Shalissa said.
Dallas Observer
What's Going On With Music Street Frisco? Developers Say They're Working On It.
Frisco wants to be a music city so mcuh that it has two large live entertainment centers in the works, but it’s hard to say when they’ll be finished or if Frisco will ever be a true music destination in Texas. “Who is ready for more live music...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Father' of Mesquite Rodeo Dies at 96
The father of Mesquite Rodeo Neal Gay has died at the age of 96, according to the organizers of the Mesquite Championship Rodeo. In 1958 Neal Gay opened the Mesquite Championship Rodeo, which became one of the most popular events in the industry. Organizers of the Fort Worth Stock Show...
texasstandard.org
He’s photographed the overlooked in Oak Cliff and Dallas. Now his photos sell for thousands
As a photographer, Don Thomas II, known as Tortellini, looks at the often overlooked – like North Texans who are homeless. Or Oak Cliff’s hard-working residents. His photos now sell for thousands, but two years ago, Tortellini didn’t even have a camera. Didn’t know how to use one.
dallasexpress.com
The Eagles Return to DFW After 42 Years
The Eagles are coming to Fort Worth for the first time in 42 years. The “Hotel California” Tour will feature Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, and Vince Gill, performing the entire 1976 album, Hotel California, at Dickies Arena on November 25. The Eagles played two nights...
KLTV
East Texan selected to build dock for The Chosen TV series
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas dock builder was selected by producers of the television show The Chosen to build a custom dock on their new 1st Century village set in Midlothian. “The Bible says to utilize your talents God gave you, and to be a part of something...
NBC Washington
Orphaned Raccoon and Deer Fawn Share Hugs, Form Friendship in Texas
An unlikely friendship between a raccoon and a fawn at a Dallas, Texas area nonprofit is spreading smiles across social media. Carrie Long runs the nonprofit Texas Fawn and Friends, which rescues, rehabs and releases orphaned and injured fawns. "I am permitted through Texas Parks and Wildlife, and I'm governed...
Guess Who Was Invited to Be a Preservation Dallas Board Member?
Our publisher, Candy Evans joins the board of Preservation Dallas this year. As we celebrated this honor at CandysDirt.com, I thought our readers might enjoy learning about the board and the new members. Donovan Westover, events and development director at Preservation Dallas, gave me some insight. “We have a board...
Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
dallasexpress.com
57-Acre Internet-Famous Venue Listed for $5.5 Million
An internet-famous wedding venue outside of Dallas was recently listed by Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The 57-acre property became an overnight Instagram sensation and has been the location of celebrity retreats and music video shoots. Still, current owner Jennifer Horowitz said the property has always been about family. When Horowitz...
Report claims these Tex-Mex restaurants around Dallas are a must-try
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are many food staples across the Lone Star State but none more at the forefront than barbecue and of course, Tex-Mex. Finding your favorite Tex-Mex spot is a must for anyone living anywhere in the state of Texas. Tex-Mex is simple really, it’s a Texas take on Mexican cuisine. There is a ridiculous amount of Tex-Mex spots in the state and in North Texas, especially Dallas.
inforney.com
Caldwell Zoo helps 'iconic species of Texas' with new horned lizard hatchlings
The Caldwell Zoo on Saturday announced that a new clutch of the famous Texas Horned Lizard has hatched at the Caldwell Zoo. The zoo joined the efforts of Texas Parks and Wildlife in a managed breeding program to support the population of this endangered species in the wild. After months of diligent care by the reptile and amphibian experts at the zoo, hatchlings began to crawl from their eggs on Monday, Aug. 9.
These are some of the best bowling alleys around North Texas, according to Yelp
"Yeah, well that's just like, your opinion man." Everybody knows the classic bowling scene in the hit comedy movie The Big Lebowski.
It’s National Filet Mignon Day! These are top restaurants in Dallas to eat the best cut of meat
DALLAS (KDAF) — “Beef. It’s what’s for Dinner.” This weekend, we are celebrating the delicious treat that is steak, as Saturday, Aug. 13 is National Filet Mignon Day. Though they say the best steak comes from your own kitchen, there are some places in North...
The Top 7 Wineries And Vineyards To Try In Collin County
This article was originally published on November 19, 2021. They say home is where the wine is. Fortunately for North Texans, there’s a lot of it around here… and some of the best wineries are right here in Collin County!. Did you know that Texas as a whole...
Here are 5 businesses and restaurants coming soon to Richardson
Aloha serves a variety of Hawaiian-style rice dishes, including a surf and turf plate, a Spam hand roll and a coconut shrimp plate. (Courtesy Aloha Chicken and Shrimp) From karate lessons to bar food, here are five new restaurants or businesses coming soon to Richardson. 1. Krishna Juice will hold...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The Eagles Bringing ‘Hotel California' Tour to Fort Worth
The Eagles are coming to Dickies Arena in Fort Worth as part of their "Hotel California" 2022 Tour, Live Nation announced Thursday. Due to overwhelming demand, the band, including members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmidt with Vince Gill, is adding six dates to their tour including a show Nov. 25 in Fort Worth.
North Texas music artist dazzles America’s Got Talent, topping country music charts & set to perform in 2 Texas cities this weekend
Going viral is a dream of many artists across the world these days whether it be on TikTok, Instagram, music streaming services like Apple Music or Spotify and even nationally televised talent shows like America's Got Talent.
