Knox Pages
Knox County Sheriff's law report: Aug. 11-12, 2022
Deputies were dispatched on a welfare check of a female who made possible suicide threats near Columbus Road. Deputies made contact with the female and she denied having any suicidal ideations. A report was completed for documentation. Deputies were dispatched to an address on Broadway St. in Mount Vernon on...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Gas station burglarized overnight in Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — A gas station was broken into overnight in Pickaway County. It happened at around 1:45 a.m. at the United Dairy Farmers on Main Street early Friday morning. When police arrived to the call of an alarm drop they found a broken side window and no one...
wktn.com
Six Sentenced Recently in Common Pleas Court
There were six people sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .John A. Biederman was sentenced to a minimum of 3 and maximum of 4 and a half years in prison on one count of felonious assault. He was given credit for 106 days as time served.
Child shot twice in leg on Doulton Court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A child was shot twice in the leg on Doulton Court on Friday night. Officers responded to a call around 8:40 p.m. that a child was shot multiple times in the leg. The child was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and is reportedly in stable condition. Police have not released any […]
Newark man bit by Muskingum County K9 dog while chasing hit-and-run suspect
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio – A Newark man who was attempting to stop another person who was allegedly fleeing from the scene of an auto hit- and-run accident was bitten by a K-9 unit from the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Department. During an interview on a Cleveland radio talk show ,Rover’s Morning Glory , Dan Malone claimed to have been sitting on his porch when the hit and run occurred and he began chasing after the person fleeing the scene. He stopped when he saw police but then realized they had released their K-9. “I took off after him and long story short, I was the one who paid the price and got eaten for it,” said Malone.
OUTRAGEOUS: Columbus ordinance tasks abortion group to ‘examine activities’ of pro-life pregnancy centers
A City of Columbus abortion ordinance is allocating over $26,000 to Pro-Choice Ohio, originally founded as a NARAL affiliate (note: the national offices of NARAL were originally co-founded by eugenicists), to “examine” pregnancy resource centers and determine whether “residents of the City of Columbus have access to medically accurate and legal reproductive health information.” The City passed the ordinance as an emergency action along with additional pro-abortion measures.
whbc.com
Wooster Man Accused of Being Cattle Thief
MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A modern-day cattle thief. A Wooster man is accused of stealing six head of cattle from two different farms in Holmes County. 37-year-old Justin Giauque is charged with receiving stolen property. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office says four Holsteins and two Black...
morrowcountysentinel.com
Vermont quarry visit shows origin of Mount Gilead Victory Shaft
MOUNT GILEAD- A heavy piece of grey and white granite from Barre, Vermont now has a home at the Morrow County History Center in Mount Gilead. Thanks to the efforts of Jason Brooke the story of the Victory Shaft Monument on the square has come full circle with the history of its origin at a quarry in Vermont.
richlandsource.com
Loney’s lawyer leaves him in the lurch: Fredericktown, 1912
FREDERICKTOWN -- This vintage postcard captures a great view of downtown Fredericktown, around 1908. Several local businesses are visible, including Johnson & Crowell Farm Implements and Vehicles. A search of period newspapers turns up a few references, including that store co-founder Fred Johnson left in 1911 to take up a job in Columbus working for a large farm equipment company.
Knox Pages
Here's a look at the Knox County Courthouse as it never was
MOUNT VERNON -- Vintage postcards can be rich hunting grounds for history buffs. They are occasionally, however, unintentionally hilarious. The present card is a fantastic example of the dangers of a slapdash job hand-tinting the colors for a print run. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make...
cleveland19.com
Ohio troopers will operate OVI checkpoint Friday night in Wayne County
WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers will be operating an OVI checkpoint Friday night in Wayne County. According to a news release, the OVI checkpoint will occur at 8 p.m. on State Route 585. The checkpoint is funded by a federal grant with a goal...
Legal battle brewing ahead of murder trial for Westerville man
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Prosecutors in the trial against Matheau Moore, the Westerville man charged in the murder of his wife, are calling the trial court’s attitude “unreasonable, arbitrary and unconscionable” for not granting a request to continue the trial. This all comes in court documents filed...
sent-trib.com
Findlay woman indicted for stealing from county agency
A Findlay woman has been indicted for stealing from a Wood County service agency. A Wood County grand jury on Aug. 3 indicted Rochelle Patricia McCoy, 46, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony, and money laundering, three counts tampering with records, and two counts identity fraud, all third-degree felonies. From...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Semi-Flipped on US-23 in Pickaway County
Pickaway – A semi has rolled onto its side in front of the Loves gas station on US-23 and Pittsburg road in Pickaway county around 2 pm today. According to early reports, the driver of the truck is out and no one is hurt. The truck is filled with thousands of pounds of packaged Eucalyptus. Pickaway Township fire is on the scene now expect delays for several hours.
Police: Child shot twice in leg at Hilltop apartments
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A child was shot in the Hilltop area of Columbus Friday night, according to police. Columbus police said officers responded to a report of a shooting outside an apartment complex in the 700 block of Doulton Court off Eakin Road around 8:45 p.m. The child was...
wcbe.org
Group plans to put Christian schools inside Ohio churches and allow kids to attend with public money
A new, private school has been commissioned in Columbus but it’s not like many others. What makes this one different is the elementary school is housed in a church, in a low-income neighborhood. This is a pilot project for the Center for Christian Virtue. And the group said it’s...
myfox28columbus.com
Linden woman charged with murder in husband's death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police SWAT officers arrested a woman Thursday who is charged with murder in her husband's death. Dana Colbert, 39, is charged with murder in the death of her 64-year-old husband, Harry, police said. On July 4, police said the couple was involved in a...
WHIZ
Special Deer Hunt to take Place Next Month
This September for one day only a special hunt will take place at a state nature preserve in Licking County. In an effort to control the deer populations the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is coordinating special deer hunts at fourteen nature preserves, including Blackhand Gorge. Preserve managers will handle...
Cop goes cowboy: Video shows Columbus officer lassoing highway cow
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus cop became a cowboy Tuesday night after lassoing a loose highway cow back to safety. Bodycam footage released by Columbus Division of Police on Friday shows the moments after a 32-cattle trailer overturned on the ramp from Interstate 70 East to I-270 North on the West Side around 8:15 […]
Convicted rapist of 7-year-old appeals Ohio prison sentence
See an earlier report above from when the jury reached its verdict in the Charles Castle case. KENTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Hardin County man sentenced to prison for raping a 7-year-old is appealing his case. Charles Eugene Castle, 57, filed an appeal with the Hardin County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday in hopes that […]
