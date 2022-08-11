Read full article on original website
ICYF Back to School Bash Next Week
The Indianola Community Youth Foundation 2022 Back to School Bash will be taking place next week. ICYF Executive Director Taylor Litchkey tells KNIA News the theme will be Luau, and will take place on August 20th from 6-8pm and feature games, inflatables, and food trucks in addition to the Meet the Indians Night, introducing the fall activities participants. For more information on the Back to School Bash, click below.
Garage Fire in Knoxville
Fire and Rescue crews were called to a report of a garage fire at 309 W Robinson in Knoxville at approximately 4:30 a.m. Authorities on scene tell KNIA/KRLS News that a Good Samaritan smelled smoke, located the fire, and woke the people in the adjacent house, who called 911. There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire is being investigated. Knoxville Fire and Rescue, Knoxville Police, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and MidAmerican Energy responded to the scene.
Parker Price-Miller transported after Knoxville Nationals crash (Video)
Parker Price-Miller transported to hospital after a crash in the feature event of the Knoxville Nationals. On Saturday night, the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series unloaded in Knoxville, Iowa. The half-mile of Knoxville Raceway hosted the biggest dirt sprint race of the season. The Knoxville Nationals pays $175,000 to the race winner.
Indianola Square Reconstruction Project Update
Work on the downtown Indianola Square Reconstruction Project continued this week. The paving of Ashland between 1st and Howard as well as the intersection of Ashland and Howard is completed, in addition to the installation of the pavers marking parking spaces on Ashland. Over the next week, work will continue...
Parents to Pay for School Meals
School lunches will have to be paid for by parents this coming school year in Knoxville. Meals at the schools each of the past two years have been free due to COVID. The meals have been paid for by the government. Student breakfasts will cost $2.75 per student. A K-5th...
Elevator Breakdown at the Knoxville Raceway
An elevator breakdown at the Knoxville Raceway last night resulted in an evacuation of the stands by stairway. Knoxville Fire Chief Cal Wyman tells KNIA/KRLS News that at approximately 10:00 p.m. the Knoxville Fire Department and Marion County Sheriff’s Office were notified by Raceway staff of an issue with the elevator. When crews arrived, they found the elevator not working and reported the car dropped suddenly, making loud noises and doors not opening. Crews determined that the elevator was no longer able to be used by race fans. Raceway staff reported fifty handicap tickets sold with twenty seven of them being wheelchair accessible. Additional assistance was requested due to the number of people that needed to be moved and the timing of the incident. Staff worked for almost two hours evacuating everyone from the stands via stair chairs and carrying people down the back stairs of the Raceway. The Knoxville Fire Department was assisted on scene by Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Knoxville Township Rural Fire Department, Pella Fire Department, Indiana Township Fire Department, Pella Ambulance, Marion County EMA, Pleasantville EMS, the Raceway Safety Crew and Security and the Pleasantville PD.
Knoxville is Overcoming a Tire Concern
Due to supply and labor issues there was a big concern entering the Knoxville Nationals. It has been an issue all year in the sport of racing according to Knoxville Raceway Director John McCoy. The issue was a tire shortage nationwide. The race teams at the Nationals will be limited...
Betty Lou Kelderman
Funeral services for Betty Lou Kelderman, 91, of Pella, will be held Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Trinity Reformed Church, Pella. Interment will follow in the Oakwood Cemetery, Pella. Visitation will begin Monday at 3:00 pm with the family present from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Trinity Reformed Church. Memorial contributions are suggested for The Well, Hospice of Pella, or the American Legion Auxiliary. Van Dyk- Duven Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Indianola Schools District Auxiliary Building Underway
The Indianola School Board received a comprehensive facilities projects update at their meeting Tuesday, detailing the current ongoing projects the district is running and their progress. Superintendent Ted Ihns tells KNIA News the building of the new District Auxiliary Building behind Indianola Middle School is underway. “Right now the Auxiliary...
Howard Wendel Parker
Celebration of Life Services for Howard Wendel Parker, 91, will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at the Indianola Regular Baptist Church. The family will greet friends prior to services from 2 to 3 p.m. at the church. Inurnment of cremains will be held at a later date in the Sandyville Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the family. Overton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
KRCO will Have a Big Winner Saturday
The Knoxville Racing Charitable Organization (KRCO) sells 50/50 tickets at the races each night. Half of the money goes to the person with the winning ticket and the other half goes to the KRCO. Lisa Seddon, one of the KRCO Board members tells KNIA/KRLS News the individual with the winning...
livability.com
You’ll Love This Marshalltown Hot Spot
Find out why the 13th Street District is a favorite gathering place in town. The distinctive 13th Street District is a lively three-block neighborhood of retail shops and cafes in Marshalltown, and is also home to popular festivals and events. “The 13th Street District is vibrant and alive,” says Aimee...
Let’s Talk Pella – Knights of Columbus Campaign for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities
Joe Lickteig with the Pella Knights of Columbus previews the 24th Annual Campaign for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities, with storefront donations August 20-27, and a telethon on August 31st. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's...
Indianola School District Bond Information Meeting Monday
The Indianola Community School District is holding a public meeting for community members who want to know more about the upcoming bond issue for improvements to Indianola High School Monday morning. The bond issue is for $70 million taking place on September 13th, and will fund the addition of a new commons area to link the gym, auditorium, and academic area, creating a new “heart” for IHS, a new two-story academic wing built to the west and an athletics and career-technical expansion to the north, along with increased parking and improved traffic flow. The meeting will take place at the Indianola YMCA from 9-11am.
speedsport.com
An Emotional, Family Moment For Austin McCarl
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Austin McCarl wasn’t entirely sure why his father, Terry, ran up to his car full of emotion as he exited the track following a fourth-place effort in Thursday night’s preliminary feature for the 61st Knoxville Nationals. Once he learned the reason, Austin couldn’t hold...
KBOE Radio
CITY OF OSKALOOSA PREPARING FOR UPCOMING DEER HUNTING SEASON
OSKALOOSA – The city of Oskaloosa is preparing for the upcoming 2022/2023 Urban Deer Hunting season, being held within the Oskaloosa City limits. The 2022/2023 hunting season will run from September 17, 2022, through January 10, 2023. During this season, qualified hunters will be allowed to harvest deer within the city limits using bows and arrows.
Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly
People in the health care field have worked their tails off since the COVID pandemic hit Iowa with a vengeance in 2020. Doctors, nurses and all manner of technicians and support staff have performed heroically under circumstances that often were trying. But the death this year of a patient at a Centerville care center has […] The post Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Pella PD Encourages Parents to Engage Educators in Safety Discussions
As students return to class this fall, they do so on the heels of a tragic shooting event in Uvalde, Texas that occurred as school was dismissing in Iowa. Pella Police Captain Paul Haase says many school administrators locally intend to reinforce safety policies in place and explore other options to ensure that students are as safe as possible when they return on August 23rd.
Knoxville Volleyball Working On Depth
Depth was a concern for the Knoxville Volleyball Squad all season last year. This year, while many of the girls are a year older, Coach Mollie Keitges is evaluating her team to see who is the best fit on the varsity rotation. She tells KNIA/KRLS Sports she has learned to have several plans in place, born out of the COVID season when she never knew who would be available…
Iowa State Fair Fan Favorite Ride Temporarily Shut Down After Kid Gets Hurt
The Iowa State Fair kicked off yesterday but it didn't go without a hitch. The giant slide ride at the fair was shut down for part of the day yesterday after some riders were hurt on it. KCCI reports that the kids were hurt when they were coming off the...
