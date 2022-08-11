An elevator breakdown at the Knoxville Raceway last night resulted in an evacuation of the stands by stairway. Knoxville Fire Chief Cal Wyman tells KNIA/KRLS News that at approximately 10:00 p.m. the Knoxville Fire Department and Marion County Sheriff’s Office were notified by Raceway staff of an issue with the elevator. When crews arrived, they found the elevator not working and reported the car dropped suddenly, making loud noises and doors not opening. Crews determined that the elevator was no longer able to be used by race fans. Raceway staff reported fifty handicap tickets sold with twenty seven of them being wheelchair accessible. Additional assistance was requested due to the number of people that needed to be moved and the timing of the incident. Staff worked for almost two hours evacuating everyone from the stands via stair chairs and carrying people down the back stairs of the Raceway. The Knoxville Fire Department was assisted on scene by Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Knoxville Township Rural Fire Department, Pella Fire Department, Indiana Township Fire Department, Pella Ambulance, Marion County EMA, Pleasantville EMS, the Raceway Safety Crew and Security and the Pleasantville PD.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO