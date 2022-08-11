Read full article on original website
7 new Netflix releases arrive today – including 1 you really need to watch
Netflix debuted a handful of new titles available to stream starting today — with the batch including several realities series, a suspenseful new crime documentary, and the third and final season of a high-profile fantasy series. In fact, we’ll start with that last item first, kicking off our latest Netflix release roundup with Locke & Key — one of several Carlton Cuse projects that actually span many of the major streamers.
Controversial Netflix Show Has Been Cancelled After Just One Season
Netflix has somewhat of a reputation for cancelling shows prematurely. There’s Altered Carbon, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Jupiter’s Legacy, Cursed, Cowboy Bepop, and First Kill - just to name a few casualties. You get the idea. No matter what your TV tastes, you’ve probably had a handful of your favourite Netflix shows cancelled. It’s not just Netflix though. HBO Max recently pulled the plug on a number of DC projects including Batgirl. Netflix certainly wants to stay on top though as it’s cancelled yet another show after a single season.
Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton's Relationship Timeline Started With 'Stranger Things'
There is so much more to Stranger Things than just creepy moments and scary monsters to defeat. Some of the characters on the show have incredible connections, and there are a handful of beautiful love stories that have unfolded. Article continues below advertisement. Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton are two...
The 24 best Netflix action movies to watch right now
Our picks of the best Netflix action movies to stream right now
Denise Dowse, ‘Beverly Hills: 90210’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star, Dead At 64
Actress Denise Dowse, known for her work on Beverly Hills: 90210 and Grey’s Anatomy, died on Saturday at 64 years old. The actress has been in a coma and word came down on Saturday night that she is now dead. “I want to take this moment to thank our...
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Her Silence Regarding Anne Heche’s Death
Ellen DeGeneres is honoring Anne Heche after the actress died Friday at age 53. Heche, who died after suffering burns and a severe brain injury when she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home Aug. 5, dated DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000. The Ellen Show host shared a tribute...
Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On August 6, 2022
What movies and TV shows are trending on the Netflix on Top 10 for Saturday, August 6, 2022?
‘Stranger Things’ fans trying really hard not to invest in this ‘DnD’ theory
The latest season of Stranger Things is still dominating conversations. Despite more than a month passing since the final episode’s airing, season four of the supernatural show weighs heavy on fans’ minds. In the penultimate season of the mega-popular show, it brought new characters and threats to light and left just enough of its story dangling to keep viewers hooked.
Salem's Lot: 5 Quick Things We Know About The Stephen King Movie Adaptation
One of Stephen King's most beloved vampire stories, Salem's Lot, gets the big screen treatment for the first time.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian season 3 is “off the chain”
Since releasing on Disney Plus back in 2019, The Mandalorian has delighted both Star Wars and TV fans alike with its fresh story and, of course, its introduction of the pop culture icon ‘Baby Yoda’. However, season 2 of the Star Wars series ended in 2020, and for two years, all of us Force enthusiasts have been waiting patiently for updates on The Mandalorian season 3.
Netflix Summer 2022: See the Full List of Shows, Movies Coming in August
August and the dog days of summer are already here, which means a new programming slate is heading to Netflix. Of course, we have some returning favorites alongside some brand new options. Let’s take a look. First off, Netflix’s The Sandman will slip into your dreams. The new series...
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Anticipation for ‘The Flash’ hits zero after news of Ezra Miller reshoots
What a year it’s been for Ezra Miller, who is set to play the titular hero in The Flash. What a month it’s already been for studio Warner Bros. as they canned Batgirl, and now the forces are aligning again as reshoots begin. Somehow, in spite of the...
12 Notorious Movies and TV Shows That Have Never Been Released
When Warner Bros. Discovery canceled the release of Batgirl, it was a shocking move to many. But there are other movies and TV shows that have likewise gained infamy due to never seeing the light of day. The vast majority of axed Hollywood projects are run-of-the-mill concepts that simply didn’t work out or eventually find their way online. That’s not the case with these titles. The below roundup of films and TV series features projects you cannot see anywhere that have achieved a level of notoriety — either due to their scandalous content or because fans desperately want to see them (or both).More...
AMC Teases Release Window for Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Series
AMC's Anne Rice universe will kick off in October with the debut of Interview With the Vampire, but that's not the only story from the prolific writer's world headed to screen with the network. Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches is also coming to life and now, fans have an idea of when they can expect the eight-episode series to debut on AMC+. During the network's panel at the Television Critics Association Summer Tour on Wednesday, it was revealed that Mayfair Witches would be arriving closely behind the debut of Interview — specifically early 2023.
‘She-Hulk’ team explains how the fourth wall breaks work
From the teaser clips uploaded by Marvel Studios, fans are expecting She-Hulk: Attorney at Law to offer a fresh outlook on the character, as the titular heroine will occasionally speak to the audience, effectively breaking the fourth wall. As reported by ComicBook.com, Head writer Jessica Gao and director Kat Coiro...
When does ‘House of the Dragon’ take place?
Most of you already know that House of the Dragon will involve the Targaryen dynasty at the pinnacle of their rule over the Seven Kingdoms, but how far are we going back in the chronological Game of Thrones timeline? And is there a possibility that the two shows might overlap?
A polarizing video game comedy uses cheat codes to crack the streaming Top 10
There’s a school of thought that believes the best video game movies are the ones that aren’t even based on existing console favorites, with the likes of Dwayne Johnson’s Jumanji sequels, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Wreck-It Ralph, Free Guy, Crank and Ready Player One all making for a solid argument. Depending on which side of the divide you fall on, last year’s Hero Mode could be worthy of adding to the discussion, too.
Upcoming Horror Movies: All The Scary Movies Coming Out In 2022 And Beyond
From the next Jordan Peele and M. Night Shyamalan movies to the return of scary franchises like Scream and Exorcist, there's a lot of upcoming horror movies to get excited for.
