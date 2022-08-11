ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 new Netflix releases arrive today – including 1 you really need to watch

Netflix debuted a handful of new titles available to stream starting today — with the batch including several realities series, a suspenseful new crime documentary, and the third and final season of a high-profile fantasy series. In fact, we’ll start with that last item first, kicking off our latest Netflix release roundup with Locke & Key — one of several Carlton Cuse projects that actually span many of the major streamers.
Controversial Netflix Show Has Been Cancelled After Just One Season

Netflix has somewhat of a reputation for cancelling shows prematurely. There’s Altered Carbon, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Jupiter’s Legacy, Cursed, Cowboy Bepop, and First Kill - just to name a few casualties. You get the idea. No matter what your TV tastes, you’ve probably had a handful of your favourite Netflix shows cancelled. It’s not just Netflix though. HBO Max recently pulled the plug on a number of DC projects including Batgirl. Netflix certainly wants to stay on top though as it’s cancelled yet another show after a single season.
‘Stranger Things’ fans trying really hard not to invest in this ‘DnD’ theory

The latest season of Stranger Things is still dominating conversations. Despite more than a month passing since the final episode’s airing, season four of the supernatural show weighs heavy on fans’ minds. In the penultimate season of the mega-popular show, it brought new characters and threats to light and left just enough of its story dangling to keep viewers hooked.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian season 3 is “off the chain”

Since releasing on Disney Plus back in 2019, The Mandalorian has delighted both Star Wars and TV fans alike with its fresh story and, of course, its introduction of the pop culture icon ‘Baby Yoda’. However, season 2 of the Star Wars series ended in 2020, and for two years, all of us Force enthusiasts have been waiting patiently for updates on The Mandalorian season 3.
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
12 Notorious Movies and TV Shows That Have Never Been Released

When Warner Bros. Discovery canceled the release of Batgirl, it was a shocking move to many. But there are other movies and TV shows that have likewise gained infamy due to never seeing the light of day. The vast majority of axed Hollywood projects are run-of-the-mill concepts that simply didn’t work out or eventually find their way online. That’s not the case with these titles. The below roundup of films and TV series features projects you cannot see anywhere that have achieved a level of notoriety — either due to their scandalous content or because fans desperately want to see them (or both).More...
AMC Teases Release Window for Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Series

AMC's Anne Rice universe will kick off in October with the debut of Interview With the Vampire, but that's not the only story from the prolific writer's world headed to screen with the network. Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches is also coming to life and now, fans have an idea of when they can expect the eight-episode series to debut on AMC+. During the network's panel at the Television Critics Association Summer Tour on Wednesday, it was revealed that Mayfair Witches would be arriving closely behind the debut of Interview — specifically early 2023.
‘She-Hulk’ team explains how the fourth wall breaks work

From the teaser clips uploaded by Marvel Studios, fans are expecting She-Hulk: Attorney at Law to offer a fresh outlook on the character, as the titular heroine will occasionally speak to the audience, effectively breaking the fourth wall. As reported by ComicBook.com, Head writer Jessica Gao and director Kat Coiro...
When does ‘House of the Dragon’ take place?

Most of you already know that House of the Dragon will involve the Targaryen dynasty at the pinnacle of their rule over the Seven Kingdoms, but how far are we going back in the chronological Game of Thrones timeline? And is there a possibility that the two shows might overlap?
A polarizing video game comedy uses cheat codes to crack the streaming Top 10

There’s a school of thought that believes the best video game movies are the ones that aren’t even based on existing console favorites, with the likes of Dwayne Johnson’s Jumanji sequels, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Wreck-It Ralph, Free Guy, Crank and Ready Player One all making for a solid argument. Depending on which side of the divide you fall on, last year’s Hero Mode could be worthy of adding to the discussion, too.
