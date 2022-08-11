ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Longboat Observer

Sarasota-area beaches again cleared for swimming

No-swim advisories for three Sarasota-area beaches were dropped Saturday following a new round of testing, the Florida Department of Health said. Concentrations of enterococcus bacteria returned to acceptable concentrations at Siesta Key Beach, North Lido Beach and Lido Casino, which is about midway down the shoreline of Lido Key, authorities said.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

4.5 mill gallons of rainwater moved from Piney Point into Tampa Bay

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting this weekend, 4.5 million gallons of rainwater will be dumped from the Piney Point facility into Tampa Bay. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) sent an email update, explaining that moving the water accumulated during the rainy season is part of the larger process to close the former fertilizer plant for good.
PALMETTO, FL
iheart.com

ALERT: Howard Frankland Bridge Closing For 6 Hours Tomorrow

Starting tomorrow night, Monday 8.15, I-275 SOUTHBOUND will CLOSE at Dale Mabry. Traffic will be directed South on Dale Mabry to Gandy Blvd. You'll go right onto Gandy and proceed across the Gandy Bridge to access Pinellas County. The closure will last from 11pm Monday night until around 5am Tuesday...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Florida is Very Specific when comes to Florida Statues on Dogs and Cats but Grady Judd does not care

Excerpt from FL Statute 823.15(1) Uncontrolled breeding results in the birth of many more puppies and kittens than are needed to provide pet animals to new owners or to replace pet animals that have died or become lost. This leads to many dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens being unwanted, becoming strays and suffering privation and death, being impounded and destroyed at great expense to the community, and constituting a public nuisance and public health hazard. It is therefore declared to be the public policy of the state that every feasible means be used to reduce the incidence of birth of unneeded and unwanted puppies and kittens. Determining which programs result in improved adoption rates and in reduced euthanasia rates for animals in shelters and animal control agencies is crucial to this effort.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Coastal housing market: Still hot, just not scorching

The housing market in Pinellas County remains hot, though sales are slowing down a bit due to rising interest rates. But higher rates shouldn’t scare off home buyers, especially if they are currently renting, said Katie Gawel of Coastal Properties Group, in Dunedin. “People are a little more on...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Salt Suite has clients breathing easier

SEMINOLE — Those who spend a lot of time at the beach often praise the rejuvenating powers of the salt air. It turns out that’s not only due to beach Zen, Vitamin Sea or that strong margarita. Salty air is antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial. And now you don’t have to trudge across the sand to get a little therapy.
SEMINOLE, FL
TAMPA, FL

