Longboat Observer
Sarasota-area beaches again cleared for swimming
No-swim advisories for three Sarasota-area beaches were dropped Saturday following a new round of testing, the Florida Department of Health said. Concentrations of enterococcus bacteria returned to acceptable concentrations at Siesta Key Beach, North Lido Beach and Lido Casino, which is about midway down the shoreline of Lido Key, authorities said.
Lutz neighborhoods worried about potential pollution from proposed air curtain interactors
LUTZ, Fla. — A notice of pollution for people living in Lutz has many people in the area angry and upset. A proposed air permit is warning people in the Lutz area two air curtain incinerators (ACIs) may be constructed along Crystal Lake Road. "This is a neighborhood. This...
cltampa.com
Once again, Siesta Key and other Sarasota County beaches are closed for swimming, due to high levels of poop bacteria
Just weeks after the Department of Health (DOH) shut down multiple beaches for swimming in Sarasota County due to high levels of harmful bacteria , the agency is doing it again. The DOH has now declared a "no swim" advisories for three Sarasota beaches. During a routine water testing on...
Mysuncoast.com
4.5 mill gallons of rainwater moved from Piney Point into Tampa Bay
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting this weekend, 4.5 million gallons of rainwater will be dumped from the Piney Point facility into Tampa Bay. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) sent an email update, explaining that moving the water accumulated during the rainy season is part of the larger process to close the former fertilizer plant for good.
Beach Beacon
State investigating whether apple juice spill at Dunedin Coca-Cola plant is behind fish kill
A refreshing apple juice on a hot summer day is a good ol’ fashioned treat, but too much of a good thing might be a problem — particularly if you happen to be a tilapia or a largemouth bass. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection continues to investigate...
West Nile Virus Discovered in Florida County
The virus has been spotted in sentinel chickens in Pinellas
iheart.com
ALERT: Howard Frankland Bridge Closing For 6 Hours Tomorrow
Starting tomorrow night, Monday 8.15, I-275 SOUTHBOUND will CLOSE at Dale Mabry. Traffic will be directed South on Dale Mabry to Gandy Blvd. You'll go right onto Gandy and proceed across the Gandy Bridge to access Pinellas County. The closure will last from 11pm Monday night until around 5am Tuesday...
Public input wanted on possible Clearwater aerial gondola study
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Getting to and from downtown Clearwater to Clearwater Beach could become a little easier if a plan being studied by the Tampa Bay Regional Transit Authority comes to fruition. They are studying the possibility of offering an aerial gondola as a mode of public transportation to...
Mosquito-borne illness advisory issued in Pinellas County
A mosquito-borne illness advisory was issued in Pinellas County, the health department announced Thursday.
Bay News 9
Three Rooker Island beachgoers asked to share space with shorebirds
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Education is key when it comes to conservation, and for Audubon Florida, it’s a great way to help people understand the importance of sharing beaches with shorebirds. This is especially crucial during spring and summertime, when the birds are nesting or tending to their...
Florida is Very Specific when comes to Florida Statues on Dogs and Cats but Grady Judd does not care
Excerpt from FL Statute 823.15(1) Uncontrolled breeding results in the birth of many more puppies and kittens than are needed to provide pet animals to new owners or to replace pet animals that have died or become lost. This leads to many dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens being unwanted, becoming strays and suffering privation and death, being impounded and destroyed at great expense to the community, and constituting a public nuisance and public health hazard. It is therefore declared to be the public policy of the state that every feasible means be used to reduce the incidence of birth of unneeded and unwanted puppies and kittens. Determining which programs result in improved adoption rates and in reduced euthanasia rates for animals in shelters and animal control agencies is crucial to this effort.
Beach Beacon
Coastal housing market: Still hot, just not scorching
The housing market in Pinellas County remains hot, though sales are slowing down a bit due to rising interest rates. But higher rates shouldn’t scare off home buyers, especially if they are currently renting, said Katie Gawel of Coastal Properties Group, in Dunedin. “People are a little more on...
Hillsborough among top counties in Florida for STDs, health data shows
Hillsborough County is among Florida's top ranks for sexually transmitted infections, but two other counties rank higher when it comes to numbers and rates.
Beach Beacon
Salt Suite has clients breathing easier
SEMINOLE — Those who spend a lot of time at the beach often praise the rejuvenating powers of the salt air. It turns out that’s not only due to beach Zen, Vitamin Sea or that strong margarita. Salty air is antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial. And now you don’t have to trudge across the sand to get a little therapy.
Manatee County fire lieutenant donates kidney to Tampa nurse, wife of fellow firefighter
For firefighters, saving lives is part of the job, but one Tampa Bay area firefighter went above and beyond, giving a Tampa NICU nurse a second chance at life.
995qyk.com
businessobserverfl.com
Developer addresses Pinellas housing demand by buying two hotels — and a lake
Key takeaway: A Miami developer has bought two Pinellas County hotels and created 183 units of workforce housing. Core challenge: The most difficult part of the project was getting the zoning done. At the start, there wasn’t enough density and the city of Pinellas Park wanted assurances the conversion would be affordable for residents.
Start Of Keene Road Project Delayed Until Sept. 9
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Keene Road will be closed for approximately six weeks from Sunset Point Road to Drew Street in Clearwater while CSX replaces a railroad crossing. The project is scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. on Sept. 9 and conclude by early
