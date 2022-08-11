Read full article on original website
Lora Ann Pierre Irvine, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lora Ann Pierre Irvine, age 68 of Niles, passed away suddenly Thursday, August 11, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born on October 5, 1953, in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Norman Wallace Pierre and Mary Louise Wilson Wire. Lora was a...
Years Ago | August 14th
Vindicator file photo / August 15, 1985 | The Boardman High School Band took the field during a summer practice 37 years ago. 1997: The Sharon Police Department will provide patrols in Sharon High School for up to six hours a day. Most of the cost will be covered by state and federal grants.
Anna L. (Gump) Hall, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna L. (Gump) Hall, 93, of Sebring passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Anna was born on June 19, 1929 in Fairview, West Virginia, to the late Dennis and Alta (Copeland) Gump. She was a faithful...
Madison Jade “Jade Bird” Everson, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Madison Jade “Jade Bird” Everson, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, found peace on Monday, August 8, 2022, while a patient of UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh. She was only 19. Madison was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, on April 9, 2003, a daughter to Meade Everson, Sr. and...
Daniel Adam Nuth, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Adam Nuth, age 39, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022. He was born on October 15, 1982 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Richard and Melba (Gibson) Nuth. Daniel graduated from Canfield High School in 2001 and was a laborer in the construction...
Lois Jean Ruffner, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois Jean (Little) Ruffner, 88, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in the presence of her family. Lois was born on May 24, 1934, in Youngstown the daughter of Warren and Emma James Little. On October 6, 1953, she was united in marriage to...
James F. Desmond, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James F. Desmond, 80, of Girard, passed away peacefully at his residence on Saturday, August 6, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Jimmy was born June 5, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Thomas Desmond and Winifred (Madden) Desmond. Jimmy had the biggest personality one...
Roy D. Golden, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roy D. Golden, 64, passed away suddenly Thursday afternoon, August 4, 2022, at his home. Roy was born May 19, 1958, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Charles and Beth (Wegele) Golden. He attended Boardman High School and was a lifelong resident of...
Kathryn Mason Stanos, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be held Monday, August 15, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. at St. John the Forerunner Greek Orthodox Church, in Boardman, for Kathryn Mason Stanos, 93, who passed away Tuesday, August 9 at St. Elizabeth Health Center after a brief illness. Kathryn Mason Stanos was...
Daniel D. Villio, Jr., Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel D. Villio, Jr., 64 of Niles, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. He was born December 24, 1957 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Daniel D. and Mafalda Talmonti Villio, Sr. Danny was a graduate of Niles McKinley...
John P. Mroski, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John P. Mroski, 79, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, August 11, 2022, at his home. John was born March 28, 1943, in Youngstown, a son of the late Myron Mroski and Jane Wozniak Mroski, and was a lifelong area resident. He was a 1961 graduate...
There is a kangaroo on the loose in Ohio
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police say there is one kangaroo on the loose in Ohio, WOIO reported. A person stopped at the police station Thursday morning claiming that they had spotted a kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, Ohio. Warning: This story contains video with profanity that has...
Robert G. Doak, Canton, Ohio
CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert G. Doak passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, in Canton. He was born September 12, 1977 in Alliance. Robert attended Alliance High School. He enjoyed spending time with friends. He also had a fondness for tattoos. He leaves behind his children, sisters, brothers and...
Thelma Louise Meeks, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thelma Louise Meeks, 104, of 1548 Woodbine Avenue SE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, August 8, 2022 at 2:38 a.m. at her residence of natural causes. She was born September 25, 1917 in Plymouth, West Virginia, the daughter of James Edward and Nancy Katherine...
OVI checkpoint taking place in Youngstown
It will be on Glenwood Avenue at Playhouse Lane.
Scott C. Kelly, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott C. Kelly, 52, of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully, Wednesday morning, August 10, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Scott, who was affectionately known as Scotty, was born December 31, 1969, in Youngstown, a son of the late Chip and Marilyn...
David W. Costa, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David W. Costa, 65, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. He was born November 24, 1956 in Salem, son of the late Alex and Alice (Galchick) Costa. David was a graduate of West Branch High School, Class of 1975. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and...
William “Bill” J. Lallo, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” J. Lallo, Sr., 83, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at the Hospice House in Poland. Bill was born August 9, 1938 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of William J. and Veronica (Novotny) Lallo. Bill served his country in the...
Richard “Dick” Lee Paxson, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Dick” Lee Paxson, 80, Salem, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Dick was born on February 19,1942 in Salem, Ohio, the son of the late Robert and Claris (Bailey) Paxson. Dick was a 1961 graduate of Salem...
Akron man charged with shooting 2 women arrested in Myrtle Beach
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man accused of shooting two women on July 30 as part of an ongoing feud is back behind bars, this time in South Carolina. Police in Myrtle Beach arrested Jason Turkovich on Aug. 8 after a concerned citizen from Northeast Ohio tipped off officers in South Carolina that he was wanted in Akron.
