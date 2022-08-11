ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

bringonthecats.com

20 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Colby McCalister

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted. #20 Colby McCalister.
HOUSTON, TX
bringonthecats.com

22 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Daniel Green

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted. #22 Daniel Green.
MANHATTAN, KS
bringonthecats.com

21 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Drake Cheatum

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted. #21 Drake Cheatum.
MANHATTAN, KS
bringonthecats.com

21 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Shane Porter

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted. #21 Shane Porter.
MANHATTAN, KS
bringonthecats.com

SLATE: Riley’s group continues to be the talk of the town

Fall camp continued this week for Kansas State football, with a little over week now complete, and this week gave us both our first press conference with head coach Chris Klieman, as well as the first talk with the offensive coaching staff. Klieman is excited about his group, both on...
MANHATTAN, KS

