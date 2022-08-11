Researchers have successfully altered the blood type of three donor kidneys in a game-changing discovery that could have a massive impact on patients waiting for a transplant.The development could increase the supply of kidneys available for transplant, particularly within ethnic minority groups who are less likely to find a match, scientists say.A kidney from someone with an A blood type cannot be transplanted to someone with a B blood type, nor the other way around.The research that Mike and Serena are undertaking is potentially game-changingDr Aisling McMahon, Kidney Research UKBut changing the blood type to the universal O will allow...

