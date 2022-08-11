Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Vitamin D supplementation seems to alleviate depressive symptoms in adults
An extensive meta-analysis suggests that vitamin D supplementation may alleviate depressive symptoms in adults with depression. Conducted by an international team of researchers, the meta-analysis includes dozens of studies from around the world. Depressive symptoms cause a significant disease burden worldwide. The therapeutic efficacy of current antidepressants is often insufficient,...
Medical News Today
Which ADHD medication is best for adults with anxiety?
Certain attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications can help treat a person’s co-occurring anxiety, while others may worsen it. ADHD and anxiety disorders are different conditions with distinct symptoms and presentations. The two conditions may exist together. This may complicate a person’s diagnosis and treatment. It is also possible...
MedicalXpress
Can massage relieve symptoms of depression, anxiety and stress?
Stress is an inevitable part of life. It is nearly impossible to remove all stress from day-to-day life. Stress is physiological and psychological responses to situations the body and mind find to be overwhelming. Even situations perceived as good, like getting married, starting a new job or becoming a parent,...
MedicalXpress
No pain, no gain? How the brain chooses between pain and profit
Imagine having to choose over and over between what you enjoy doing and the pain that it might cause you, whether physical or emotional. If you live with conditions such as depression, anxiety, or chronic pain, you are probably familiar with making these difficult choices on a daily or weekly basis. But surprisingly little is known about which areas of the brain are involved in decisions of this kind.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Psych Centra
Tips For Overcoming Fear And Anxiety
Fear and anxiety can interfere with your life. These helpful tips can teach you how to overcome them. Fear is a reaction that warns you of a perceived threat. Anxiety involves worrying about the future rather than a current physical threat. Everyone experiences these things sometimes and learning to overcome fear and anxiety can help you.
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
MedicalXpress
A new way to control pain after knee replacement surgery
In a recent study, Houston Methodist researchers presented clinical evidence supporting the safety and efficacy of injecting pain medication directly into the tibia during knee replacement surgery for better postoperative pain management. The double-blind, randomized trial detailed in The Journal of Arthroplasty revealed that patients receiving a mixture of morphine...
Psych Centra
Can Effexor Help Treat Depression?
Many medications can help treat depression, including Effexor. This article looks at how Effexor compares with other options. Living with a mental health condition like depression can feel isolating — but you’re far from alone. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), about 1 in 5...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Some patients say a commonly prescribed steroid triggered mania and suicidal ideation. I should know — it happened to me.
Prednisone is prescribed to millions of Americans. While mood swings are a known side effect, some patients say they experienced much worse.
‘Perfectionism Anxiety’ Can Affect Mental Health
Calling my family members a bunch of overachievers is an understatement. Imagine having an uncle who obtained his Ph.D. in his seventies so he wouldn’t be considered any less (status-wise) than his twin, the medical doctor.
Woman gave birth to 44 children by the age of 40 due to a rare condition
Doctors asked a woman with a rare condition to continue giving birth to avoid serious health issues. Mariem Nabatanz, a woman living in Uganda, an East African country, gave birth to 44 children by the age of 40 due to a health issue.
Medical News Today
What to know about chronic depression
Chronic depression or persistent depressive disorder (PDD) is a long-term type of depression. Adult symptoms typically persist for at least 2 years. Treatment for PDD usually involves a combination of psychotherapy and medication. This article discusses PDD in more detail, including its symptoms, causes, treatments, and diagnosis. The article also...
MedicalXpress
Key blood clotting protein could be 'warning light' for severe COVID cases
A protein that could be an early indicator of severe COVID-19 has been identified and described by scientists at the University of Aberdeen. Patients who get seriously ill following a COVID-19 infection frequently show evidence of a severe form of lung disease and in around 30% of patients blood clots are evident. Blood clots arise due to deposits of fibrin within the lung contributing to pneumonia and respiratory distress. These fibrin deposits restrict the amount of oxygen absorbed into the lung.
Transplant hope for minorities as researchers alter donor kidney blood type
Researchers have successfully altered the blood type of three donor kidneys in a game-changing discovery that could have a massive impact on patients waiting for a transplant.The development could increase the supply of kidneys available for transplant, particularly within ethnic minority groups who are less likely to find a match, scientists say.A kidney from someone with an A blood type cannot be transplanted to someone with a B blood type, nor the other way around.The research that Mike and Serena are undertaking is potentially game-changingDr Aisling McMahon, Kidney Research UKBut changing the blood type to the universal O will allow...
MedicalXpress
'Abnormal' protein could be common link between all forms of motor neuron disease
Researchers have found an abnormal protein usually linked to a rare inherited form of motor neuron disease is present in all types of motor neuron disease, suggesting a common link between the different forms of the disease. The study, published in the neuroscience journal Brain, is the first to confirm...
MedicalXpress
Cortisol concentrations in your hair may reveal how stressed you have been
A team of researchers from the University of Iceland and the National Institute of Public Health in Mexico City, working with a colleague from TU Dresden, has found evidence that suggests doctors may soon be able to measure recent stress levels in patients by measuring cortisol levels in their hair. The group has written a paper describing their research and have posted it on the open access site PLOS Global Public Health.
verywellmind.com
Symptoms of Alcohol Detox
If you have alcohol use disorder and are seeking treatment for it, alcohol detox is often the first step. This is a process that involves stopping your alcohol intake and flushing out any alcohol that is remaining in your system. You may experience withdrawal symptoms such as sweating, shaking, and...
News Channel Nebraska
Topamax Withdrawal Symptoms
Originally Posted On: https://www.alternativetomeds.com/blog/topamax-withdrawal-symptoms/. Topamax withdrawal symptoms can present difficult and complex problems, such as rebound migraines or seizures, and newly emerging discontinuation reactions. Medical consensus generally advises a slow and gradual reduction to help avoid such adverse reactions.1,7,14-16 Topamax Withdrawal Symptoms:. Seizures*. Dehydration. Newly emerging or rebound migraines. Weight...
My First Panic Attack And Subsequent Relationship With Depression And Anxiety - Part I
The first panic attack I had was back in 2015. During an official college trip with a few college friends. Two nights before a national competition where I had to represent my college. Back then, I didn’t even know that it was a panic attack. But I distinctly remember how it happened. Slowly, and then all at once. Like when you slip and trip and the overwhelming feeling in anticipation of hitting the floor would last two seconds, but instead it stayed for hours at a stretch.
MedicalXpress
New insights on childhood glaucoma
Children and adolescents living with glaucoma develop a high level of emotional and social resilience to cope with this rare chronic eye condition, a new Flinders University study reveals. However, more can be done with researchers examining feedback from 18 young people about the challenges, both visual and non-visual, caused...
Comments / 0