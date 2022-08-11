Shannon Syzmanski says she can’t sleep the night before the Woodward Dream Cruise. “I just get so excited every year,” the 28-year-old Macomb Township resident said. “I was born with cerebral palsy and I was introduced to the Woodward Dream Cruise through one of my friends. It just makes me so happy that I can get out of my wheelchair and into a normal seat in a car.”

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO