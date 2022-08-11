Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Oakland County community calendar Aug. 14 and beyond
• Oakland County International Airport’s Open House and Air Show is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 14 at 6500 Highland Road, Waterford Twp. Event features women skydiving team and aerobatic performers at 1:30-3 p.m.; World War II aircraft and military vehicles on display, parking and admission are free. Aircraft and helicopter rides available for $45 per person, oakgov.com/aviation.
Detroit News
How police plan to keep attendees safe at the Woodward Dream Cruise
Law enforcement in charge of the Woodward Dream Cruise meet several times a year to change their security plans based on mass casualty and mass injury incidents around the world, Bloomfield Township Police Department Chief James Gallagher said. They review incidents such as the one in Highland Park, Illinois, where...
The Oakland Press
Local nonprofit aims to provide 100 ‘Dream Rides’ to metro Detroiters with disabilities
Shannon Syzmanski says she can’t sleep the night before the Woodward Dream Cruise. “I just get so excited every year,” the 28-year-old Macomb Township resident said. “I was born with cerebral palsy and I was introduced to the Woodward Dream Cruise through one of my friends. It just makes me so happy that I can get out of my wheelchair and into a normal seat in a car.”
The Oakland Press
Ribbon cutting for ‘Lisette’ mural in Pontiac
Elizabeth Dennison Forth never actually lived in Pontiac, but her legacy in the city is strong. Drivers headed east into town on M-59 or on the southbound side of the Woodward Avenue loop can glimpse a 65-foot mural of her, gazing calmly over the city’s west side from a wall of the Riker Building at 35 W. Huron St.
The Oakland Press
Gov. Whitmer announces state of emergency in four counties after water main break
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency of Lapeer County, Macomb County, Oakland County and St. Clair County following the water main break near the Great Lakes Water Authority’s substation. The break has caused a boil water advisory for several communities within Michigan. “We are drawing...
HometownLife.com
Scouts trip to Farmington Hills police range sparked racism concerns. Here's what city is doing now.
Farmington Hills police have halted live-fire training pending a legal review of training practices that have been criticized by some in the community as racist. The review is a result of a complaint from a Boy Scouts family who questioned the use of Black men as targets at the range. Scouts visited the range in April and photos of the targets, some riddled with bullets, were shared publicly.
The Oakland Press
Michigan Renaissance Festival returns, Aug 20-21
The Michigan Renaissance Festival returns to Holly this weekend, Aug. 20-21, featuring an authentically recreated 16th century village, more than 80 shoppes offering unique arts and crafts, food and games as well as hundreds of costumed characters and entertainment. Each weekend has a different theme, with this weekend’s theme being Pirates & Pups, where dog rescue groups, dog training demonstrations and special dog contests will be showcased.
UPDATE: Boil Water Advisory lifted for 11 Michigan communities
Nearly two dozen communities in at least five counties are under a boil water advisory this Saturday due to a leak in a line that distributes water to the northern part of Great Lakes Water Authority drinking water service area.
The Oakland Press
Two from Oakland County appointed to state mortuary board
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the appointment of LaShonda D. Martin, of Southfield, and Vern A. Pixley, of Rochester, to the Board of Examiners in Mortuary Science Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Martin is the administrative manager for Kemp Funeral Home. She has a Bachelor of Science in Mortuary Science from...
The Oakland Press
Detroit Youth Choir to perform concert fundraiser in West Bloomfield
The Detroit Youth Choir will perform a special fundraising concert at Temple Shir Shalom in West Bloomfield Sunday, Aug. 21, for the National Council of Jewish Women. The fundraiser, planned for 3:30 p.m., aims to raise money for the organization’s many important youth projects including the Back 2 School Store, backpacks for homeless youth, blankets for children in hospitals and in foster care, and childhood literacy programs. Fox 2 Detroit TV anchor and WNIC radio personality Jay Towers will be emceeing the event and doors open at 3 p.m.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak to host State of the Schools
Royal Oak schools will be hosting a State of the Schools meeting on August 17. This is the first of its kind for the district. The meeting will be at the administrative offices on 800 DeVillen at 7 p.m.. Superintendent Mary Beth Fitzpatrick will be hosting the event. Fitzpatrick will...
plymouthvoice.com
Sidewalks should be for transportation-not auxiliary restaurant space
Aug. 13, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. A battle is building over how downtown streets are envisioned and designed in Plymouth and Northville as many of the pandemic driven street changes are now being made permanent. In the past two-years bars and restaurants have taken over the streets and sidewalks in the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Boil water notice issued for 13 Metro Detroit communities due to leak in GLWA’s largest water main
A precautionary boil water notice was issued for 13 communities on Saturday after a water main break caused a loss of pressure in the morning. The advisory initially covered 23 Metro Detroit communities Saturday morning, but was updated to include only 13 by Saturday afternoon. The advisory was lifted for the following communities: Clinton Township, Flint, Flint Township, Rochester Hills, Pontiac, Auburn Hills, Orion Township, Utica, Troy, Sterling Heights and Lapeer.
The Oakland Press
Seven cities still under boil water advisory after main break
Seven cities are still under a boil water advisory after a water main break was reported Saturday, Aug. 13. According to the Great Lakes Water Authority, repairs and water quality testing may take up to two weeks to complete.. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has activated the State Emergency Operations Center,...
The Oakland Press
Gleaners Community Food Bank, Lighthouse expand partnership to address food insecurity
Two Detroit-area nonprofit organizations, Gleaners Community Food Bank and Lighthouse, have announced a new partnership agreement where Lighthouse will operate its food programs from Gleaners’ Pontiac facility, 120 E. Columbia Avenue. Gleaners is providing Pontiac-based Lighthouse a no-cost lease of the facility, while Lighthouse assumes operating costs and maintenance,...
The Oakland Press
Maple Road to be resurfaced in Troy
The city of Troy and the Road Commission for Oakland County will resurface Maple Road between Rochester Road and Dequindre Road, starting Saturday, Aug. 13. The first section of the Maple Road resurfacing project between Coolidge Highway and Rochester Road is substantially complete. The second portion is expected to be done by late September.
Rochester Announces Dates For Big Bright Light Show 2022
One of the biggest and best Christmas light displays in Michigan is located in downtown Rochester. Since 2006 people from all over the Great Lakes State and beyond have enjoyed the Big Bright Light Show. The Downtown Rochester Big Bright Light Show will be brightening the night sky with Christmas...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County woman named Mrs. USA 2022
Oakland County resident Mila Pershyna has been named Mrs. USA 2022. Pershyna is the founder of the nonprofit MP Global Foundation, which is “dedicated to teaching children of all ages life skills to aid them in becoming talented and capable adults through a variety of free events such as educational workshops, field trips and career exploration opportunities.”
Wayne County announces hazardous waste collection events
Wayne County residents with unused gardening fertilizers, old electronics and dead car batteries, among other things, will have an opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted hazardous waste this weekend. Wayne County will launch the first of two upcoming household hazardous waste disposal events on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Second Ebenezer Church, 14601 Dequindre Street in Detroit. ...
wdet.org
Oakland County’s new transit millage — what it means and how likely it is to pass
For years, the Regional Transit Authority has tried to create a regional public transit system, but has failed to get the votes. The opposition frequently comes from Macomb and Oakland Counties. But in this region, transit is still a hot topic — even in Oakland County. That’s because the Oakland...
