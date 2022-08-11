Read full article on original website
Related
sheltonherald.com
WBCA announces 2023 Mr. South Texas
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The WBCA’s prestigious Mr. South Texas award winner for 2023 was announced on Friday morning at Texas Community Bank. Carroll Erwin Summers Jr. received the honor this year for his history contributing to the Laredo community as part...
sheltonherald.com
Drive-by shooting recorded in surveillance video
A recent south Laredo drive-by shooting was captured on surveillance video, according to Laredo police. Officers responded to shots fired at about 4:34 a.m. Aug. 8 in the 2500 block of La Parra Lane. First officers on the scene observed several spent casings in front of a residence. Authorities also noticed a bullet holes on a blue Dodge Ram.
sheltonherald.com
High-speed chase ends in collision, shutdown of Loop 20
A suspect is in custody and three people are in the hospital in serious condition following a high-speed chase which ended in a collision on Loop 20 on Saturday morning. According to the police report, “(Saturday) at approximately 7:28 am, a DPS Trooper attempted to stop a red Ford Expedition for a traffic violation by McPherson Road near the Dunkin Donuts. The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.”
sheltonherald.com
Two consultants brought in on Webb County Fairgrounds project
County leaders voted unanimously this week to bring on Audio/Visual and Kitchen consultants in the planning phase of the Webb County Fairgrounds projects in their meeting Monday. Consultants were agreed to be brought in on the condition their prices would not exceed the previously agreed ones already in the contract...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sheltonherald.com
'Late for a haircut': Man speeding caused 8 injuries in crash, affidavit says
The man accused of causing a crash that injured eight people said he was speeding because he was late for a haircut appointment, according to an arrest affidavit. At about 3:30 p.m. Aug. 9, officers responded to a crash with injuries at the intersection of Jacaman and Casa Verde roads. A Dodge Charger, a Buick Envision and a Dodge Caravan were involved in the crash.
Comments / 0