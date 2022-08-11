Read full article on original website
Related
sheltonherald.com
Parents discuss hopes, concerns as students return for school year
This week, students from around the city flooded school hallways once more. And parents were there to capture the moments, posting photos of their returns on social media. While smiling faces were shown throughout the area in these images, behind them was a tinge of anxiety remaining. Parents shared some of their fears including recently rising COVID cases and the looming threat of mass shootings, the latter now hitting closer to home than ever before after the massacre in Uvalde during May.
sheltonherald.com
CAC of Laredo to honor Emmy-winning journalist John Quiñones
The Children’s Advocacy Center of Laredo-Webb County will feature John Quiñones — a trailblazing Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalist, first-generation college graduate, writer, producer and author — in its annual board fundraiser on Thursday, Aug. 18 at the IBC Annex. John Quiñones is a native of San...
sheltonherald.com
WBCA announces 2023 Mr. South Texas
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The WBCA’s prestigious Mr. South Texas award winner for 2023 was announced on Friday morning at Texas Community Bank. Carroll Erwin Summers Jr. received the honor this year for his history contributing to the Laredo community as part...
sheltonherald.com
LC to hold investiture ceremony for new president
Laredo College will hold a celebration next week to welcome its newest president. LC will host the Presidential Investiture Ceremony to welcome Dr. Minita Ramirez as the eight leader in its history, and the first who is a woman. It will take place Monday at 10 a.m. at the Guadalupe and Lilia Martinez Fine Arts Center at the Fort McIntosh Campus.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sheltonherald.com
Gas giveaway at Outlet Shoppes open to locals, tourists
People who are hoping to get some shopping in to begin their weekend might be in for more than what they bargained for as they may find themselves receiving free gas for their expenses as well. The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo is hosting its Fuel Your Shopping Event from 10...
sheltonherald.com
South Texas Food Banks' Empty Bowls XIII returning to Sames Auto Arena Friday
The South Texas Food Bank’s signature event Empty Bowls is about to come back after being halted for two years due to the pandemic. Empty Bowls XIII will combine music, art and also charity to help some of the most vulnerable in the community by providing food on the table. It returns to Sames Auto Arena on Friday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. and will feature the iconic, multi-Grammy winning, Mexican-American Chicano-rock band Los Lobos, which is famous for their rendition of songs like "La Bamba" and "Native Son."
sheltonherald.com
'Late for a haircut': Man speeding caused 8 injuries in crash, affidavit says
The man accused of causing a crash that injured eight people said he was speeding because he was late for a haircut appointment, according to an arrest affidavit. At about 3:30 p.m. Aug. 9, officers responded to a crash with injuries at the intersection of Jacaman and Casa Verde roads. A Dodge Charger, a Buick Envision and a Dodge Caravan were involved in the crash.
sheltonherald.com
High-speed chase ends in collision, shutdown of Loop 20
A suspect is in custody and three people are in the hospital in serious condition following a high-speed chase which ended in a collision on Loop 20 on Saturday morning. According to the police report, “(Saturday) at approximately 7:28 am, a DPS Trooper attempted to stop a red Ford Expedition for a traffic violation by McPherson Road near the Dunkin Donuts. The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
sheltonherald.com
NWS: Rain, thunderstorms expected this weekend throughout Laredo area
Laredo will be in line for some long-awaited rain, the National Weather Service reports. Showers could occur as early as Thursday night, with a 30% chance of rain expected mainly before midnight. The chances for rain increase to 50% on Friday and Saturday, with a 40% chance shown between Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.
Comments / 0