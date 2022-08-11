Read full article on original website
127 Yard Sale, 35th Anniversary! Starts in Michigan and runs through Ohio, to Alabama.Everything Kaye!Michigan State
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Woman killed, man arrested in Hillsdale County shooting
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI -- A woman is dead and man suspected in the murder is in jail following a Friday night shooting, police said. At about 10 p.m. Aug. 12, troopers from the Michigan State Police Jackson Post responded to a report of shots fired in the 11000 block of Opel Drive in Somerset Township, northeast Hillsdale County.
Man arraigned on murder charges in shooting death of Grand Blanc grad
DETROIT – A Wayne County man has been arraigned on multiple murder charges in connection with the death of a recent Grand Blanc High School graduate. Avion Sanders of Westland was arraigned Friday, Aug. 12, in 36th District Court on single counts of first-degree murder, felony murder, larceny, felon in possession and three counts of felony firearm.
Indiana man killed in crash on U.S. 131
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – An Indiana resident died early Sunday morning following a fatal crash, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies reported. The individual’s name and age were not immediately available. Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at midnight on Sunday, Aug. 11, along U.S. 131...
MSU cuts ties with Genesee County judge, former adjunct professor in wake of harassment claims
EAST LANSING, MI – Michigan State University has cut ties with a Genesee County judge who had worked as an adjunct professor at the university’s School of Law amid allegations of sexual harassment issued by a student who previously worked as an intern for the judge. In an...
Pollution protestors damage vehicles at Tribar CEO’s home, police say
NORTHVILLE, MI — Protestors angry with a metro Detroit auto supplier that spilled toxic chemicals into the Huron River gathered outside the company CEO’s home in Northville this morning and damaged vehicles at the residence, police say,. Northville police say six people were detained on Friday, Aug. 12...
Dryer fire injures man, destroys home near Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A suspected dryer malfunction injured a man and led to the destruction of his home near Jackson early Thursday, police said. At about 3:01 a.m. Aug. 11, the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety received a report of a structure fire in the 1600 block of Donnely Road, east of Jackson.
Couple who drowned in Lake Michigan ‘will be together forever,’ mother says
SOUTH HAVEN, MI — A 22-year-old recent graduate of Michigan State University and 19-year-old MSU sophomore will be remembered for the way they cared for others, as well as one another. Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi, and Emily MacDonald, 19, of Columbus Township, had been dating for five years...
A Saline resident is Michigan’s History Teacher of the Year
SALINE, MI - Adam Sakel wants students who take his history classes to have a better understanding of themselves, as well as know how to critically examine ideas and present their own ideas respectfully and persuasively. That learning process also should include hands-on activities to make the subject come alive,...
With over 300 nuptials recorded, Taylor is Ann Arbor’s new wedding mayor
ANN ARBOR, MI — When Ann Arbor residents Mary Eldridge and Greg Syrjala decided to tie the knot four years ago, they didn’t want to make a big deal of it. “We’re older, and as we thought about being married, it was like, we don’t want a fuss,” Eldridge said. “And I had heard somehow that the mayor did these and I thought that’s perfect. You know, we’ll do this at city hall with the mayor, and it was so no frills.”
2,000+ call backlog prompts Washtenaw County to move away from housing support line provider
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Some callers to a central Washtenaw County intake line seeking emergency shelter, rental assistance and other aid in the midst of housing crises found only a voicemail inbox this spring. As a changeover in phone providers brought the system down temporarily, messages to the single...
Whitmer declares state of emergency for 4 counties, after water main break, boil water advisory
LANSING, MI - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency Sunday for four counties, following Saturday’s water main break that resulted in the Great Lakes Water Authority issuing a boil water advisory for several communities. By declaring a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair...
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Aug. 14
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. Here’s a list. Southbound Nixon Road: Southbound Nixon Road is closing Monday, Aug. 15, from Dhu Varren and Green roads to Traver Boulevard. During this closure, storm sewer construction will take place and is expected to last until Friday, Aug. 19.
See how new Ypsilanti restaurant C. King and Co. makes Guinness Tiramisu
YPSILANTI, MI -- Chef Rich Muszynski has transformed a nearly 200-year-old historic building in downtown Ypsilanti into a renovated modern charcuterie, pizza and salad restaurant offering updated takes on refined classics. Muszynski, a Michigan native with 30 years of culinary experience has opened several restaurants across the country and spent...
Short term I-94 lane closures beginning in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Several short-term I-94 lane closures are beginning in Jackson County. Westbound I-94 at Elm Road will see a single-lane closure for maintenance on both Saturday and Monday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The lane will be closed from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m....
What does Santa do in the summer? He visits Jackson’s Nixon Park Pool
JACKSON, MI -- Santa Claus recently paid a summertime visit to Jackson to celebrate a successful fundraiser that will bring more Christmas lights to Jackson parks. In the video above, a swimwear-clad “Summer Santa” celebrates the successful fundraiser before sliding down the yellow waterslide into Jackson’s Nixon Park Pool.
2-day closures coming to 8 Ann Arbor streets for pavement projects
ANN ARBOR, MI - A slew of temporary closures are coming to Ann Arbor streets as part of city preventative maintenance projects. During the closures, contractors will place a new pavement surface on the streets. The process is completed in two steps over two days, city officials said. After the...
I-94 nighttime closures set to place bridge beams near Marshall
MARSHALL, MI -- Intermittent nighttime closures of Interstate 94 are scheduled to set the beams for the new 15 Mile Road bridge over I-94, near Marshall. The work is part of Michigan Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) ongoing $210 million investment to rebuild I-69 between Island Highway in Charlotte, Eaton County, and I-94 in Marshall, Calhoun County, the agency said in a news release.
Gov. Whitmer activates Emergency Operations Center after major water main break, boil water advisory
LANSING, MI – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Saturday, Aug. 13, activated the State Emergency Operations Center with 13 Metro Detroit communities under a boil-water advisory after a major water-main break. The advisory initially was estimated to impact 935,000 people in 23 communities but the list has since been reduced...
Celebrate one last day of summer fun with free entry to Cascades Splash Pad
JACKSON, MI – Consumers Energy is sponsoring one last day of summer fun before kids head back to school. Jackson residents and their kids are invited to join Consumers Energy for a ‘Last Day of Summer’ splash bash Friday, Aug. 19, at the Cascades Splash Pad, 1401 S. Brown St. Entry is free for everyone from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Fermentation is the trick to good dough at Ann Arbor’s Bigalora
ANN ARBOR, MI -- According to Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina, the trick to good dough is to leave it alone for 72 hours. While the pizza at the Ann Arbor eatery features a variety of combinations of vegetables, meats and cheese, the menu is set apart by its dough, said Valerie Tranchida, regional manager for the Michigan brand.
