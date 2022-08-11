ANN ARBOR, MI — When Ann Arbor residents Mary Eldridge and Greg Syrjala decided to tie the knot four years ago, they didn’t want to make a big deal of it. “We’re older, and as we thought about being married, it was like, we don’t want a fuss,” Eldridge said. “And I had heard somehow that the mayor did these and I thought that’s perfect. You know, we’ll do this at city hall with the mayor, and it was so no frills.”

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO