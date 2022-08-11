ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

MLive

Woman killed, man arrested in Hillsdale County shooting

HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI -- A woman is dead and man suspected in the murder is in jail following a Friday night shooting, police said. At about 10 p.m. Aug. 12, troopers from the Michigan State Police Jackson Post responded to a report of shots fired in the 11000 block of Opel Drive in Somerset Township, northeast Hillsdale County.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Indiana man killed in crash on U.S. 131

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – An Indiana resident died early Sunday morning following a fatal crash, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies reported. The individual’s name and age were not immediately available. Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at midnight on Sunday, Aug. 11, along U.S. 131...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
MLive

Dryer fire injures man, destroys home near Jackson

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A suspected dryer malfunction injured a man and led to the destruction of his home near Jackson early Thursday, police said. At about 3:01 a.m. Aug. 11, the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety received a report of a structure fire in the 1600 block of Donnely Road, east of Jackson.
JACKSON, MI
MLive

With over 300 nuptials recorded, Taylor is Ann Arbor’s new wedding mayor

ANN ARBOR, MI — When Ann Arbor residents Mary Eldridge and Greg Syrjala decided to tie the knot four years ago, they didn’t want to make a big deal of it. “We’re older, and as we thought about being married, it was like, we don’t want a fuss,” Eldridge said. “And I had heard somehow that the mayor did these and I thought that’s perfect. You know, we’ll do this at city hall with the mayor, and it was so no frills.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Aug. 14

ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. Here’s a list. Southbound Nixon Road: Southbound Nixon Road is closing Monday, Aug. 15, from Dhu Varren and Green roads to Traver Boulevard. During this closure, storm sewer construction will take place and is expected to last until Friday, Aug. 19.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MLive

See how new Ypsilanti restaurant C. King and Co. makes Guinness Tiramisu

YPSILANTI, MI -- Chef Rich Muszynski has transformed a nearly 200-year-old historic building in downtown Ypsilanti into a renovated modern charcuterie, pizza and salad restaurant offering updated takes on refined classics. Muszynski, a Michigan native with 30 years of culinary experience has opened several restaurants across the country and spent...
YPSILANTI, MI
MLive

What does Santa do in the summer? He visits Jackson’s Nixon Park Pool

JACKSON, MI -- Santa Claus recently paid a summertime visit to Jackson to celebrate a successful fundraiser that will bring more Christmas lights to Jackson parks. In the video above, a swimwear-clad “Summer Santa” celebrates the successful fundraiser before sliding down the yellow waterslide into Jackson’s Nixon Park Pool.
JACKSON, MI
MLive

I-94 nighttime closures set to place bridge beams near Marshall

MARSHALL, MI -- Intermittent nighttime closures of Interstate 94 are scheduled to set the beams for the new 15 Mile Road bridge over I-94, near Marshall. The work is part of Michigan Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) ongoing $210 million investment to rebuild I-69 between Island Highway in Charlotte, Eaton County, and I-94 in Marshall, Calhoun County, the agency said in a news release.
MARSHALL, MI
MLive

MLive

