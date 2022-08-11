Read full article on original website
Southern Fried Corn Recipe
While some fried corn recipes call for actually deep-frying corn on the cob, this recipe is a simpler, easier preparation of pan-fried corn kernels. Recipe developer Kate Shungu likes to make it from fresh corn, but if this vegetable is out of season or you just don't feel like shucking and cutting the kernels off the cob, she does say you can use the frozen kind.
I tried a 3-ingredient recipe for teriyaki chicken, and the sauce was super easy to make and delicious
I made the popular Japanese dish with just chicken, soy sauce, and brown sugar. Here's how the meal turned out and what I would tweak next time.
How to Make Dill Pickle Potato Chips
It seems like every chip brand has come up with its own take on dill pickle potato chips—they’re definitely one of the most popular pickle-flavored foods! We get it: the flavor of vinegary dill pickles combined with salty, crunchy chips—our mouths are watering at the thought! Now it’s time to make a batch at home.
Bon Appétit
One-Pan Braised Chicken with Soy Sauce and Tomatoes
The deep savoriness of soy sauce helps balance punchy-sweet tomatoes in this very saucy, very easy, and very flavorful summery braise. This dish is truly one-pot from start to finish, from marinating all the way through to cooking and serving. The marinade pulls double duty here: It first imbues the chicken with the flavors of soy sauce, hot mustard, garlic, and yes, even a bit of butter. Then as the chicken roasts in the oven, it cooks down into a generous sauce that begs be soaked up by rice or thick slices of toasted bread.
Garlic Herb Butter Roasted Chicken: Recipes Worth Cooking
This Garlic Herb Butter Roasted Chicken recipe makes the juiciest, most tender chicken thanks to the fresh butter, zesty garlic, lemons, and aromatic stuffing. This recipe can be prepared in just 20 minutes and cooked in 1 hour 20 minutes. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
12tomatoes.com
Garlic Herb Butter Meatloaf
There are some meals that are just classics, like mac and cheese or burger night. Meatloaf falls squarely into that category, as it’s been popular since the 1930s when penny pinching was crucial. This recipe for garlic herb butter meatloaf is a new take on this iconic American dinner, with tons of flavor from the garlic herb sauce you pour on top of each slice.
Food Network
How to Tenderize Steak
Layla Khoury-Hanold is a contributor at Food Network. Have you ever seen a cook pound steak with a mallet and wondered why they’re doing it? Perhaps you’re curious about budget-friendly cuts of steak but have no idea how to cook them. Here, we break down the process of tenderizing, the cuts of steak that benefit most and all the different ways to tenderize steak, including how to wield a meat mallet.
I've been a chef for 15 years. Here are my 6 tips for making the best grilled chicken.
As a restaurant cook, I've learned that using a marinade or brine and waiting to add sauce on the grill is essential for delicious grilled chicken.
Homemade chili beans
Do you want to get your spice on? If so, I think you'll really enjoy my recipe for homemade chili beans. You can make the recipe with or without ground beef. It's really good either way.
recipesgram.com
Easy Banana Cream Pie
This easy banana cream pie is so creamy and delicious! Ideal for all banana dessert lovers! And what’s best – it doesn’t really matter if you are not so good in the kitchen – this recipe is so simple that you will definitely succeed. So, impress your boyfriend, husband, family or friends with this delicious easy banana cream pie. Here is the recipe:
recipesgram.com
Coconut Macaroon Brownies
Delicious brownies are always a good idea! And these coconut macaroon brownies are so perfect for any occasion. This recipe will take you around 20 minutes to prepare and around 45 minutes to bake. Simple, easy and extremely tasty with a nice coconut flavor! Here is the recipe:. Servings 18.
The Daily South
Peanut Butter Cornflake Cookies
Sweet, crunchy, and a little bit gooey, Peanut Butter Cornflake Cookies set off memories of family parties filled with sticky-fingered kids and too-full adults. Add in the fact that they are incredibly simple to prepare, and it's hard to find fault in these peanutty cookie nests. Here's everything you need to know about them.
Bon Appétit
Double-Chocolate Zucchini Bread
This chocolate zucchini bread recipe came about after senior food editor Christina Chaey posed an existential question in the test kitchen one random Tuesday: “What is the point of zucchini bread?” Reader, I slow-blinked. What is the point of zucchini bread?! Is it a celebration of mild-tasting and moisture-filled zucchini? A frantic ploy to keep up with summer’s copious supply? An attempt at enticing picky eaters to eat their vegetables?
Bon Appétit
These Frozen Peanut Butter Cups Are Even Better Than Reese’s
All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The only thing better than a good recipe? When something’s so easy that you don’t even need one. Welcome to It’s That Simple, a column where we talk you through the dishes and drinks we can make with our eyes closed.
Food Beast
Nature Valley Debuts New Crunchy Dipped Granola Squares
Nature Valley Granola Bars are always a pretty tasty snack that comes through in the clutch. But we've all seen the memes. Can't open one without it looking like Thanos snapped at it. But what if there was something binding it all together — something sweet, even?. Well that...
Homemade Sweet (Iced) Tea: an essential summertime beverage
Sweet tea is a classic summertime beverage. It is actually a sweetened iced tea that is a popular summertime drink throughout the United States, and all year round in Southern states. It is a delightful and refreshing drink that is sure to hit the spot on any hot...
The Daily South
Golden Delicious Sticky Buns
Start your morning the right way, with an ooey-gooey sticky bun. Baked in an apple cider-caramel sauce made with maple syrup and filled with sweet Golden Delicious apples, these apple stucky buns are a true fall treat. It's a mystery why Golden Delicious apples, which have a mellow sweetness, tender...
What Exactly Is the Difference Between Mayonnaise and Miracle Whip?
While condiments in general can be very polarizing, mayonnaise is particularly controversial. Whether you prefer it spread on your sandwiches or tossed into a chicken salad, if you love mayo then you probably really love mayo — and if you hate it you really hate it. And then there’s...
Bon Appétit
Oniony Brothy Beans
Don’t be surprised that the humble onion builds the base for this incredibly flavorful broth. Onion wedges get seared on their flat sides, giving deep, savory allium notes before the pot gets deglazed with broth and seasoned rice vinegar, adding an acidic punch. Creamy beans and pearl onions soak up all the flavor as they cook. (We highly recommend a loaf of crusty bread to mop up all the goodness at the bottom of the bowl). White beans like cannellini work especially well here, but feel free to use whatever beans you have in your pantry. This is the perfect bowl to curl up on your couch with on a crisp fall evening.
Whiz Up this Strawberry-Banana Smoothie For Breakfast, Lunch and Snacks
When the temperatures start to soar, the last thing you want to do is turn on the stove at breakfast. And with fresh fruit overflowing at farm stands and the grocery store, you simply need a blender and your imagination to come up with a whole host of refreshing smoothie ideas. A strawberry-banana smoothie is a classic combination, yielding a pretty pink concoction that’s sweet and satisfying for both kids and adults. The recipe here makes just a single portion, but it can easily be scaled up to serve several family members. Or make a big batch and decant it into a glass pitcher to offer at your next brunch party for weekend guests or at the holidays.
