Putting a loved one in a nursing home could cost you as nursing homes sue relatives and friends of residents

By Anna Werner wernera@cbsnews.com
CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago
BrianBoss78
3d ago

most people don't want the burden of caring for a loved one at the end of their life , so they stuff them in a nursing home it's sad. My wife and I put my mother and hers through hospice care 9mo apart from cancer...probably the worst year of my life but in the end I got time with them and I didn't owe anyone half a million dollars so in hindsight it was worth it

Cleo Miles
3d ago

Nursing Home , is not the place for your love ones . If you have the money and Time .Do it your self . Not only are they Nasty , don’t have good help and not enough of help 💜💜💜

Melanie Charles Frank
3d ago

Ok So the second case, the nursing home is suing the estate, is absolutely right. If there is a balance remaining on care, just like with any other bills, they must be paid. The Estate must pay those. The first case, the Judge threw the case out because POA papers DO NOT mean you pay w/ your own funds. Just read everything you sign when admitting a love one.

