Putting a loved one in a nursing home could cost you as nursing homes sue relatives and friends of residents

most people don't want the burden of caring for a loved one at the end of their life , so they stuff them in a nursing home it's sad. My wife and I put my mother and hers through hospice care 9mo apart from cancer...probably the worst year of my life but in the end I got time with them and I didn't owe anyone half a million dollars so in hindsight it was worth it
Nursing Home , is not the place for your love ones . If you have the money and Time .Do it your self . Not only are they Nasty , don’t have good help and not enough of help 💜💜💜
Ok So the second case, the nursing home is suing the estate, is absolutely right. If there is a balance remaining on care, just like with any other bills, they must be paid. The Estate must pay those. The first case, the Judge threw the case out because POA papers DO NOT mean you pay w/ your own funds. Just read everything you sign when admitting a love one.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel Maven
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda FinnHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Related
Nursing homes are suing friends and family to collect on patients' bills
Family sues New York funeral home claiming it let woman’s body decay
A 23-year-old MOTHER gave birth to babies that are BORN every 480 years…
What's the youngest age that a person can get pregnant and give birth?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mom Sues Walmart After 6-Year-Old Died in The Parking Lot
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
Pastor T.D. Jakes Says Families Are Lost Because ‘We Are Raising Up Women To Be Men’
Family Sues Funeral Home for $50 Million, Claiming They Realized Mid-Burial the Wrong Body was in Casket
RELATED PEOPLE
Walmart Accused of 'Scamming' Shoppers at Checkout: 'Disgusted'
Family Sues Brooklyn Funeral Home For Allegedly Allowing Woman’s Body to Rot Before Wake
Gabapentin's link to fatal drug overdoses draws concern
Haven't Had COVID Yet? Wanna Bet?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Open casket nightmare: Family files lawsuit against Brooklyn funeral home
Grandmother refuses to care for eighteen month old granddaughter unless she is paid minimum wage
A toddler has refused to eat food since he was 14 months, baffling doctors. He is now tube-fed and finally gaining weight.
A Black woman says Target rejected her for a job, until she applied as 'Tori' under a different race
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Joe Biden shocks viewers by revealing cancer diagnosis – after having several skin lesions removed
Couple with 7-month-old baby had to pay $400 for a room after Delta failed to tell them their flight was canceled
Heartbroken mother demands answers after her little girl died in hospital of the flu when nurses 'didn't take them seriously' for hours - and only offered her Panadol
‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis
CBS News
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 38