ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

These three companies want to build USF’s on-campus football stadium

By Matt Baker
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wRtNy_0hDapIfS00
Three companies have submitted bids to build the football stadium on USF's campus.

Three companies submitted proposals to build USF’s proposed on-campus football stadium, including one that helped build the Tampa Bay area’s major sporting venues and another that constructed a pair of Super Bowl sites.

Hunt Construction Group, Barton Malow Builders and M.A. Mortenson Company all sent formal invitations to negotiate before the July 22 deadline, according to USF. Details about their bids — including potential costs — are not yet public.

A Mortenson spokesperson declined to comment out of “respect to the procurement process.” Hunt Construction and Barton Malow did not respond to requests for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XSTI2_0hDapIfS00
Hunt Construction helped build what was then called the Ice Palace (now known as Amalie Arena) in Tampa. [ Times (1996) ]

Hunt Construction has significant ties to the region. It helped build Raymond James Stadium, Tropicana Field and the Ice Palace (now Amalie Arena).

Hunt Construction has also been involved in the construction of at least four other venues that have hosted or will soon host the Super Bowl and College Football Playoff national championship: Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium, Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, State Farm Stadium outside Phoenix and the Los Angeles area’s SoFi Stadium. It also renovated Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RJopU_0hDapIfS00
Hunt Construction built SMU's on-campus stadium in 2000. The Mustangs and USF both play in the American Athletic Conference. [ ROGER STEINMAN | AP (2019) ]

The firm was the general contractor for the 32,000-seat on-campus stadium SMU opened in 2000. SMU, like USF, plays in the American Athletic Conference and has aspirations of joining a Power Five league. The Mustangs’ Gerald J. Ford Stadium also hosts the First Responder Bowl.

Mortenson was the primary contractor for Colorado State’s Canvas Stadium. The 36,500-seat, $220 million stadium opened in 2017 and has been seen as a potential model for what USF might want to build. Canvas Stadium has classrooms and an alumni center built into it, in addition to training areas and office space for the football program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f9cqC_0hDapIfS00
Colorado State's Canvas Stadium has been seen as a model for what USF might like to build. [ DAVID ZALUBOWSKI | AP (2019) ]

Mortenson also led Missouri’s $99 million south end zone project, which put the Tigers’ football operations center into Memorial Stadium. That is notable because the Bulls’ plans include an operations facility in or adjacent to the stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GCL2H_0hDapIfS00
Missouri built out the south end zone at Memorial Stadium for a $99 million facility that includes the football operations area. [ MATT BAKER | Tampa Bay Times (2021) ]

Other Mortenson construction projects include: the Minnesota Vikings’ U.S. Bank Stadium, site of Super Bowl 52; Nevada’s $2 billion Allegiant Stadium, which hosts the Las Vegas Raiders and UNLV and will be the site of Super Bowl 58; and renovations to Amalie Arena in 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eGjKG_0hDapIfS00
Orlando's Exploria Stadium was a project of Barton Malow. [ JOE BURBANK | Orlando Sentinel (2019) ]

Barton Malow’s recent college football projects include stadium renovations at Penn State, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Michigan and the Rose Bowl. The company, which has an office in Tampa, was also a general contractor at Northwestern’s Ryan Fieldhouse and Walter Athletics Center — regarded as one of the nation’s finest football facilities.

Barton Malow built Exploria Stadium, home of Major League Soccer’s Orlando City SC, the Orlando Pride of the National Women’s Soccer League and the Cure Bowl.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04reOO_0hDapIfS00
Barton Malow also renovated Daytona International Speedway. [ ELLIOTT, LOREN | Tampa Bay Times ]

It also renovated the famed Daytona International Speedway, creating what the track calls the “world’s first motorsports stadium.”

USF has targeted Aug. 19 as the date it intends to choose a design/construction firm. Any decisions must be approved by the school’s board of trustees. The next board meeting is Sept. 6.

This spring, the Bulls identified a site just north of the current practice fields as the spot for a 35,000-seat stadium. The goal is to have it ready for the 2026 season. USF has said little publicly about its specific budget and how the nine-figure project will be paid for.

Times staff writer Jay Cridlin contributed to this report.

• • •

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Additional end-zone seating highlights Raymond James Stadium upgrades

TAMPA — If and when he returns from his personal matter, Tom Brady is guaranteed to put even more fans in the Raymond James Stadium seats in 2022. Among other stadium upgrades, the team has announced it is adding an extra 3,600 seats in the south end zone. Dubbed the “Krewe’s Nest,” the seating will increase stadium capacity to nearly 70,000 and will replace the standing-room-only fan section on the south end zone concourse.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
State
Michigan State
City
Miami, FL
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
State
Missouri State
Tampa, FL
Football
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Government
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022

Patrick Mahomes’ wife just reminded everyone that the touchdown the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback threw on Saturday in their preseason game against the Chicago Bears was only the first of many more to come. In their opening possession, Mahomes made scoring a touchdown look easy with a sharp pass to tight end Blake Bell. He […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Tampa Bay Times

Pete Rose comes out of exile to remind us why he’s there in the first place

ST. PETERSBURG — For years, I vowed to avoid reading about Pete Rose. To my everlasting regret, I broke that promise this weekend. Any Rose headline, good or bad, would make me turn the page. I did not want to read about his tax problems, I did not want to read about his futile Hall of Fame arguments, and I certainly did not want to read about a sex scandal that bizarrely emerged out of his long-running feud with a D.C. attorney.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend Is Ready For Training Camp

Before the real offseason practice began, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was enjoying some time away from the field. He wasn't alone, either. Jones escaped from the Patriots facility with his longtime girlfriend, Sophie Scott. The couple met at Alabama and have been together ever since. Earlier this offseason,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sofi Stadium#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Usf#College Football#Vikings#American Football#Hunt Construction Group#Barton Malow Builders#M A Mortenson Company#State Farm Stadium#Smu#Power Five
E! News

Why Tom Brady Is Taking Time Away From Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Watch: Tom Brady's Wife Gisele Admits She Didn't Always Love Football. Tom Brady is stepping away from the NFL, temporarily. After the NFL quarterback missed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice on Aug. 11, coach Todd Bowles addressed Brady's training camp absence while speaking to reporters. "Tom has been excused today....
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ducks land inside preseason top 10 for national CFB analyst

Depending on where you look, the Oregon Ducks are being ranked a number of places within preseason top 25s ahead of the 2022 college football season. Some outlets have them as high as No. 12 in the nation; others peg them a bit lower, closer to the 20s. Despite returning the majority of the starting offensive line and bolstering a defense that could be in the discussion for the very best in the nation, the Ducks have numerous unknowns going into the season. The ceiling is high, but the floor is understandably low. Head coach Dan Lanning is entering his first year...
EUGENE, OR
Tampa Bay Times

Is Kyle Trask the Bucs quarterback of the future?

TAMPA — Practice ended and most players left the field Thursday afternoon when Kyle Trask picked up a football and began throwing some corner routes to receiver Kaylon Geiger, a rookie from Texas Tech. Trask’s desire to wring every rep out of every day is understandable. The former...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
74K+
Followers
24K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy