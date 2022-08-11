Read full article on original website
Flood victims denied FEMA assistance urged to appeal
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is not holding back his disappointment with the amount of Eastern Kentuckians being denied FEMA recovery assistance. “I talked to someone’s 82-year-old grandmother who was told everything was okay, only to get denied later that night through an email,” Beshear said Thursday. “It’s not right.”
Recreating lost family recipes
God’s Pantry Food Bank loads 1M pounds of food, water to eastern Ky.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More help is on the way for eastern Kentucky. Big time donors are pouring in more than a million dollars’ worth of food and water to those impacted by the devastating floods. About a dozen major food corporations from across the country are giving away...
The Monster Squad 35th anniversary event
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In celebration of the 35th Anniversary of the The Monster Squad’s release, The Alban Arts Center and Spotlight Communications will host a screening of the film, followed by a Q&A with the film’s stars, Andre Gower (Sean) and Ryan Lambert (Rudy.) The event takes...
