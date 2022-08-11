ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSAZ

Flood victims denied FEMA assistance urged to appeal

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is not holding back his disappointment with the amount of Eastern Kentuckians being denied FEMA recovery assistance. “I talked to someone’s 82-year-old grandmother who was told everything was okay, only to get denied later that night through an email,” Beshear said Thursday. “It’s not right.”
The Monster Squad 35th anniversary event

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In celebration of the 35th Anniversary of the The Monster Squad’s release, The Alban Arts Center and Spotlight Communications will host a screening of the film, followed by a Q&A with the film’s stars, Andre Gower (Sean) and Ryan Lambert (Rudy.) The event takes...
