WALA-TV FOX10

Exciting Summer/Fall lineup of events in Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan Foster joined us on Studio10 to talk about several fun events happening in Downtown Mobile. -Saenger Summer Movie Series (“When Harry Met Sally” Thursday at 7PM, “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” Sunday at 3PM) -Jurassic Quest at the Mobile Convention Center...
WALA-TV FOX10

ENGin helps young Ukrainians learn English

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As more Ukrainians flee their war-torn country, many are looking for a chance to learn English. ENGin is a non-profit organization that pairs Ukrainian youth with English speakers for free online help. The group is still looking for volunteers. The goal is to help improve English...
WPMI

Pollman's Bake Shop location forced to close by state Health Dept.

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Pollman’s Bake Shop on Broad Street was forced to close by The Alabama Department of Public Health after and inspection revealed: Roach infestation and gross insanitary conditions”. The inspection was listed as occurring on July 20, 2022 and on August 2, owner...
WKRG News 5

Baldwin Co. food pantry seeing largest need since Great Recession

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — They’re known for helping families across Baldwin County and now their services are needed more than ever. “Families are struggling with the most basic things. Groceries, gasoline, putting shoes on their kids to go to school,” said Prodisee Pantry’s executive director, Deann Servos. The Prodisee Pantry in Spanish Fort is […]
thebamabuzz.com

4 Alabama cities make Kiplinger’s 25 Cheapest Cities to Live in US list

Alabama cities—Anniston, Decatur/Hartselle, Florence and Mobile—each made Kiplinger’s 2022 list of 25 Cheapest Cities to Live in the US. Founded in 1920, Kiplinger is a leading publisher of business forecasts and personal finance advice. The company is best known for the popular weekly publication, The Kiplinger Letter.
WALA-TV FOX10

Hammerhead shark sighting in Orange Beach

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A hammerhead shark showed out in Orange Beach Monday morning. The massive creature swam super close to the shore and was caught on camera chasing some stingrays. The video has nearly 30,000 views on Facebook. Catarena Peek said she and her boyfriend, Alec Deshotel come to Orange...
AL.com

Canfor Southern Pines plans new $210 million sawmill near Mobile

Canfor Southern Pines is building a new $210 million sawmill complex in the Axis community near Mobile. The project will replace the company’s existing Mobile operations and allow the company to retain about 130 jobs. The new sawmill should be ready by the third quarter of 2024. Tony Sheffield,...
WKRG News 5

300 families receive termination letters from Mobile Housing Authority

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Housing Authority announced in a release Monday, Aug. 13 that over 300 families received a Housing Choice Voucher termination notice. According to officials, the MHA attempted to contact the families for several months in order to notify them that their annual certification needed to be renewed. Residents were given […]
WKRG News 5

Locals react to electric scooters leaving Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile confirmed Saturday, that GOTCHA and its local operators have been removing the electric scooters from city streets. WKRG News 5 spoke to quite a few people downtown, asking how they felt now that the scooters are gone. Some said those on the scooters caused problems, and they’re […]
WALA-TV FOX10

Alma Bryant, Anna Booth schools dismiss students after power outage

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WALA) - Students are Alma Bryant High School and Anna F. Booth Elementary schools in Mobile County are being dismissed early today because of a power outage, according to posts via the school Facebook accounts. At about 11:30 a.m., the schools said they were dismissing classes immediately. Student...
WALA-TV FOX10

Football watching furniture at Barrow’s

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Football season is just about here! If you want to watch the games in comfort and style, Barrow Fine Furniture says they have plenty of options for you!. We checked out a wide selection of sectionals, recliners, chairs and more that could enhance your gameday experience.
WALA-TV FOX10

American Legion Legacy Run to pass through Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - More than 250 motorcycles are expected to pass through Mobile, AL, staging location, Battleship Memorial Park on August 21, 2022, departing the Park at approximately 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning as part of The American Legion Legacy Run. This five-day, 1,150-mile, cross-country motorcycle ride raises awareness and...
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Raymond Hess

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Raymond Hess, who Marshals said could be homeless and in the Tillmans Corner area. Raymond HESS is wanted by the U.S. […]
WALA-TV FOX10

Standing-room crowd of contractors looks to get piece of $2.7 billion I-10 bridge project

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - When straight transportation officials award contracts for the most expensive project in state history, they won’t just pick the low bidders. Instead, the Alabama Department of Transportation will evaluate a variety of factors to evaluate proposals for a $2.7 billion bridge and Bayway between Mobile and Baldwin County. On Tuesday, ALDOT hosted an industry forum for contractors, engineering design firms and consultants who might submit bids.
WALA-TV FOX10

Pet of the Week: Lamb Chop from The Haven

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Today’s Pet of the Week is “Lamb Chop”. Lamb Chop is a 6-month-old, female Chihuahua mix puppy. Kasey Cotton from The Haven joined us on Studio10 to tell us all about Lamb Chop and how you can add her, or any of their furry friends to your family!
WALA-TV FOX10

Popular Daphne restaurant returning soon after closing last month

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - It may have closed its doors last month, but a popular Daphne restaurant is coming back and better than before. Market By the Bay was originally owned by Mayor Robin Lejeune’s family for 19 years, though last month, they were forced to close their doors due to labor shortages in the wake of COVID-19. But it’s not the end of the road for this well-loved restaurant.
