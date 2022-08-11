Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Exciting Summer/Fall lineup of events in Downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan Foster joined us on Studio10 to talk about several fun events happening in Downtown Mobile. -Saenger Summer Movie Series (“When Harry Met Sally” Thursday at 7PM, “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” Sunday at 3PM) -Jurassic Quest at the Mobile Convention Center...
WALA-TV FOX10
ENGin helps young Ukrainians learn English
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As more Ukrainians flee their war-torn country, many are looking for a chance to learn English. ENGin is a non-profit organization that pairs Ukrainian youth with English speakers for free online help. The group is still looking for volunteers. The goal is to help improve English...
WPMI
Pollman's Bake Shop location forced to close by state Health Dept.
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Pollman’s Bake Shop on Broad Street was forced to close by The Alabama Department of Public Health after and inspection revealed: Roach infestation and gross insanitary conditions”. The inspection was listed as occurring on July 20, 2022 and on August 2, owner...
Baldwin Co. food pantry seeing largest need since Great Recession
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — They’re known for helping families across Baldwin County and now their services are needed more than ever. “Families are struggling with the most basic things. Groceries, gasoline, putting shoes on their kids to go to school,” said Prodisee Pantry’s executive director, Deann Servos. The Prodisee Pantry in Spanish Fort is […]
thebamabuzz.com
4 Alabama cities make Kiplinger’s 25 Cheapest Cities to Live in US list
Alabama cities—Anniston, Decatur/Hartselle, Florence and Mobile—each made Kiplinger’s 2022 list of 25 Cheapest Cities to Live in the US. Founded in 1920, Kiplinger is a leading publisher of business forecasts and personal finance advice. The company is best known for the popular weekly publication, The Kiplinger Letter.
WALA-TV FOX10
Hammerhead shark sighting in Orange Beach
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A hammerhead shark showed out in Orange Beach Monday morning. The massive creature swam super close to the shore and was caught on camera chasing some stingrays. The video has nearly 30,000 views on Facebook. Catarena Peek said she and her boyfriend, Alec Deshotel come to Orange...
Canfor Southern Pines plans new $210 million sawmill near Mobile
Canfor Southern Pines is building a new $210 million sawmill complex in the Axis community near Mobile. The project will replace the company’s existing Mobile operations and allow the company to retain about 130 jobs. The new sawmill should be ready by the third quarter of 2024. Tony Sheffield,...
300 families receive termination letters from Mobile Housing Authority
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Housing Authority announced in a release Monday, Aug. 13 that over 300 families received a Housing Choice Voucher termination notice. According to officials, the MHA attempted to contact the families for several months in order to notify them that their annual certification needed to be renewed. Residents were given […]
WALA-TV FOX10
The City of Fairhope could be the home of a brand new ‘boutique’ hotel
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The vacant lot on the corner of Oak Avenue and Section Street could eventually turn into a brand new hotel complete with three stories and 15 rooms. And although it still has to go through several approvals before being built, residents told FOX10 on Friday they’re excited.
Locals react to electric scooters leaving Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile confirmed Saturday, that GOTCHA and its local operators have been removing the electric scooters from city streets. WKRG News 5 spoke to quite a few people downtown, asking how they felt now that the scooters are gone. Some said those on the scooters caused problems, and they’re […]
utv44.com
City of Orange Beach to utilize inmate work release program due to labor shortages
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — Just like everyone else, the City of Orange Beach is dealing with work force and labor shortages and city officials say that it has gotten to a point where they just need people and bodies there to get the work done. “We, like everybody...
WALA-TV FOX10
Alma Bryant, Anna Booth schools dismiss students after power outage
IRVINGTON, Ala. (WALA) - Students are Alma Bryant High School and Anna F. Booth Elementary schools in Mobile County are being dismissed early today because of a power outage, according to posts via the school Facebook accounts. At about 11:30 a.m., the schools said they were dismissing classes immediately. Student...
WALA-TV FOX10
Football watching furniture at Barrow’s
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Football season is just about here! If you want to watch the games in comfort and style, Barrow Fine Furniture says they have plenty of options for you!. We checked out a wide selection of sectionals, recliners, chairs and more that could enhance your gameday experience.
WALA-TV FOX10
American Legion Legacy Run to pass through Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - More than 250 motorcycles are expected to pass through Mobile, AL, staging location, Battleship Memorial Park on August 21, 2022, departing the Park at approximately 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning as part of The American Legion Legacy Run. This five-day, 1,150-mile, cross-country motorcycle ride raises awareness and...
Fugitive of the Week: Raymond Hess
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Raymond Hess, who Marshals said could be homeless and in the Tillmans Corner area. Raymond HESS is wanted by the U.S. […]
Mobile City Council approves 1-time bonuses for retired city employees, first responders
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile City Council approved a one-time bonus to retired city employees and retired first responders Friday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from Mayor Sandy Stimpson. The bonus will come in October. According to Stimpson, the Alabama Legislature gave cities and counties the “ability to extend bonuses to retirees […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Standing-room crowd of contractors looks to get piece of $2.7 billion I-10 bridge project
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - When straight transportation officials award contracts for the most expensive project in state history, they won’t just pick the low bidders. Instead, the Alabama Department of Transportation will evaluate a variety of factors to evaluate proposals for a $2.7 billion bridge and Bayway between Mobile and Baldwin County. On Tuesday, ALDOT hosted an industry forum for contractors, engineering design firms and consultants who might submit bids.
1 arrested following SWAT/barricade scene: Mobile Police, U.S. Marshals
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they made an arrest Tuesday morning and confirmed a “swat/barricade” scene. There was a heavy police presence in the area of Starlit Avenue and Woodmere Tuesday, Aug. 16 before 9 a.m.. “The U.S. Marshals were executing a search warrant on a subject. The subject is […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Pet of the Week: Lamb Chop from The Haven
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Today’s Pet of the Week is “Lamb Chop”. Lamb Chop is a 6-month-old, female Chihuahua mix puppy. Kasey Cotton from The Haven joined us on Studio10 to tell us all about Lamb Chop and how you can add her, or any of their furry friends to your family!
WALA-TV FOX10
Popular Daphne restaurant returning soon after closing last month
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - It may have closed its doors last month, but a popular Daphne restaurant is coming back and better than before. Market By the Bay was originally owned by Mayor Robin Lejeune’s family for 19 years, though last month, they were forced to close their doors due to labor shortages in the wake of COVID-19. But it’s not the end of the road for this well-loved restaurant.
