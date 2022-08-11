ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Atlantic Firefighters fundraising for Fill the Boot Campaign

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Atlantic) The Atlantic Fire Department is continuing its partnership with @MDAorg for this year’s Fill the Boot fundraiser.

Atlantic Firefighters will be at the intersection of 7th and Poplar on Saturday, August 13, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., to help support MDA’s mission of research, care, and advocacy for families living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases and transform lives with us today.

People can also donate to the campaign online at https://filltheboot.donordrive.com/team/12666 #FilltheBoot.

Thursday afternoon News

