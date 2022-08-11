Read full article on original website
Related
Martha's Vineyard Times
Fenner grumbles about rocks and kids
Former four-term Chilmark select board member Frank Fenner, an owner of the Galley in Menemsha, told the Chilmark select board, both in a letter and via Zoom, that repairs to Boathouse Road are ripe for child rock-throwing opportunities. Harbormaster Ryan Rossi said that following an agreement between Chilmark and Aquinnah...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Short-term gains exacerbate housing market
As housing availability for year-round Island residents continues to shrink, the benefits of an increasing demand for short-term rentals have been reaped by all six towns through a hefty excise tax collection for those vacation stays. Reasonably priced and reliable rental units for Vineyarders, who call the Island home 12...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Red Cat project is off the table
The Martha’s Vineyard Commission’s Land Use Planning Committee (LUPC) heard a request from Oak Bluffs select board member Brian Packish Monday to modify the construction schedule of the planned Menotomy building, in addition to an extension to the building permit. The proposed Menotomy building project, located at 14...
Cape Cod town has sewer emergency – closes restaurants
Provincetown, Mass.WestportWiki, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The popular town of Provincetown on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, ordered its food establishments to close along a busy section of the waterfront after thunderstorms brought “larger than normal wastewater volume” and overtaxed the sewer system.
IN THIS ARTICLE
capecod.com
Falmouth Opposes Potential Addition of Early Morning Ferry Trip
FALMOUTH – An addition of a potential early morning freight trip by the Steamship Authority from Woods Hole to Martha’s Vineyard has received negative response from Falmouth town officials, who say the area is already congested and overburdened. Peter Jeffery, Falmouth member of the Authority’s board of governors,...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Aquinnah part of new climate energy law
Aquinnah is one of several municipalities slated to be part of a pilot program to limit or ban the use of fossil fuels in new construction. Though Gov. Charlie Baker said he was wary about potential rises in housing costs in relation to a new bill, he signed the Climate Energy Bill into law on Thursday, Aug. 11, according to the State House News Service.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Four Vineyarders honored with the Martha’s Vineyard Medal
The Martha’s Vineyard Museum honored four recipients on July 25 at the museum’s 99th annual meeting. This year’s recipients of the Martha’s Vineyard Medal were Gus Ben David, Kib and Tess Bramhall, and Juli Vanderhoop. “Since 1923, the museum has been the ‘safety deposit box’ for...
capeandislands.org
Fecal bacteria shuts Cape beaches, but officials say no need to worry
Kathryn: There have been a number of beach closures in Falmouth, Barnstable, Mashpee and beyond over the last few weeks due to fecal bacteria found in the water. CAI’s climate and environment reporter Eve Zuckoff joins us now to explain what exactly is going on, and whether you need to be worried. Hi Eve.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Crash caused power outage up-Island
A crash on South Road in Chilmark Tuesday left a vehicle teetering on a stone wall in “kind of an amazing way,” and caused a major power outage up-Island. The crash left 2,336 homes without power in Chilmark and into Aquinnah for about an hour. West Tisbury Fire...
iheart.com
Abandoned Underground Cape Cod Mall Becomes Rentable Housing In Orleans
ORLEANS, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Cape Cod's abandoned underground shopping plaza could be the next new neighborhood in Orleans. Last week, town officials gave Maple Hurst Builders approval to begin demolition of the mall to start the construction of a new rental housing project. The Cape Cod underground mall...
capecoddaily.com
Falmouth Enforces Irrigation Water Ban
FALMOUTH – A mandatory water ban has been put in effect by the Falmouth select board as the region continues to struggle with drought conditions. The ban states that as of Monday, August 15 all irrigation of outdoor areas is prohibited. Watering by hand is permitted. Falmouth’s Water Superintendent Cathal O’Brien stated at the August […] The post Falmouth Enforces Irrigation Water Ban appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Cape Cod News 08/15/2022
WAREHAM – On Monday morning at 3:13 AM, the Wareham Fire Department responded to a home on Marion Road for a reported trailer fire. Fifteen firefighters under the command of Capt. Chip DeBlois quickly attacked the fully involved camper fire, preventing any extension to the residence. There were…. Full...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Chilmark: Music and dance
I attended opening night of Built on Stilts, and was treated to an incredible hour of engaging, strong performances. Don’t miss out on this great donation-based dance festival. See bit.ly/StiltsSchedule. It was buzzing last Friday night as runners checked in at the CCC for Saturday’s race. Across State Road,...
Martha's Vineyard Times
‘Abigail and John had nothing on Rosalee and David’
He was an awardwinning author. He won the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He was a noted historian. But five children, 19 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren will remember David McCullough as a father, a grandfather, a man who would break out in song and dance at a family gathering, and who cooked up Sunday spaghetti.
capecod.com
Car strikes utility pole, rolls over in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A car struck a utility pole and overturned in Falmouth sometime after 9:30 PM Tuesday. The crash happened at Teaticket Highway (Route 28) and Maravista Avenue. The pole was snapped and across the roadway forcing the closure of the area. The driver was evaluated by EMTs. Falmouth Police are investigating how the crash occurred.
capecoddaily.com
Developing: Two of four people in water off Edgartown missing
EDGARTOWN – Emergency officials responded to a report of several people in the water off Edgartown shortly after 11 PM Sunday. The incident unfolded off Seaview Avenue at the “Big Bridge” also known as the “Jaws” bridge after a memorable scene from the 1975 blockbuster was filmed there. Initial reports say four people were in […] The post Developing: Two of four people in water off Edgartown missing appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Fairhaven Gas Station Willing to Press Charges Over Biden Sticker Vandalism
One Fairhaven gas station has had enough of people sticking Joe Biden stickers on its gas pumps, and is now ready to press vandalism charges against those who do so. Bridge Street Gas, the Mobil station at the corner of Bridge Street and Route 240, has a sign on its door that reads, “DON’T PLACE STICKERS ON OUR PUMPS. Cameras are in use. Please don’t vandalize or you’ll be prosecuted.”
Martha's Vineyard Times
GoFundMe set up for Bulgin family
A GoFundMe campaign was set up on Tuesday to gather memorial funds for the family of Tavaris and Tavaughn Bulgin, the brothers who went missing during a night jump off Big Bridge, also known as Jaws Bridge, in Edgartown. The fund shot past its initial $50,000 goal in less than 24 hours, with $84,883 and counting. Doug Abdelnour, who owns Nomans in Oak Bluffs, where the brothers were working during the summer before the incident, organized the fundraiser in the face of the “unspeakable tragedy.” Nomans was closed on Monday and Tuesday, but is now back in business.
Brothers who jumped off Martha's Vineyard Jaws bridge identified
EDGARTOWN - Search teams returned to the water Tuesday around the Jaws bridge on Martha's Vineyard, where 21-year-old Tavaughn Bulgin is still missing after jumping off the bridge.Four people jumped off the bridge Sunday night. The man's 26-year-old brother, Tavaris Bulgin, was found dead Monday morning; two others were unhurt. The search was suspended before 3 p.m. Tuesday due to "poor weather that caused dangerous conditions." Authorities say they have cleared the inlet/pond side of the bridge without finding anything, but the weather prevented them from continuing to search the ocean side. Weather conditions will determine when the search can resume -...
capeandislands.org
The shifting sea reshapes a neighborhood on Nantucket
There is a neighborhood at the far eastern end of Nantucket called Codfish Park. Most of the cottages here are tiny — cozy, a realtor might say — shingles situated right in the sand. Codfish Park began its life as a public beach, a place that virtually washed away in the October Gale of 1841. By the 1880s, sand accreted, the beach built back up. I give tours of this area to visitors and it is hard for them to imagine that there was a time where there was no there there. You live along the shoreline long enough and you begin to understand that the sea isn’t always going to stay on its side of the line.
Comments / 1