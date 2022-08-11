Read full article on original website
Related
How Sonic 2 Helped Create The Concept Of Video Game Release Dates
"Sonic" is one of the most iconic gaming franchises to exist, and as such, it's had time to impact the industry as a whole. Over the decades, it's made millions of fans around the globe, and the iconic blue hedgehog has even made his way to the big screen in some of the most successful video game adaptations ever seen. There have been some messed up things in the "Sonic" games, but it's never been enough to take away from the series as a whole. Beyond affecting its fans, "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" specifically influenced the gaming industry in a major way.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3: How To Unlock Zeon
Nintendo has plenty of popular first-party exclusives – just look at "Mario," "Zelda," and "Pokemon." However, another major franchise has done well for the company, and that's the RPG series "Xenoblade Chronicles." "Xenoblade Chronicles 3" earned praise from critics, and its diverse cast of characters contributed to that success.
Elden Ring Reveals Which Item Made The Game Impossible
No one ever said games by FromSoftware were easy. The developer and originator of the Soulsborne video game sub-genre is known for crafting truly challenging and chilling action RPGs that push players to the limits of their capabilities. "Elden Ring," the latest smash hit from the developer and game director Hidetaka Miyazaki, is no exception. While comments by Miyazaki leading up to the game's release made people question just how difficult "Elden Ring" would be, it still proved to be tough enough to be worthy of its genre, filled with lots of horrible ways to die and one boss that is practically impossible.
Live A Live: How To Get The Cosmic Armour Set
The remastered "Live a Live" has a lot going for it, and there are a ton of reasons to play the game. The game was an experimental Japan-exclusive title from the SNES days, but there weren't too many changes between the original and the remake. With different paths to play through and multiple different endings to earn, the game is vastly replayable. It's also a great look at the origins of some of gaming's biggest RPGs, as it focuses on themes of apocalypse and time travel.
IN THIS ARTICLE
EVO 2022 Has Tekken Fans Scrambling For Answers
"Tekken" is one of the most popular fighting game series of all time, with its total sales exceeding 50 million as of 2021. The series first appeared in 1994 as a self-titled arcade system but later made its way to the PlayStation with great success (via Tekken.fandom). Unlike many other popular fighting games at the time, Tekken was one of the first 3D animation fighting games with players able to sidestep attacks. The game was a smashing success and spawned multiple sequels, the most recent being "Tekken 7" in 2015.
Final Fantasy 14: The Best Way To Get The Bluefeather Lynx Mount
"Final Fantasy 14" is the success story of MMORPGs. While the game flopped when it first launched, it would go on to see an unexpected surge of players who find the game still worth playing today. From exploring to questing to taking the time to become the best darn chef in all of Limsa Lominsa, there's plenty of things for players can do — and one of those is to get a mount.
Final Fantasy 14: How To Unlock The Palace Of The Dead
Once one of Square Enix's biggest flops, "Final Fantasy 14: A Realm Reborn" now offers a mind-boggling amount of content. The main story alone, at four expansions and counting, runs over 200 hours to complete (per Inverse), yet doesn't even scratch the surface of all the non-mandatory side pursuits players can delve into.
The Real Reason Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition Was A Disaster
Video game remakes and remasters certainly seem to be in vogue right now, but not every title gets the treatment it deserves. Ridley Scott's classic sci-fi noir film, "Blade Runner," recently reached its 40th anniversary, and to celebrate this, Nightdive Studios released an Enhanced Edition of the 1997 game of the same name. This makes perfect sense as the original version, a PC-exclusive point-and-click adventure made by Westwood Studios, is set in the same world as the film. It was generally well received, with a user score of 8.7 on Metacritic and is fondly remembered by many fans. Unfortunately, Nightdive Studios' remaster was not received nearly so well.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Splatoon 3: How To Play The Pre-Release Splatfest World Premiere
Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of "Splatoon 3." After years of speculation about whether we will ever get to play it, the inklings and octolings are finally making a comeback in the sequel to one of the best video games of 2017. While the game won't be released until September 9, gamers will be able to get their hands on it early during the world premiere of "Splatoon 3" Splatfest on August 27.
How Strange Horticulture's devs went from Flash to one of the best games of the year
The tragically lost world of Flash games made a fine training ground for indie developers. Strange Horticulture sets you up to think it's another cozy game about running a shop—a puzzle game where you flick through your book of plants, examine the fungus and ferns and find the right medicinal herb or decorative flower for each customer. Slowly, as it goes on, Strange Horticulture trowels a layer of creeping dread over this wholesome setup. A narrative grows out of it, a story of mystery and ritual murder that plays out through the customers, no less strange than the horticulture, who keep returning to your shop.
Breaking Bad's Creator Reveals Failed Video Game Attempts
Fans of the hit series "Breaking Bad" may have wondered what it would be like to drop into the fictional version of Albuquerque, New Mexico and live the experiences of Walter White. Leading a double life, cooking and selling illegal drugs, building a criminal empire, and disposing of rivals all seem like a perfect premise for a video game. As it turns out, the creator of "Breaking Bad," Vince Gilligan, had the same idea. Sadly, nothing ever came of it but that doesn't mean he didn't give it a shot.
Dr Disrespect Teases Deadrop Ranked Mode
Dr Disrespect has begun teasing some ideas he has for a ranked mode in "Deadrop." Dr Disrespect and his game studio revealed its first-person-shooter, "Deadrop," a vertically designed game, inspired by "Battle For Tarkov" and battle royale games. The idea is that players battle for high value loot and then attempt to extract it from the top of a tower. The first reveal of the game didn't go over too well, with people complaining about NFTs and the game's graphical quality. Some supporters were also upset because the vertical slice, or snapshot, that Founders could download required a powerful PC build that many gamers don't have.
Kirby Fans Just Got Surprising News About Dream Buffet
Nintendo surprised Kirby fans back in July with the announcement of another game featuring the pink blob releasing this year, the "Fall Guys"-inspired "Kirby's Dream Buffet." The announcement came only a short while after the release of "Kirby and the Forgotten Lands," a 3D platformer with mindbending Mouthful mechanics. While an exciting announcement, "Kirby's Dream Buffet" isn't another single-player adventure. Instead, the trailer shows four versions of Kirby competing through a race course, eating strawberries along the way and growing in size. Considering some of the terrible things Kirby has swallowed in the past, strawberries feel pretty tame.
Final Fantasy 14 Desynthesis Explained
While crafting and gathering might sound like an idyllic and relaxing side component of the "Final Fantasy 14" experience, the reality is anything but. Unlike most other fantasy adventure MMORPGs, the non-combat trades of "FF14" require the player to do much more than acquire the recipes, ingredients, and levels for any given item. Crafters and gatherers have a different skill set of their own, with specialized traits and actions that can be used just like combat abilities. Each crafting attempt unfolds not unlike a combat encounter, where losing the battle means the destruction of all the ingredients— not to mention the humiliating sound effect that accompanies failure heard by every single player in your vicinity.
Marvel's Midnight Suns Fans Just Got More Bad News
While many fans have been divided on "Marvel's Midnight Suns" due to the game's card-based combat system, many others have been eagerly awaiting the upcoming release, which sees Marvel's heroes facing a supernatural threat like no other. The roster of playable characters is set to include fan-favorites such as Spider-Man, Iron Man and Captain America, while also featuring some lesser-known characters such as Nico Minoru, Chthon, and Lilith. Unfortunately, there have been a few roadblocks between fans and the game.
Elden Ring Player Discovers Where The Bosses Go To Hide
Some would assume that after five months of "Elden Ring," every secret in FromSoftware's masterpiece has been discovered, but because the gaming community's love for "Elden Ring" is so immense, some talented individuals are stopping at nothing to find out everything they can about the Lands Between. Modders have taken...
The Best And Worst Meta Quest 2 Games
The Oculus Quest has gone through some major changes. First its parent company rebranded it as the Meta Quest. Then, Meta announced a price increase on every model of the Quest that luckily still lets the console keep its place as the most affordable VR platform on the market. The Quest is really hitting its stride as a console, and it's home to some of the best VR games that have ever existed, as well as some that are well worth ignoring.
Is Ex-Zodiac Coming To Nintendo Switch?
For those who love "Star Fox" and other '90s, space-themed shooters, "Ex-Zodiac" should be next on the list. The indie game is like a love letter to games played on an old CRT. "Ex-Zodiac" has been released in Early Access on Steam, where it's gathered over 200 reviews and has an overall score of "Very Positive." One of the most notable facts about the game is that fans have influenced the title throughout its development. The Steam page encourages newcomers to join the Ex-Zodiac Discord server to continue giving feedback on the game, which was made entirely by one person. It's clear that people are loving the game, and it has many potential fans wondering if "Ex-Zodiac" will ever release on Nintendo's Switch.
Elden Ring's New Illegal Item Warnings Explained
FromSoftware has released the latest update for "Elden Ring," that now labels banned items so players can get rid of them before getting banned. Earlier in the year, players discovered a bizarre cut item, the Deathbed Smalls, which was believed to be Fia's underwear. Shortly after that, modders added the item back into the game, but anyone carrying the undergarments started getting banned, since it was considered a modded item. One infamous hacker even started forcing modded items onto players to get them banned.
How Does MultiVersus' Character Rotation Work?
Though still only in its Open Beta, "MultiVersus" has taken the world by storm. Warner Bros. Games' free-to-play platform fighter features characters like Shaggy, Batman, and LeBron James duking it out in 1v1, 2v2, or four-player free-for-all matches. Despite the title's success and notoriety, fans recently learned the disappointing news that Season 1 of "MultiVersus" is delayed. While much of "MultiVersus" might feel familiar to anyone who has played a "Super Smash Bros." game, there are a few major details that separate the two platform fighters.
SVG
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0