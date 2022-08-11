ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
markerzone.com

RECAP: SWITZERLAND DEFEATS AUSTRIA WITH LATE THIRD PERIOD FIVE-MINUTE POWERPLAY

Major implications sat in the balance of Switzerland vs. Austria, as the winner advances to the quarterfinal to face the winner of Canada vs. Finland, and the loser goes home. Neither team has won a game this tournament, and together they have been outscored 30-7. Even so, only one advances and going into the match my money was on Team Switzerland.
OLEN ZELLWEGER'S THREE-POINT NIGHT HELPS CANADA CLAIM TOP SPOT IN GROUP A WITH WIN OVER FINLAND

The final game of the preliminary round in Group A saw Canada take on Finland with massive playoff implications on the line. The winner of the game finishes first in Group A and will play Switzerland in the quarter-finals, while the loser will finish second in Group A and play the third place team in Group B, which will either be Sweden or Germany depending on the outcome of that tilt.
JOHNSON'S MAGIC MOMENT LIFTS CANADA TO CRUCIAL WIN OVER CZECHIA

Canada's toughest test of the 2022 World Juniors to-date came on Saturday evening when they took on Montreal Canadiens prospect Jan Mysak and Team Czechia. Czechia came into Saturday's game with a win and a shootout loss under their belt. In their opening game, they narrowly defeated Slovakia in a back-and-forth affair by a score of 5-4, while in the second game against Finland, they lost 4-3 in a shootout. Going into the game against Canada, Mysak leads his team in goals (3) and points (4).
KASPER SIMONTAIVAL'S PAIR LEADS FINLAND TO BLOWOUT WIN OVER SLOVAKIA

The opening game of Day 6 at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship saw Finland take on Slovakia, who are playing their final game of the preliminary round. Finland got the scoring started early in the first period. 35 seconds into the opening frame, Los Angeles Kings prospect Kasper Simontaival put the puck over the shoulder of Simon Latkoczy to give Finland a 1-0 lead.
ANOTHER RANGERS' PROSPECT EJECTED FOR KNEEING AT 2022 WJC (VIDEO)

After New York Rangers prospect Adam Sykora was ejected for kneeing yesterday, Will Cuylle--NY's 2020 2nd round pick--was ejected for the same exact thing in Team Canada's match vs. Finland:. Finnish F Juuso Maenpaa was not injured on the play, and Team Finland was awarded a five-minute powerplay, including an...
SWEDEN HOLDS ONTO SECOND PLACE IN GROUP B, QUARTERFINAL MATCHUPS SET

Sweden and Germany each had six points heading into their Monday night matchup, so second place is on the line for the winner of this matchup. Germany is coming off of a 3-2 win over Switzerland, while Sweden needed a rebound win after falling to Team USA last night. With an extra day of rest, a strong start was critical for Team Germany.
24 HOURS LATER AND I'M STILL WATCHING MASON MCTAVISH'S GOAL VS. CZECHIA ON LOOP

Four teams have pretty much steamrolled everyone else during this summer's World Junior Championship; USA, Canada, Sweden, and Finland have outscored opponents by a collective 68-15 over 11 games between them. Canada's decisive win over Czechia featured a couple of highlight goals from which I am still coming down. First...
