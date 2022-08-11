Read full article on original website
oc-breeze.com
CHP: Decedent identified in state property death
On August 11, 2022, the body of a previously unidentified male has been identified as 44-year-old Orion Gardner from Dana Point, California. The cause of death is currently under investigation and toxicology reports are pending from the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office. On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately...
NBC Los Angeles
Man Found Fatally Shot on Sidewalk in Maywood
LA County Homicide Detectives are searching for clues in a fatal shooting in Maywood. Deputies responded to the 6100 block of Walker Ave. around 11:45 p.m. Saturday where they found a man lying on the ground suffering from at least one gunshot wound. First responders tried performing CPR to revive...
orangecountytribune.com
School security will be mulled
A closed session of the Garden Grove Unified School District Board of Education will likely cover every modern parents’ worst nightmare: a school shooting. At 5:05 p.m. on Tuesday the board will meet with top GGUSD leadership, school resource officers and public safety officials – police, sheriff and fire – from the cities of Garden Grove, Fountain Valley, Santa Ana and Westminster. Stanton is served by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, which will also be represented.
Teen, 17, Identified As East LA Stabbing Victim
A 17-year-old boy who was found dead from an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area was identified Saturday.
Los Angeles Man Killed in Marijuana Dispensary Shooting
A man shot to death at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said today.
foxla.com
Third suspect arrested in killing of Monterey Park police officer
LOS ANGELES - A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Monterey Park police officer. 26-year-old Gardiel Solorio was shot and killed August 8 during an attempted robbery outside an LA Fitness gym in Downey. Just a few days after his death, the Los...
crimevoice.com
Three stabbed outside Costa Mesa nightclub, man and woman arrested
A man and a woman from Newport Beach have been arrested after three men were stabbed outside a Costa Mesa nightclub. Tremere Robert Mason and Nancy Ahmad Bakir, both 23, were arrested in Irvine on Wednesday, August 3rd, the day after the stabbing. Mason was charged with attempted homicide and assault with a deadly weapon. Bakir was charged with accessory after the fact.
Girl, 16, Goes Missing in East Los Angeles
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Sunday circulated a photo of a 16-year-old girl who went missing in East Los Angeles.
Police raid suspected illegal casino in Pomona
Dozens of people were detained after authorities raided a suspected illegal casino in Pomona Thursday morning. Police served a search warrant at a business in a strip mall located in the 600 block of North Indian Hill Boulevard during the early morning hours, a Pomona Police Department spokesperson told KTLA. Inside, the Department’s major crimes […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID teen stabbed to death on basketball court
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A 17-year-old boy who was found dead from an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area was identified Saturday. Jaime Castellano Jr. was identified as the stabbing victim, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Paramedics pronounced Castellano dead at the scene.
LASD IDs suspect in shooting of Arcadia officer, 73-year-old mother
A man accused of shooting an Arcadia police officer in the face and wounding two other people — including his 73-year-old mother — and sparking a roughly five-hour standoff, was in custody Thursday, and the officer was being treated at a hospital and expected to recover. Nurhan Venk,...
Woman Involved in Sucker Punch at Youth Sports Game Asks for Diversion
The mother of a teenage girl who sucker-punched an opposing player in the head during a youth basketball game in Garden Grove, has asked an Orange County Superior Court judge to place her in a new program that allows defendants to avoid jail time, according to court records obtained Friday.
vanlifewanderer.com
The 16 Best Anaheim Restaurants In 2022
With the almost endless amount of options for restaurants in Anaheim, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear! To make your life a little bit easier, our local guide has handpicked the 16 best restaurants that Anaheim has to offer.
Firefighters knockdown structure fire in Whittier
Firefighters managed to quickly knockdown a fire that broke out in Whittier on Friday afternoon. It's unclear at this moment what caused the structure to catch fire but first responders quickly put out the fire in 12 minutes. The structure that firefighters were responding to is located on the 15000 block of E. Lashburn Street in Whittier, near La Mirada Boulevard and Colima Road. No injuries have been reported at this moment. On Thursday a large fire broke out in Norwalk near the 105 and 605 Freeways, which shut down transition roads to the freeways.
foxla.com
Suspected drunk driver crashes car into 7-Eleven in Mission Viejo
MISSION VIEJO, Calif. - Authorities arrested a suspected drunk driver who crashed their car into a 7-Eleven in Mission Viejo Saturday afternoon. It happened around 4:30 p.m. at the store located at Los Alisos Boulevard and Trabuco Road. The driver, whose license was previously suspended from a prior DUI arrest...
Reward offered in slaying of 2 men during street-takeover in Compton
Homicide investigators offered a $20,000 reward Friday in their search for whoever shot and killed two men during a street-takeover event in Compton last year. The victims, identified as 19-year-old Javier Menchaca and 22-year-old Juan Orozco, were parked in their vehicle in the 1900 block of North Bullis Road as the street takeover was taking […]
crimevoice.com
Two arrested in alleged Huntington Beach catalytic converter theft
“Two men were arrested the morning of August 6th after a catalytic converter theft and high-speed pursuit led to a fiery vehicle collision in Huntington Beach. The suspects, 18-year-old Yonathan Acosta of Norwalk and 22-year-old Tyrece Sinkler of Long Beach, were booked on felony charges after being treated for minor injuries from the collision.
foxla.com
LAPD seeks help finding accomplice who helped speeding teen driver evade officers
LOS ANGELES - Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department sought the public’s help with identifying a passenger who they say guided and helped a driver evade officers. The incident occurred in several locations on May 29 around 9:25 p.m., including the intersection of Florence and Vermont avenues in...
San Diego Channel
Husband offers details on alleged poison plot
IRVINE, Calif. (CNS) - The husband of an Orange County dermatologist accused of poisoning him with Drano provided more details of the alleged attacks in a restraining order seeking custody of their son and daughter, according to court documents obtained Wednesday. Dr. Jack Chen, a 53-year-old radiologist, filed a restraining...
1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Collision In Anaheim (Anaheim, CA)
A motor vehicle collision was reported in the area of Lincoln Avenue and Kingsley Street Sunday night. According to the officials, a Tesla collided with a pole and caught on fire.
