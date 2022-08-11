ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

oc-breeze.com

CHP: Decedent identified in state property death

On August 11, 2022, the body of a previously unidentified male has been identified as 44-year-old Orion Gardner from Dana Point, California. The cause of death is currently under investigation and toxicology reports are pending from the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office. On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately...
DANA POINT, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Found Fatally Shot on Sidewalk in Maywood

LA County Homicide Detectives are searching for clues in a fatal shooting in Maywood. Deputies responded to the 6100 block of Walker Ave. around 11:45 p.m. Saturday where they found a man lying on the ground suffering from at least one gunshot wound. First responders tried performing CPR to revive...
MAYWOOD, CA
orangecountytribune.com

School security will be mulled

A closed session of the Garden Grove Unified School District Board of Education will likely cover every modern parents’ worst nightmare: a school shooting. At 5:05 p.m. on Tuesday the board will meet with top GGUSD leadership, school resource officers and public safety officials – police, sheriff and fire – from the cities of Garden Grove, Fountain Valley, Santa Ana and Westminster. Stanton is served by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, which will also be represented.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
crimevoice.com

Three stabbed outside Costa Mesa nightclub, man and woman arrested

A man and a woman from Newport Beach have been arrested after three men were stabbed outside a Costa Mesa nightclub. Tremere Robert Mason and Nancy Ahmad Bakir, both 23, were arrested in Irvine on Wednesday, August 3rd, the day after the stabbing. Mason was charged with attempted homicide and assault with a deadly weapon. Bakir was charged with accessory after the fact.
COSTA MESA, CA
KTLA

Police raid suspected illegal casino in Pomona

Dozens of people were detained after authorities raided a suspected illegal casino in Pomona Thursday morning. Police served a search warrant at a business in a strip mall located in the 600 block of North Indian Hill Boulevard during the early morning hours, a Pomona Police Department spokesperson told KTLA. Inside, the Department’s major crimes […]
POMONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID teen stabbed to death on basketball court

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A 17-year-old boy who was found dead from an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area was identified Saturday. Jaime Castellano Jr. was identified as the stabbing victim, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Paramedics pronounced Castellano dead at the scene.
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LASD IDs suspect in shooting of Arcadia officer, 73-year-old mother

A man accused of shooting an Arcadia police officer in the face and wounding two other people — including his 73-year-old mother — and sparking a roughly five-hour standoff, was in custody Thursday, and the officer was being treated at a hospital and expected to recover. Nurhan Venk,...
vanlifewanderer.com

The 16 Best Anaheim Restaurants In 2022

With the almost endless amount of options for restaurants in Anaheim, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear! To make your life a little bit easier, our local guide has handpicked the 16 best restaurants that Anaheim has to offer.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS LA

Firefighters knockdown structure fire in Whittier

Firefighters managed to quickly knockdown a fire that broke out in Whittier on Friday afternoon. It's unclear at this moment what caused the structure to catch fire but first responders quickly put out the fire in 12 minutes. The structure that firefighters were responding to is located on the 15000 block of E. Lashburn Street in Whittier, near La Mirada Boulevard and Colima Road. No injuries have been reported at this moment. On Thursday a large fire broke out in Norwalk near the 105 and 605 Freeways, which shut down transition roads to the freeways.
WHITTIER, CA
foxla.com

Suspected drunk driver crashes car into 7-Eleven in Mission Viejo

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. - Authorities arrested a suspected drunk driver who crashed their car into a 7-Eleven in Mission Viejo Saturday afternoon. It happened around 4:30 p.m. at the store located at Los Alisos Boulevard and Trabuco Road. The driver, whose license was previously suspended from a prior DUI arrest...
MISSION VIEJO, CA
KTLA

Reward offered in slaying of 2 men during street-takeover in Compton

Homicide investigators offered a $20,000 reward Friday in their search for whoever shot and killed two men during a street-takeover event in Compton last year. The victims, identified as 19-year-old Javier Menchaca and 22-year-old Juan Orozco, were parked in their vehicle in the 1900 block of North Bullis Road as the street takeover was taking […]
COMPTON, CA
crimevoice.com

Two arrested in alleged Huntington Beach catalytic converter theft

“Two men were arrested the morning of August 6th after a catalytic converter theft and high-speed pursuit led to a fiery vehicle collision in Huntington Beach. The suspects, 18-year-old Yonathan Acosta of Norwalk and 22-year-old Tyrece Sinkler of Long Beach, were booked on felony charges after being treated for minor injuries from the collision.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
San Diego Channel

Husband offers details on alleged poison plot

IRVINE, Calif. (CNS) - The husband of an Orange County dermatologist accused of poisoning him with Drano provided more details of the alleged attacks in a restraining order seeking custody of their son and daughter, according to court documents obtained Wednesday. Dr. Jack Chen, a 53-year-old radiologist, filed a restraining...
IRVINE, CA

