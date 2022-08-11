Read full article on original website
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Mike Preston: Ravens might have found No. 2 option they need in the backfield | COMMENTARY
The Ravens need a No. 2 running back to complement starter J.K. Dobbins in the early part of the regular season, and veteran Mike Davis got closer to filling that role with a strong effort in the team’s 23-10 win over the Tennessee Titans in the preseason opener Thursday night at M&T Bank Stadium. Throughout the first two weeks of training camp, the Ravens rotated Davis, fourth-year running ...
‘I have such beef right now’: 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan furious at NFL over game day policy
Kyle Shanahan has had his fair share of disputes in the NFL since he came onto the scene. This time around, however, the San Francisco 49ers head coach has taken a shot at the league for what some might see as a very trivial matter. Well, this isn’t the case for the 42-year-old shot-caller. Hats. […] The post ‘I have such beef right now’: 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan furious at NFL over game day policy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants QB Daniel Jones vocal on first game after season-ending neck injury
Daniel Jones had a ho-hum showing in the New York Giants’ preseason debut against the New England Patriots. But seeing him get game action at all is a win. Jones tallied 69 yards, going 6-for-10 in the process as his Giants won on a game-winning field goal, 23-21. But more importantly, he was able to […] The post Giants QB Daniel Jones vocal on first game after season-ending neck injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deshaun Watson situation gets settlement twist with a catch
The Cleveland Browns are stuck in limbo as they await the results of the NFL’s appeal to Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension. After the ruling came down from Disciplinary Officer and former federal Judge Sue L. Robinson, Roger Goodell insisted on appealing. He had the option of hearing the appeal himself, but in fairness, delegated it […] The post Deshaun Watson situation gets settlement twist with a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carson Wentz shines in Washington Commanders preseason debut
New Washinton Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz had drawn criticism during training camp for his lack of accuracy. It’s just a
Ravens star Lamar Jackson’s contract ultimatum draws strong message from John Harbaugh
Lamar Jackson isn’t messing around. He wants to end this whole contract extension saga and has now set a deadline for the Baltimore Ravens. The former MVP has made it abundantly clear that he does not want negotiations to extend beyond Week 1 of the season, and right now, the ball is in the Ravens’ […] The post Ravens star Lamar Jackson’s contract ultimatum draws strong message from John Harbaugh appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Multiple Ravens players return to practice on Saturday
The Baltimore Ravens got back on the practice field on Saturday after their 23-10 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2022 preseason. The team extended their preseason winning streak to 21-straight games, and got right back to work on Saturday by hitting the practice field. Baltimore...
John Harbaugh may have just found Ravens next Mark Andrews
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta (and Ozzie Newsome before him) are masters of the NFL draft. An average Ravens draft just seems to be smarter and better than any other organization’s. After the first Ravens preseason game, it seems like the franchise’s brain trust may have struck again. Fourth-round […] The post John Harbaugh may have just found Ravens next Mark Andrews appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Maryland football: Watch Mike Locksley give scholarship to two Terrapins players at Baltimore Ravens game
Maryland football and head coach Mike Locksley took an annual trip to a Baltimore Ravens preseason game, and they put two players on scholarship. Those were punters Anthony Pecorella and Colton Spangler. “This is our right of pilgrimage, and every year we come here we give a scholarship out,” Locksley...
Giants Starter Exits Preseason Game, Heads To Locker Room With Injury
Preseason is all fun and games, but goal No. 1 is to stay healthy. Unfortunately, a New York Giants starter just exited tonight's preseason game with an injury. That would be starting offensive guard Shane Lemieux. Lemieux has exited Thursday night's preseason game with what's being reported as a toe...
Tickets to Commanders Preseason Opener Selling as Low as $1
The Washington Commanders will probably have to add dwindling attendance to their lengthy list of troubles this season. Tickets to the team’s Saturday preseason opener against the Panthers are reportedly selling for as cheap as $1 on secondary ticket platform GameTime. This is despite the fact that there is...
